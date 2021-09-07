Stardew Valley gift guide: Best gifts and where to find them

Nintendo's life-simulation title Stardew Valley has gained a lot of popularity in recent times. It differs from Nintendo's best-selling life-simulation franchise Animal Crossing in that it is a farming simulation game.
Stardew Valley also has a bunch of NPCs in the game that players can interact with and form friendships with. Interestingly, players can also form romantic relationships with these NPCs in Stardew Valley, which may even culminate in marriage later on. The game allows players to give gifts to these NPCs and the NPCs can help players with recipes in return. However, just like in real life, these NPCs have their preferences of gifts.
This article is a guide to the best gifts players can give to NPCs in Stardew Valley.
Stardew Valley gift guide
Stardew Valley has this interesting concept of "Universal Loves" and "Universal Likes." This includes the items that almost every villager in the game would like to receive as gifts.
"Universal Loves" and where to get them
- Golden Pumpkin - navigating the maze during Spirit's Eve Festival
- Magic Rock Candy - donating 90 items to the museum
- Pearl - Night Market Festival, Fishing Submarine
- Prismatic Shard - Omni Geodes, Iridium Nodes, Mystic Stones, Gem Nodes, and Fishing Treasure Chests
- Rabbit's Foot - Rabbit with sufficient Friendship, Mood, and Luck
Universal Likes
- Artisan goods
- Cooking recipes
- Flowers
- Foraged Minerals
- Fruit Tree Fruits
- Gems
- Vegetables
- Life Elixir
- Maple Syrup
NPC-specific gifts
There are 12 single NPCs in Stardew Valley, and each of them have their own specific set of loves and likes.
Abigail
Loves
- All Universal Loves
- Amethyst
- Blackberry Cobbler
- Chocolate Cake
- Pufferfish
- Pumpkin
- Spicy Eel
Likes
- All Universal Likes except vegetables
- Quartz
Alex
Loves
- All Universal Loves
- Complete Breakfast
- Salmon Dinner
Likes
- All Universal Likes
- All Eggs except the Void Egg
Elliot
Loves
- All Universal Loves
- Crab Cakes
- Duck Feather
- Lobster
- Pomegranate
- Tom Kha Soup
Likes
- All Universal Likes except Amaranth and Pizza
- All Fruit except Pomegranate and Salmonberry
- Octopus
- Squid
Emily
Loves
- All Universal Loves
- Amethyst
- Aquamarine
- Cloth
- Emerald
- Jade
- Ruby
- Survival Burger
- Topaz
- Wool
Likes
- All Universal Likes except Fish Taco, Fried Eel, Ice Cream, Maki Roll, Rice Pudding, Salmon Dinner, Spicy Eel, and Sashimi.
- Daffodil
- Quartz
Haley
Loves
- All Universal Loves except Prismatic Shard
- Coconut
- Fruit Salad
- Pink Cake
- Sunflower
Likes
- All Universal Likes except Vetebales
- Daffodil
Harvey
Loves
- All Universal Loves
- Coffee
- Pickles
- Super Meal
- Truffle Oil
- Wine
Likes
- All Universal Likes except Cheese, Goat Cheese, Blueberry Tart, Chocolate Cake, Cookie, Cranberry Sauce, Fried Mushroom, Glazed Yams, Hashbrowns, Ice Cream, Pancakes, Pink Cake, Pizza, Rhubarb Pie, and Rice Pudding.
- Chanterelle
- Common Mushroom
- Daffodil
- Dandelion
- Duck Egg
- Duck Feather
- Goat Milk
- Hazlenut
- Holly
- Large Goat Milk
- Leek
- Morel
- Purple Mushroom
- Quartz
- Snow Yam
- Spring Onion
- Wild Horseradish
- Winter Root
Leah
Loves
- All Universal Loves
- Goat Cheese
- Poppyseed Muffin
- Salad
- Stir Fry
- Truffle
- Vegetable Medley
- Wine
Likes
- All Universal Likes except Foraged Minerals (other than Earth Crystal), Gems (other than Diamond and Prismatic Shard), Carp Surprise, Cookie, Hashbrowns, Ice Cream, Pancakes, Pink Cake, Pizza, Rice Pudding, Survival Burger, and Tortilla.
- All Eggs except the Void Egg
- All Fruit
- All Milk
- Chanterelle
- Common Mushroom
- Daffodil
- Dandelion
- Driftwood
- Hazelnut
- Holly
- Leek
- Morel
- Purple Mushroom
- Snow Yam
- Spring Onion
- Wild Horseradish
- Winter Root
Maru
Loves
- All Universal Loves
- Battery Pack (gained from the Lightning Rod)
- Cauliflower
- Cheese Cauliflower
- Diamond
- Gold Bar
- Iridium Bar
- Miner’s Treat
- Pepper Poppers
- Rhubarb Pie
- Strawberry
Likes
- All Universal Likes except Honey, Maple Syrup, and Pickles
- Copper Bar
- Iron Bar
- Oak Resin
- Pine Tar
- Quartz
Penny
Loves
- All Universal Loves except Rabbit’s Foot
- Diamond
- Emerald
- Melon
- Poppy
- Poppyseed Muffin
- Red Plate
- Roots Platter Sandfish
- Tom Kha Soup
Likes
- All Universal Likes except Algae Soup, Beer, Mead, Pale Ale, Pale Broth, and Wine
- All Milk
- Dandelion
- Leek
Sam
Loves
- All Universal Loves
- Cactus Fruit
- Maple Bar
- Pizza
- Tigerseye
Likes
- All Universal Likes except Duck Mayonnaise, Mayonnaise, Pickles and Vegetables
- All Eggs except the Void Egg
- Joja Cola
Sebastian
Loves
- All Universal Loves
- Frozen Tear
- Obsidian
- Pumpkin Soup
- Sashimi
- Void Egg
Likes
- All Universal Likes except Flowers, Complete Breakfast, Farmer’s Lunch, Omelet, and Artisan Goods (other than Coffee, Green Tea, and Oil)
- Flounder
- Quartz
Shane
Loves
- All Universal Loves
- Beer
- Hot Pepper
- Pepper Poppers
- Pizza
Likes
- All Universal Likes except Pickles
- All Eggs except the Void Egg
- All Fruit except Hot Pepper, which he loves
Also Read
These are the gifts best suited for the 12 single NPCs in Stardew Valley. Get gifting!