Stardew Valley developer opens up about the possibility of a sequel

Stardew Valley was originally released in 2016, but the game recently blew up in popularity due to its similarity with Nintendo's life-simulation franchise, Animal Crossing. The difference between the two is that Stardew Valley has farming as its main theme instead of Animal Crossing, which requires players to build a community on a deserted island.

Legacy players are quite fond of Stardew Valley as the game has incubated its community. Some have even created their own mods. Naturally, the future of the title has been a constant focus of discussion among its players. The title is set to receive the 1.5 update, but the sequel is a burning question on everyone's mind.

The answer to this pertinent question came directly from the game's sole developer, Eric Barone.

Stardew Valley will likely see more updates before a sequel

In an interview with Game Informer, Barone opened up about his "passion project" and the immense success it has seen recently. When asked about the future of the game, Barone said:

"I'm not willing to commit to Stardew Valley 1.6. I will say that I definitely love Stardew Valley. I love it as a world and a universe. I don't think [1.5] will be the end of Stardew Valley. I would not be surprised if there's another Stardew Valley update, or multiple updates, or a Stardew Valley 2. Who knows?"

Stardew Valley's solo developer, Eric Barone (Image via KNKX)

Barone, commonly known by his gaming moniker as ConcernedApe, did not seem entirely dismissive of a sequel to Stardew Valley. However, it doesn't seem like the sequel is the first thing on the developer's mind. Given that the game is doing well, expanding on the current version makes sense before launching into a sequel.

Barone went on to say that,

"There isn't currently a Stardew Valley 2; after 1.5. I'll decide what the next step for Stardew Valley is. But I would say there will probably be another step for Stardew Valley."

While he did not dismiss the possibility of Stardew Valley 2, Barone clearly states that the game will continue to grow in one way or another. He seems confident about pushing Stardew Valley forward. He could also be working on a couple of other projects at the moment.

These other projects are allegedly similar in nature to Stardew Valley, but Barone refrained from revealing too much information about these projects. For now, Stardew Valley is on track to receive update 1.5.

