Best crops to grow in the Stardew Valley Greenhouse

Nintendo's Stardew Valley offers players a family farm as inheritance within the game, on which they have to grow different kinds of crops and cultivate the farm. The inherited farm will come with a broken-down building on the north-western side, the Greenhouse in the farm.

The Greenhouse in Stardew Valley is a 12x12 plot of tillable land and is perfect for growing different kinds of crops. However, certain crops will thrive the best in this Greenhouse.

This article discusses the top 5 crops best suited to grow in a player's Stardew Valley Greenhouse.

Crops best suited to grow in a Stardew Valley Greenhouse

1) Sweet Gem Berries

Sweet Gem Berries in Stardew Valley (Image via u/iAmJared013 on Reddit)

Sweet Gem Berries are crops that grow really slowly. However, this does not remain a problem if the player plants the crop in the Greenhouse. Furthermore, it is beneficial for players to grow these crops since they sell for 3000g even in their poorest quality.

2) Fruit Trees

Fruit trees are usually seasonal. However, it is profitable for players to plant trees in the Greenhouse because they will bear fruit all year round. Turning fruits into wine or jelly can yield returns for players, so it is obviously beneficial if the fruit trees bear fruit all through the year.

3) Ancient Fruit

Ancient Fruit in Stardew Valley (Image via Nexus Mods)

Ancient fruit can be planted in every season apart from winter. They are one of the most valuable crops to grow in Stardew Valley, but they take 28 days to grow. Therefore, growing this crop in the Greenhouse is very beneficial for players because the ancient fruit becomes practically immortal. Its immortality turns it into a source of infinite income for players, thereby making them very beneficial.

4) Coffee

Like the ancient fruit, coffee, too, becomes immortal once it is planted in the Greenhouse in Stardew Valley. Coffee provides players with speed boosts, so once it is planted in the Greenhouse, players will never have to move around at normal speed again.

5) Cactus fruit

Cactus fruit in Stardew Valley (Image via u/Leviathan10 on Reddit)

Cactus fruit does not thrive very well on a player's farm, even in summer, due to the lack of desert conditions. However, they grow extremely impressively in the Stardew Valley Greenhouse, even bearing fruit every 3 days. While they are not of much monetary value, they can be used to make jelly and wine.

These are the best crops to grow in a Stardew Valley Greenhouse, as they yield maximum returns for players.

