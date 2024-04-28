"Embrace the cold": League of Legends LoLdle answers 662 (Monday, April 29, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 662nd edition are now available. The online puzzle game features various riddles. These mainly revolve around LoL champions and their backstories. Fans can have fun and learn about League of Legends while solving these riddles.
Here's the April 29, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:
"Embrace the cold."
Brand, Lissandra, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 662nd edition (April 29, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the game's April 29, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Brand
- Quote: Lissandra
- Ability: Maokai, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Gangplank
- Splash art: Lulu; Bonus: Cosmic Enchantress Lulu
The first answer is Brand. Given his high pick rate and popularity among LoL professionals, fans should be able to easily guess his name. The term "cold" in the quote puzzle is a massive clue, hinting at Lissandra.
The ability puzzle's answer is Maokai. He's also a prominent champion among Junlgers in LoL. Gangplank's name can be easily deciphered from the given emojis.
Lastly, Lulu's Cosmic Enchantress splash art can be difficult to solve.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- April 28, LoLdle 661: Vi, Teemo, Kayn, Vayne, Rengar
- April 27, LoLdle 660: Yorick, Akshan, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Tahm Kench
- April 26, LoLdle 659: Zoe, Swain, Karma, Kassadin, Mordekaiser
- April 25, LoLdle 658: Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn
- April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi
- April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao
- April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite
- April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy
- April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas
- April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc
- April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred
- April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius
- April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen
- April 15, LoLdle 648: Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina
- April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux
- April 13, LoLdle 646: Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear
- April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen
- April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton
- April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath
The answers to the 663rd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 30, 2024.