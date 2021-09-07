Stardew Valley gift guide: Best gifts and where to find them

Nintendo's life-simulation title Stardew Valley has gained a lot of popularity in recent times. It differs from Nintendo's best-selling life-simulation franchise Animal Crossing in that it is a farming simulation game.

Stardew Valley also has a bunch of NPCs in the game that players can interact with and form friendships with. Interestingly, players can also form romantic relationships with these NPCs in Stardew Valley, which may even culminate in marriage later on. The game allows players to give gifts to these NPCs and the NPCs can help players with recipes in return. However, just like in real life, these NPCs have their preferences of gifts.

This article is a guide to the best gifts players can give to NPCs in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley gift guide

Stardew Valley has this interesting concept of "Universal Loves" and "Universal Likes." This includes the items that almost every villager in the game would like to receive as gifts.

"Universal Loves" and where to get them

Golden Pumpkin - navigating the maze during Spirit's Eve Festival

Magic Rock Candy - donating 90 items to the museum

Pearl - Night Market Festival, Fishing Submarine

Prismatic Shard - Omni Geodes, Iridium Nodes, Mystic Stones, Gem Nodes, and Fishing Treasure Chests

Rabbit's Foot - Rabbit with sufficient Friendship, Mood, and Luck

Universal Likes

Artisan goods

Cooking recipes

Flowers

Foraged Minerals

Fruit Tree Fruits

Gems

Vegetables

Life Elixir

Maple Syrup

NPC-specific gifts

There are 12 single NPCs in Stardew Valley, and each of them have their own specific set of loves and likes.

Abigail

Abigail in Stardew Valley (Image via CBR)

Loves

All Universal Loves

Amethyst

Blackberry Cobbler

Chocolate Cake

Pufferfish

Pumpkin

Spicy Eel

Likes

All Universal Likes except vegetables

Quartz

Alex

Stardew Valley's Alex (Image via TheGamer)

Loves

All Universal Loves

Complete Breakfast

Salmon Dinner

Likes

All Universal Likes

All Eggs except the Void Egg

Elliot

Elliot in Stardew Valley (Image via Android Authority)

Loves

All Universal Loves

Crab Cakes

Duck Feather

Lobster

Pomegranate

Tom Kha Soup

Likes

All Universal Likes except Amaranth and Pizza

All Fruit except Pomegranate and Salmonberry

Octopus

Squid

Emily

Emily in Stardew Valley (Image via CBR)

Loves

All Universal Loves

Amethyst

Aquamarine

Cloth

Emerald

Jade

Ruby

Survival Burger

Topaz

Wool

Likes

All Universal Likes except Fish Taco, Fried Eel, Ice Cream, Maki Roll, Rice Pudding, Salmon Dinner, Spicy Eel, and Sashimi.

Daffodil

Quartz

Haley

Loves

All Universal Loves except Prismatic Shard

Coconut

Fruit Salad

Pink Cake

Sunflower

Likes

All Universal Likes except Vetebales

Daffodil

Harvey

Harvey in Stardew Valley (Image via Guide Fall)

Loves

All Universal Loves

Coffee

Pickles

Super Meal

Truffle Oil

Wine

Likes

All Universal Likes except Cheese, Goat Cheese, Blueberry Tart, Chocolate Cake, Cookie, Cranberry Sauce, Fried Mushroom, Glazed Yams, Hashbrowns, Ice Cream, Pancakes, Pink Cake, Pizza, Rhubarb Pie, and Rice Pudding.

Chanterelle

Common Mushroom

Daffodil

Dandelion

Duck Egg

Duck Feather

Goat Milk

Hazlenut

Holly

Large Goat Milk

Leek

Morel

Purple Mushroom

Quartz

Snow Yam

Spring Onion

Wild Horseradish

Winter Root

Leah

Fan art of Leah from Stardew Valley (Image via Steam Lists)

Loves

All Universal Loves

Goat Cheese

Poppyseed Muffin

Salad

Stir Fry

Truffle

Vegetable Medley

Wine

Likes

All Universal Likes except Foraged Minerals (other than Earth Crystal), Gems (other than Diamond and Prismatic Shard), Carp Surprise, Cookie, Hashbrowns, Ice Cream, Pancakes, Pink Cake, Pizza, Rice Pudding, Survival Burger, and Tortilla.

All Eggs except the Void Egg

All Fruit

All Milk

Chanterelle

Common Mushroom

Daffodil

Dandelion

Driftwood

Hazelnut

Holly

Leek

Morel

Purple Mushroom

Snow Yam

Spring Onion

Wild Horseradish

Winter Root

Maru

Loves

All Universal Loves

Battery Pack (gained from the Lightning Rod)

Cauliflower

Cheese Cauliflower

Diamond

Gold Bar

Iridium Bar

Miner’s Treat

Pepper Poppers

Rhubarb Pie

Strawberry

Likes

All Universal Likes except Honey, Maple Syrup, and Pickles

Copper Bar

Iron Bar

Oak Resin

Pine Tar

Quartz

Penny

Penny from Stardew Valley (Image via Carbon Costume)

Loves

All Universal Loves except Rabbit’s Foot

Diamond

Emerald

Melon

Poppy

Poppyseed Muffin

Red Plate

Roots Platter Sandfish

Tom Kha Soup

Likes

All Universal Likes except Algae Soup, Beer, Mead, Pale Ale, Pale Broth, and Wine

All Milk

Dandelion

Leek

Sam

Loves

All Universal Loves

Cactus Fruit

Maple Bar

Pizza

Tigerseye

Likes

All Universal Likes except Duck Mayonnaise, Mayonnaise, Pickles and Vegetables

All Eggs except the Void Egg

Joja Cola

Sebastian

Sebastian in Stardew Valley (Image via GameRevolution)

Loves

All Universal Loves

Frozen Tear

Obsidian

Pumpkin Soup

Sashimi

Void Egg

Likes

All Universal Likes except Flowers, Complete Breakfast, Farmer’s Lunch, Omelet, and Artisan Goods (other than Coffee, Green Tea, and Oil)

Flounder

Quartz

Shane

Loves

All Universal Loves

Beer

Hot Pepper

Pepper Poppers

Pizza

Likes

All Universal Likes except Pickles

All Eggs except the Void Egg

All Fruit except Hot Pepper, which he loves

These are the gifts best suited for the 12 single NPCs in Stardew Valley. Get gifting!

