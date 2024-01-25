Enshrouded PS5 release date: When will the game release? (expected)

As of writing, there's a lot of uncertainty regarding the Enshrouded PS5 release date despite the PlayStation community showing plenty of interest. The latest release of Keen Games is now out on Early Access, and it's getting some very positive reactions from players on Steam. That said, console users will be disappointed to know that they won't be able to enjoy the new survival-crafting title for the time being.

This is simply because Enshrouded is currently in Early Access and will be exclusive to PC players during the period. Keen Games is yet to confirm the Enshrouded PS5 release date, but there's definite information about whether the game will come to consoles. Moreover, certain predictions could be made about when the title might release on the PlayStation consoles in the future.

Enshrouded PS5 release date: What's the possible window?

As of now, predicting a certain date is nearly impossible, as it depends on how long the Early Access will be. In an earlier tweet, Keen Games informed that their title will be available on consoles only after the full release. As of writing, the Steam page states that Keen Games wants to complete the Early Access within a year.

Hence, it can be said that January 2025 is a highly likely date for the console version to be launched. With the Early Access beginning on January 24, 2024, it will be nearly a year before the developers' aspirations are matched. However, there have been numerous occasions when Early Access periods of video games have been extended (a great example will be Baldur's Gate 3).

This means there's always a possibility of the Enshrouded PS5 release date being pushed back than the expected timeline (alternatively, it could also happen earlier than expected). Readers are requested to await official confirmation before drawing any premature conclusion regarding the Enshrouded PS5 release date.

Will Enshrouded release on PS4?

As of writing, it appears that the survival-crafting title will be a current-gen exclusive. In other words, it will only be possible to play the game on the PlayStation 5. Similarly, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One users will also be left out, with Xbox Series X/S being the only other console alternative.

For PC players, Early Access is now available on Steam and GeForce Now, which are streaming platforms.

Is Enshrouded on the PS Plus?

As of writing, the Enshrouded is not available on the Xbox Game Pass or the PS Plus. That could, however, change in the future when the console's releases take place.