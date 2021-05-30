Chrono vs Elite Andrew: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge?

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire is an excellent escape from the monotonous Classic BR matches. Though YouTubers created this challenge in a custom room match, it soon became a popular option for many.

The Factory Challenge requires players to land on the rooftop of Factory, a location in Bermuda, where they have to fistfight (or use melee weapons) against each other.

As there is no use of guns, the mechanism of this challenge is different. Hence, there are only a few characters that will help players in acing this match type.

This article compares the abilities of Chrono and Elite Andrew to see who is a better choice for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Analyzing the abilities of Chrono and Elite Andrew in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono is a prevalent Free Fire character

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono's active skill 'TimeTurner' can create a force field that can block 600 damage from foes (Level 1). Players can shoot at opponents while they are within the force field.

The player's movement speed boosts by 5%, and both results last three seconds. The skill has a CD of 200s.

At Chrono's maximum level (level 6), Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 15%. The impact lasts eight seconds, with a 180 seconds cooldown.

Elite Andrew

Elite Andrew is the upgraded version of Andrew in Free Fire

Ability: Wolf Pack

Skill type: Passive

The Awakened Andrew or Andrew "the Fierce" retains the original skill of Andrew called 'Armor Specialist.' It also adds to the skillset with his upgraded passive ability called 'Wolf Pack.' This ability reduces the armor damage by 8%.

If teammates carry this skill, an additional 15% damage reduction will be added from them having the skill.

At his highest level (Level 6), Andrew "the Fierce" boosts the armor damage reduction by 14%.

Verdict: Who is better?

As there are no looting options in the Factory Challenge, players can't equip themselves with armors. Hence, Elite Andrew's ability will be of no use here.

However, Chrono can create a force field and enhance his movement speed to gain an extra edge while fistfighting.

Therefore, it is safer to say that Chrono is a better choice than Elite Andrew for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.