"Embrace the cold": League of Legends LoLdle answers 662 (Monday, April 29, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 662nd edition are now available. The online puzzle game features various riddles. These mainly revolve around LoL champions and their backstories. Fans can have fun and learn about League of Legends while solving these riddles.

Here's the April 29, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:

"Embrace the cold."

Brand, Lissandra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 662nd edition (April 29, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the game's April 29, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Brand

: Brand Quote : Lissandra

: Lissandra Ability : Maokai, Bonus : E

: Maokai, : E Emoji : Gangplank

: Gangplank Splash art: Lulu; Bonus: Cosmic Enchantress Lulu

The first answer is Brand. Given his high pick rate and popularity among LoL professionals, fans should be able to easily guess his name. The term "cold" in the quote puzzle is a massive clue, hinting at Lissandra.

The ability puzzle's answer is Maokai. He's also a prominent champion among Junlgers in LoL. Gangplank's name can be easily deciphered from the given emojis.

Lastly, Lulu's Cosmic Enchantress splash art can be difficult to solve.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

April 28, LoLdle 661: Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar

Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar April 27, LoLdle 660: Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench

Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench April 26, LoLdle 659: Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser

Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser April 25, LoLdle 658: Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn

Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi

Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao

Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite

Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy

Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas

Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc

Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred

Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius

Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen

Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen April 15, LoLdle 648: Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina

Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux

Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux April 13, LoLdle 646: Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear

Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen

Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton

Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath

The answers to the 663rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 30, 2024.