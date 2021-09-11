Elliot in Stardew Valley: All you need to know about him

Stardew Valley has one of its USPs in the fact that it allows players to form romantic relationships with characters in the game. This may eventually lead to marriage as well if the player plays their cards right.
Stardew Valley has 12 NPCs who are eligible to marry in the game. Elliot is one such character who is one of the best characters to get married to.
Here's everything players need to know about Elliot and how to woo him in Stardew Valley.
Everything players must know about Elliot in Stardew Valley
Elliot is one of the villagers in Stardew Valley. He lives on the beach located to the south of Pelican Town. Elliot has been one of the top choices to marry in Stardew Valley since he is an old-school romantic. However, players who find extreme expressions of love very overwhelming tend to steer clear of him.
Like every other Stardew Valley character, Elliot has his own set of preferences when it comes to gifts.
Elliot's gift choices in Stardew Valley
Loves
- All universal loves
- Crab Cakes
- Duck Feathers
- Lobster
- Pomegranate
- Squid Ink
- Tom Kha Soup
Likes
- All universal likes except Amaranth and Pizza
- All fruit except Pomegranate and Salmonberry
- Octopus
- Squid
Neutral
- All Universal Neutrals except Squid Ink and Duck Feather
- All Eggs except Void Egg
- All Fish except Carp, Lobster, Octopus, Sea Cucumber, Snail, & Squid
Dislikes
- All Universal Dislikes except Fish
- All Milk
- Chanterelle
- Common Mushroom
- Daffodil
- Dandelion
- Ginger
- Hazelnut
- Holly
- Leek
- Magma Cap
- Morel
- Pizza
- Purple Mushroom
- Snow Yam
- Wild Horseradish
- Winter Roll
Hates
- All Universal Hates
- Amaranth
- Quartz
- Salmonberry
- Sea Cucumber
Elliot is one of the most old-school romantics in Stardew Valley, who enjoys things like poetry and playing the piano. Therefore, if players want to opt for balanced characters, Elliot is the way to go.