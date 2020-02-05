×
A recap of ESL India CS:GO LAN Finale

Nishant Thakkar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 05 Feb 2020, 13:30 IST

ESL India Logo Standings after Phase II winter finals Picture Courtesy: ESL India

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a multiplayer first-person shooter developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment. It is the fourth game in the Counter-Strike series and was released for Windows, OS X, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3 in August 2012. In CS:GO, two teams are pitted against each other in a variety of game modes that are available in the game.

The game has been on a surge recently after the latest Shattered Web Event, which started 13 weeks ago and is still going on. This has led to CS:GO being one of the most played games on Steam recently.

According to Statistia, the game had 750k+ concurrent players in the month of december and over 20 million active monthly users.

Due to it's popularity there are several CS:GO tournaments that are held in India, one of the most prominent being ESL India.

ESL India

The ESL India Lan Finale for CS began on the 1st of February and the Finale took place on the third.

The top four team from the second stage of the Winter Season qualified for the LAN finale. 


Rankings After Phase II Winter Finals.

The teams that qualified for the LAN Finale are :-

  1. BL4ZE eSports
  2. Global Esports
  3. Entity Gaming
  4. Phoenix Esports

Here is the entire rundown of LAN Finale-

The Semifinals and The Grand Finale


The Fixtures of the Semifinals and The Grand Finale.

Semifinal 1

BL4ZE Esports vs Phoenix Esports

Winner:- BL4ZE Esports - 2:0


Semifinal 2

Enitity Gaming vs Global eSports

Winner:- Entity Gaming - 2:0


Grand Finale

Entity Gaming vs BL4ZE Esports

Winner:- Entity Gaming - 2:1


ROSTERS

The rosters of the participating teams are as follows:-

BL4ZE Esports:-

  1. Marzil
  2. Rossi 
  3. cara 
  4. LuciA- 
  5. Raphpro390 
  6. RobbeN
  7. SkRossi 
  8. StiNG

Entity Gaming:-

  1. Amaterasu
  2. Anthrax
  3. Excali
  4. m0nsteR
  5. PoK1
  6. psy
  7. rite2ace
  8. skillz

Global eSports :-

  1. HellrangeR 
  2. antidotenberg 
  3. DEATHMAKER 
  4. hellff
  5. karam1l 

Phoenix Esports

  1. BaDMaN
  2. f1redup
  3. FalKen
  4. pashasahil
  5. Rex
  6. t1to

Published 05 Feb 2020, 13:30 IST
ESL India Premiership Global Esports Entity Gaming Gaming News Esports News
