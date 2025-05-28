Escape from Tarkov free weekend: Release date, end date, and what to expect

The Escape from Tarkov free weekend will allow players to try the game for free. The event will run from May 30, 2025, and is scheduled to end on June 2, providing new players a chance to explore the title for a limited time. Alternatively, Escape from Tarkov will feature a 20% discount for those interested in buying it after engaging in the free weekend.

This article shows how players can participate in the Escape from Tarkov free weekend.

How to participate in Escape from Tarkov free weekend

You can participate in Escape from Tarkov free weekend from May 30, 2025, at 4 pm EDT. To get free access, download the game from the Epic Games launcher or the official Escape from Tarkov website. Epic Games users can simply log in and add the game to start playing. However, to get the game from the official website, you must have the Battlestate Games launcher and an account on Battlestate Games.

The Escape from Tarkov free weekend will also include a new quest chain that will be revealed once the promotion starts. Additionally, the battlepass holders will gain a double experience boost for BP Season Zero. Those new to the game and want to play it after the event ends can purchase it on sale with a 20% discount that will be extended till June 3, 2025. EFT can be purchased at a discounted price on the same dates as the free weekend in the Epic Games Store's sales promotion

The free access period will allow you to try new game modes, while also giving you time to prepare for the release of the new Escape from Tarkov Arena mode. You can also earn various in-game rewards by watching your favourite streamers, as the Twitch drops will be enabled for the entire EFT: Arena category.

That's all there is to know about the Escape from Tarkov free weekend.

