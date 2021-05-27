Elite Hayato vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for aggressive gameplay?

Many Free Fire players opt for aggressive gameplay styles. This style of gameplay benefits players as they always rush towards enemies, and most of the time they accumulate multiple kills.

However, along with the skill of the player, characters also play a major part in Free Fire while playing aggressively.

This article compares Elite Hayato and Chrono, two of the potent characters in Free Fire to see which is the better option for aggressive gameplay in May 2021.

Analyzing the abilities of Elite Hayato and Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono has an active ability in Free Fire

Ability: Time Turner

Skill type: Active

Chrono's active skill Time Turner will create a force field that blocks 600 damage from opponents (Level 1). Players can also fire at opponents while they are inside the force field.

The player's movement speed enhances by 5%, and both results last three seconds. The skill has a large CD of 200 seconds.

At the highest skill level (level 6), Time Turner increases movement speed by 15%. The impact lasts for eight seconds, having a 170-second cooldown.

Elite Hayato

Hayato Firebrand is Hayato's upgraded version in Free Fire

Ability: Art of Blades

Skill type: Passive

Hayato's awakened version (Hayato Firebrand) retains his primary skill (Bushido) and also reduces frontal damage by 1% for every 10% of max HP loss.

At level 6 of Elite Hayato's skill, every 10% loss in the maximum HP of the player will lessen frontal damage by 3.5%.

Verdict: Which is better?

Both Chrono and Elite Hayato are viable options for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire. However, the large cooldown time of the former hinders the players from using their skills frequently.

As aggressive players will need to use the skills frequently while rushing, Chrono's CD time is a demerit for them. Though Chrono has better skills to dispense, Elite Hayato will be more beneficial to the players during aggressive gameplay.

Disclaimer: A character's choice is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

