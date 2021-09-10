Stardew Valley is a farming simulation game that has become increasingly popular in recent times. The unique part about this game is the nature of the relationships players can share with NPCs.

Players can form friendships with NPCs in Stardew Valley like other life-simulation games. However, Stardew Valley also allows players to form romantic relationships with some NPCs in the game, which can even develop into marriage.

There are 12 NPCs in the game with whom players can form romantic relationships. However, there are some characters who are better for romance in the game than others.

This article discusses the best characters in Stardew Valley for romance.

Best characters for romance in Stardew Valley

Leah

Fan art of Leah in Stardew Valley (Image via Steam Lists)

Leah is by far the best character to engage in a romantic relationship with due to her easy-going nature. The gifts she loves before and after marriage are very easy to acquire, so pleasing her will not be a challenge. Furthermore, she can often be spotted at the saloon, so it is not difficult to locate her and speak to her to spend time with her.

Gifts she loves: Salad, Stir Fry, Vegetable Medley, Poppyseed Muffin, Goat Cheese, Truffle, Wine

Best gifts for Leah after marriage: Coffee, Fiddlehead Fern

Abigail

Abigail is a gamer in Stardew Valley who is one of the community favorites for romance. She can often be spotted arguing with her mother, which is a result of her rebellious nature. However, the main benefit of marrying Abigail lies in her gifts after marriage.

Gifts Abigail loves: Pufferfish, Pumpkin, Banana Pudding, Amethyst, Blackberry Cobbler, Spicy Eel, Chocolate Cake

Abigail's best gifts after marriage: Solar/Void Essence, Cherry Bomb, Tom Kha Soup, Lobster Bisque, Fried Mushroom, Crab Cakes

Emily

Emily in Stardew Valley (Image via The News Motion)

Emily's lovable personality makes her a fan-favorite within the Stardew Valley community. She is also pretty easy to find, since she can mostly be spotted at the inn, so it's not a challenge to speak to her. Furthermore, the gifts she provides players with after marriage are extremely beneficial to them.

Gifts Emily loves: Survival Burger, Wool, Cloth, Emerald, Amethyst, Jade, Ruby, Aquamarine, Topaz

Emily's best gifts after marriage: Bean Hotpot, Cloth, Wool, Omni Geode, Refined Quartz

Maru

Maru is all about science in Stardew Valley. She can often be spotted working in the lab with her father. Her friendly personality makes her easy to befriend, and the valuable gifts she provides players with after marriage makes up for the expensive gifts that players have to give to woo her.

Gifts Maru loves: Cauliflower, Strawberry, Rhubarb Pie, Miner's Treat, Cheese Cauliflower, Pepper Poppers, Radioactive/Gold/Iridium Bar, Diamond, Battery Pack

Best gifts from Maru after marriage: Bomb, Cherry Bomb, Quality Fertilizer, Refined Quartz, Warp Totem: Farm, Fried Mushroom, Crab Cakes

Stardew Valley has gained huge popularity in the gaming community, so much so that players are even demanding a sequel to the title. Part of the reason behind this popularity is the unique trait of being able to get married within the game. These were the top 5 characters to get married to in Stardew Valley.

