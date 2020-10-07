Enter the Icebox: Every unique detail that we spotted in Valorant’s new map

It’s quite an exciting time for Valorant fans, as Riot Games has finally announced the arrival of the fifth map, and that too well ahead of schedule.

The Valorant devs have previously stated that the shooter would only be getting a map during an episode. And as every episode takes six months to finish, the new map, Icebox, was supposed to come out during Act 4.

You've melted our developer hearts with your love of the game and all of your feedback. All that ice had to go somewhere...



We heard you, VALORANT community. Loud and clear. Early release of Map 5 confirmed. ❤️🥳❄️ https://t.co/th7mjRIiHO — Anna Donlon (@RiotSuperCakes) October 6, 2020

However, in one a recent tweet, Valorant executive Anna Donlon has confirmed that Icebox will be coming out much earlier, and will possibly get a release with Act 3, set to go live on 13th October.

Riot had earlier teased some clips from the upcoming map, and there are indeed a lot of interesting things that we noticed in the teaser.

So what are some of the most unique features that we were able to spot about Icebox?

New features included in Valorant’s newest map, Icebox

1. Horizontal and Vertical Ziplines

In the entirety of the short trailer, we were able to spot at least three zip lines in Icebox.

Every Valorant map comes with one unique feature; while there is a teleporter in Bind, Ascent comes with its metal doors. Similarly, the unique feature that Icebox could get might be the Zipline.

2. Connecting Bridges

Bridges too are something new to Valorant, and though the four previous maps have a lot of ramps and elevated areas, they definitely do not have bridges.

Hence, bridges bring a completely different gameplay element to Valorant, and it will be quite exciting to see how professionals strategize around this geographic.

3. New Plant Sites

The spike plant sites look quite different in Icebox at first glance. It does feel unique and staves away from what we are usually familiar with, in Valorant.

However, these are all just speculations at this point, and we will not be able to tell you more about the plant site until the map is finally out.