Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall is an upcoming single-player title from Wild River Games GmbH. This turn-based action strategy title takes place in four different open locations and is all set to release globally on March 06, 2025. Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall will be released on a variety of platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, it will not be available for Xbox One players.
Luckily, the game does not require a hardcore gaming setup and can run properly on a budget build as well. Mentioned below are the exact system requirements of the game for PC players.
System requirements for Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall
Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall requires only a Nvidia GT 710, which is a GPU with only 2GB VRAM. Even the recommended card for the game, according to the developers, is Nvidia GTX 1060. Moreover, you will only need 4GB of free space in your PC to be able to play Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall.
Minimum System Requirements for Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall
- OS: Windows 10 or higher
- Processor: Intel Core i5 2500 or AMD X8 FX-8350
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GT 710 or AMD Radeon HD 8570D
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 4 GB available space
Recommended System Requirements for Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall:
- OS: Windows 10 or higher
- Processor: i5 9600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 570
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 4 GB available space
Once the game unlocks, you can buy it from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Game Store, Steam, and Nintendo eShop. However, for now, you can only add the game to your wishlist since Eldrador Creatures is not available for pre-orders.
