Epic Games Store Winter Sale 2022 - Expected starting dates, free titles, and more

The Epic Games Store Winter Sale 2022 is likely to take place in December, and fans are excited to find out what kinds of offers will be available for them. Part of the mega sales that happen yearly, the event offers excellent opportunities for gamers to expand their gaming library without burning a hole in their wallet.

Epic Games has yet to announce any updates on the potential dates for when the festivities will begin. However, there has been plenty of speculation on social media about when the discounts and offers will arrive. Many have also made guesses based on when the event was held previously.

Epic Games Store has become a leading name in the video game industry and has successfully established itself as a competitor of Steam. There be some great offers on titles during the sale, and gamers can also expect plenty of freebies. Let's look at what might be a reasonable date for the sales to begin and what could be in store for gamers.

The Epic Games Store Winter Sale 2022 will likely start ahead of Christmas and run well into the new year

When it comes to providing exciting offers on games, the Epic Games Store does not disappoint. In fact, the digital store offers premium titles at no cost every week. Ranging from indie titles to AAA games, there have been plenty of great offers over the last few years.

dilla @vengethedead Hope you all kept up with the winter sale on the Epic store. These are free today(last day). I got some amazing games out of this. Hope you all kept up with the winter sale on the Epic store. These are free today(last day). I got some amazing games out of this. https://t.co/38bmn41hqc

The sale usually takes place over a month, and it commenced on December 11 last year. This time around, leaks hint at December 10 as the potential commencement date. The news hasn't been confirmed yet, so readers are requested to take it with a grain of salt.

Irrespective of the starting dates, the Epic Games Store Winter Sale 2022 will likely continue well into January. The event's length and the fantastic discounts offered make it the perfect opportunity for every gamer. Every genre is given attention once the sale goes live, from shooters to platformers. However, the sale's popularity is largely due to the freebies that the Epic Games Store offers.

Apart from the usual weekly offerings, Epic Games makes more premium games available for free during these mega sales. Something similar is also expected to happen once the Epic Games Store Winter Sale 2022 goes live this year. Last year, users received free games daily and were able to expand their library at no cost.

As for what free games to expect, the Epic Games Store Winter Sale 2022 will definitely have some interesting offers. Major AAA titles like Borderlands 3 have been previously provided for free. Those who missed out on these games before will have a chance to add them to their library. Epic also runs surprise gauntlets during these sales, which offer players random games on a daily basis.

It remains to be seen when the Epic Games Store Winter Sale 2022 will begin and what kind of offers are available this year. One thing is certain - gamers will undoubtedly have a wonderful time getting premium games at no cost and great bargains on newer releases.

