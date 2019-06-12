×
ESL India: Masters League 2019 Points Table Round-off; ESL India Premiership  

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
News
6   //    12 Jun 2019, 13:21 IST

ESL INDIA
ESL INDIA

The Omen by HP ESL India Premiership is hosting some of the most happening tournaments in India. Players from all over the country are taking part in it for some serious amount of prize pool. Plus the glory of winning an ESL is an achievement itself.

ESL India is currently hosting the Masters League 2019. Besides DOTA2 and CS:GO, the league also is also hosting Clash Royale and Brawl stars league. Here is the roundup of the tournament till date.

Devesh is currently leading the Clash Royale point table with 18 points. He played 7 games, out of which he won 6 of them and lost 1. Jin Kazama is standing on the 2nd spot with 12 points. He played 7 matches, won 4 and lost 3. 3rd on the table is Beast and 4th on the table is Navjot. However, Jin Kazama, Navjot and Beast have the same points. Except for beast every one of them has played 7 games, we can expect some changes on the table once beast completes his 7th game.

On the Brawl Star point table, 8bit has 2 of their teams in top 3. Team 8bit is currently leading the chart with an unbeatable streak and 21 points. They have played 7 games and won all 7. Lethal cores are at 2nd position with 15 points. 8bit Legends are 3rd on the list with the same point as Lethal Cores.

Now let's have a look at the CS: GO table. Entity gaming is at the top with 15 points after 7 matches played. Team Wings is at 2nd position and Signify is at 3rd position on the table, both teams have bagged 13 points and played 6 matches. This table might turn as well once all the teams have played all their matches. The competition for now looks tight.

Last but not least, let's have a look at the DOTA 2 point table. This point table is the hardest one to look at but at the same time, fans will enjoy the dog fight. Entity gaming is at the top followed by Global Esports and Signify. All of them have bagged the same 15 points, however, Both Signify and Global Esports have played 7 games. On the other hand, Entity has played only 6.

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda.

ESL India Premiership Dota 2 Points Table Masters League 2019
