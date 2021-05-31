Elite Andrew vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better for the Clash Squad mode?

Clash Squad is one of the most widely played arcade modes in Free Fire. It features two teams fighting against each other in several rounds, and the team to win the most number of rounds wins the match.

Players can choose any character from the loadout to play this match type. Elite Andrew and DJ Alok are two of the better choices for short and intense matches.

This article will compare their abilities to find out who is better for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Analyzing the abilities of Elite Andrew and DJ Alok in Free Fire

Elite Andrew

Elite Andrew is the upgraded version of Andrew in Free Fire

Ability: Wolf Pack

Skill type: Passive

Awakened Andrew or Andrew "the Fierce" adds to the chacracter's original skill, called "Armor Specialist," with his upgraded passive ability named "Wolf Pack." This skill reduces the armor damage by 8%.

If teammates carry Awakened Andrew's skill, an additional 15% damage reduction will be added to each of them. At the maximum level (Level 6), Andrew "the Fierce" increases the armor damage reduction by 14%.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok is the most powerful character in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill Type: Active

Drop the Beat is the active ability possessed by DJ Alok, and it produces a 5m aura that raises ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

At the maximum level (Level 6), Alok's skill boosts ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

Both DJ Alok and Andrew are incredible choices for the Clash Squad mode. Both their abilities aid aggressive players.

Elite Andrew's skillset has a significant armor damage reduction but falls short compared to the ability of healing and increased movement speed of DJ Alok.

Hence, it is safer to say that Alok is a much better choice for the Clash Squad mode as he assists players with an HP advantage.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character is an individual choice. Prioritizing one over the other is entirely dependent on playing preferences.

