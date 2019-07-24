×
ESL India Premiership: The Rankings so far in the Masters League Fall Season 2019

Wasif
CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    24 Jul 2019, 14:13 IST

ESL India Premiership
ESL India Premiership

The first Masters League of the fall season of the ESL India Premiership 2019 is going on in full swing and we have seen some intense games across Dota 2, CS:GO, Brawl Stars and Clash Royale. As the masters league approaches its end, here are the teams’ ranking so far.

In Brawl Stars, the table is lead by Team 8bit who had two teams in the summer season. They have combined those rosters to give this championship-worthy squad. They have not dropped even one game out of the seven they have played.

The defending champions ODA, are in a close second place and have lost only one of their six games. Here are the complete rankings-

The Clash Royale rankings have been shocking. Jin Kazama, who is the defending champions and signed with Entity Gaming at the start of the season, has only managed to pick up only one game out of the seven he has played and currently sits at the bottom of the table with just three points.

The table is led by CL Mabbas who hasn’t lost one game out of the five he has played. The complete rankings are-

In CS:GO, Blaze Esports has left people surprised with their dominating performance so far. They are on top of the table with just one dropped game in the five that they have played.

Orgless5ive, who was previously Team Signify, is currently in the second position. They are the defending champions and will be looking to see how they can oust Blaze Esports from that sweet first spot.

The competition is the fiercest in Dota 2. Four teams are tied in the first place and are greedy for the top spot. Global Esports, Entity Gaming, Reckoning Esports, and KingPanda Gaming all have the same amount of points i.e. 12. However, Kingpanda Gaming has played six games while the rest of the teams have played five.

