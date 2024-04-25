The latest Escape From Tarkov update 0.14.6.0 just dropped today (April 25, 2024). Developer Battlestate Games has released the full patch notes for the update, including an all-new edition for purchase. The hardcore FPS simulation title aims to provide the most immersive experience on the market, and the devs continue tweaking the game concerning that vision.

With that said, longtime fans will be interested in knowing what has changed and what hasn't. Here's a look at the full patch notes for Escape From Tarkov update 0.14.6.0

Escape From Tarkov update 0.14.6.0 patch notes and downtime detailed

Escape From Tarkov update 0.14.6.0 further tweaks the experience in many ways (Image via Battlestate Games)

To summarize, here is the list of changes introduced in the realistic FPS game with this latest update:

List of changes

Switched the in-game season to late spring;

Reduced the base inertia strength;

Reduced the aim punch effect;

Reduced the blur effect when taking damage;

Reduced the camera shake effect while shooting.

Body hitbox penetration rework

Changed the mechanics of body hitbox penetration. Now the body hitbox is always penetrated if the round's penetration power stat is higher than the hitbox penetration threshold;

Head, Forearm, Shoulder, Calf and Thigh hitboxes now have a threshold value of 20;

The damage and penetration power of the bullet degrades when it penetrates the body hitbox, meaning that the next body hitbox will receive reduced damage:

The extent of damage reduction depends primarily on the round's penetration power stat;

Secondly, it depends on the caliber of the round and the body part’s hitbox penetration threshold;

The greater the penetration power stat and caliber of the round, the smaller the damage reduction.

Reduced the armpit hitbox size.

Armor penetration rework

If the round's penetration power stat is 15 more than the armor's effective durability, this will result in a guaranteed penetration. The following must be taken into account:

Effective durability for intact armor is approximately equal to its armor class multiplied by 10;

Effective durability for damaged armor decreases with the loss of its durability points;

Many cartridges have a small starting variation in armor penetration;

Ammo penetration degrades with loss of bullet velocity;

Ammo penetration may degrade after colliding with armor, body hitboxes, or obstacles.

Furthermore, alongside Escape From Tarkov update 0.14.6.0, the developers have unveiled the brand-new The Unheard Edition. It is available for purchase on the official site and includes the following:

Access to PvE co-op mode with persistent progression. Progression will not be reset with wipes

Enhanced stash size (10x72)

Increased starting level of character skills

Expanded PMC pockets

Additional equipment and resources in stash

Unique in-game ID

Unique radio-electronic item "Mark of The Unheard"

Unique in-game melee weapon

Unique in-game armband

Increased mail retention time

More slots on the Flea Market

Increased Fence standing

Additional main menu background

Access to the Early Test Server (ETS).

While these are a lot of tweaks, the consensus is that fans are not happy with yet another Edition. Players feel that the extras included here are not worth the asking price of $250 and instead should be added to existing purchasable editions. Coming back to Escape From Tarkov update 0.14.6.0, players will have to take about six hours for this installation, during which the game will not be accessible.