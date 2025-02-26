Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall is an upcoming single-player title from Wild River Games GmbH. This turn-based action strategy title takes place in four different open locations and is all set to release globally on March 06, 2025. Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall will be released on a variety of platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, it will not be available for Xbox One players.

Ad

Luckily, the game does not require a hardcore gaming setup and can run properly on a budget build as well. Mentioned below are the exact system requirements of the game for PC players.

System requirements for Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall

Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall requires only a Nvidia GT 710, which is a GPU with only 2GB VRAM. Even the recommended card for the game, according to the developers, is Nvidia GTX 1060. Moreover, you will only need 4GB of free space in your PC to be able to play Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall.

Ad

Trending

You will need 4 GB of storage for this game (Image via Wild River Games GmbH)

Minimum System Requirements for Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall

Ad

OS: Windows 10 or higher

Processor: Intel Core i5 2500 or AMD X8 FX-8350

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GT 710 or AMD Radeon HD 8570D

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 4 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements for Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall:

OS: Windows 10 or higher

Processor: i5 9600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 4 GB available space

Once the game unlocks, you can buy it from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Game Store, Steam, and Nintendo eShop. However, for now, you can only add the game to your wishlist since Eldrador Creatures is not available for pre-orders.

Ad

Check out our other gaming articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.