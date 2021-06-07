Elite Andrew vs Jai: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Garena Free Fire is a fast-paced battle royale title that features short and intense game modes like Clash Squad.

The Clash Squad mode is a multiplayer game mode where two teams of four players each battle it out in a seven-match series. Players can use any Free Fire character in this mode.

This article compares two popular Free Fire characters, Elite Andrew and Jai, to see who is better for the Clash Squad mode in the game.

Analyzing Elite Andrew and Jai in Free FIre

Elite Andrew

Elite Andrew is the upgraded version of Andrew in Free Fire

Ability: Wolf Pack

Skill type: Passive

Elite Andrew or Andrew "the Fierce" has a passive ability called Wolf Pack. At the base level, this ability lessens armor damage by 8%.

At his highest level (Level 6), Andrew "the Fierce" reduces armor damage by 14%.

Additional damage reductions from every teammate carrying this skill remain constant at 0.15.

Jai

Jai in Free Fire

Ability: Raging Reload

Skill type: Passive

Jai has a passive ability called Raging Reload. When equipped, this ability can automatically reload a gun's magazine by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading ability is limited to weapons in the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

At his maximum level (Level 6), Jai can reload a gun's magazine by 45%.

Verdict: Who is better?

Jai's ability to automatically reload a gun's magazine is very useful in Free Fire. However, it falls short when compared to Awakened Andrew's ability.

Elite Andrew's ability allows players to defend themselves while rushing at an enemy squad, making it incredibly handy in intense matches.

Based on this factor, Elite Andrew is a better character than Jai for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character is an individual choice. Prioritizing one over the other is entirely dependent on personal preferences.

Also read: Free Fire OB28 leaked patch notes reveals Ice grenade, Vending Machine changes, and more details

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh