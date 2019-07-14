×
Epic Games warns Fortnite Mobile players against upgrading to iOS 13 

Tarun Sayal
ANALYST
News
4   //    14 Jul 2019, 19:48 IST

Fortnite Mobile
Fortnite Mobile

Epic Games, the developer of world's most famous battle royale pc game Fortnite has warned the Fortnite players around the globe who play this game on iPhone and iPad suggesting Fortnite players to not to install the latest iOS update. Apple had previously released the beta version of iOS 13 for public testing on 24th June 2019.

A couple of days after the release of the beta version, Fortnite players started reporting a regular game crash on the iOS 13 beta. Considering this situation, the developers of the Fortnite informed that, "We're aware of stability concerns on the iOS 13 beta for Fortnite Mobile. We recommend that players do not use the iOS 13 beta at this time."

Epic Games gave official warning to the players by posting a tweet on the official Twitter handle on 12th June and cited 'stability concerns' as the reason behind this.

Although, there is no fixed date regarding the launch of the stable version of iOS 13. But it is likely to be released with the iPhone 11 later this year. The content update v9.30 brings a lot of new features on all the gaming platforms.

Follow Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News.

Leisure Reading Fortnite Battle Royale
