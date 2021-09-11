Elliot in Stardew Valley: All you need to know about him

Stardew Valley has one of its USPs in the fact that it allows players to form romantic relationships with characters in the game. This may eventually lead to marriage as well if the player plays their cards right.

Stardew Valley has 12 NPCs who are eligible to marry in the game. Elliot is one such character who is one of the best characters to get married to.

Here's everything players need to know about Elliot and how to woo him in Stardew Valley.

Everything players must know about Elliot in Stardew Valley

Elliot is one of the villagers in Stardew Valley. He lives on the beach located to the south of Pelican Town. Elliot has been one of the top choices to marry in Stardew Valley since he is an old-school romantic. However, players who find extreme expressions of love very overwhelming tend to steer clear of him.

Elliot being an old school romantic in Stardew Valley (Image via u/MilkyPinkCream on Reddit)

Like every other Stardew Valley character, Elliot has his own set of preferences when it comes to gifts.

Elliot's gift choices in Stardew Valley

Loves

All universal loves

Crab Cakes

Duck Feathers

Lobster

Pomegranate

Squid Ink

Tom Kha Soup

Likes

All universal likes except Amaranth and Pizza

All fruit except Pomegranate and Salmonberry

Octopus

Squid

Neutral

All Universal Neutrals except Squid Ink and Duck Feather

All Eggs except Void Egg

All Fish except Carp, Lobster, Octopus, Sea Cucumber, Snail, & Squid

Dislikes

All Universal Dislikes except Fish

All Milk

Chanterelle

Common Mushroom

Daffodil

Dandelion

Ginger

Hazelnut

Holly

Leek

Magma Cap

Morel

Pizza

Purple Mushroom

Snow Yam

Wild Horseradish

Winter Roll

Hates

All Universal Hates

Amaranth

Quartz

Salmonberry

Sea Cucumber

Also Read

Elliot is one of the most old-school romantics in Stardew Valley, who enjoys things like poetry and playing the piano. Therefore, if players want to opt for balanced characters, Elliot is the way to go.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar