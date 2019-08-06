ESL India Premiership Masters League Fall Season 2019 Phase 1 Results

Wasif FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 6 // 06 Aug 2019, 16:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

ESL India Premiership

The first phase of the Omen by HP ESL India Premiership Masters League Fall Season 2019 has ended and we got to see some surprising results across the seven exciting match-ups we got to see in CS:GO, Dota 2, Brawl Stars, and Clash Royale.

In CS:GO, the table is led by Orgless 5. The team continues their dominance as they are the defending champions. The ex-Signify team will be looking to win it all this season as well.

The complete rankings for CS:GO are-

1. 5 Orgless

2. Bl4ze Esports

3. Entity Gaming

4. Global Esports

5. iYATi

6. District 9

Advertisement

7. Malhar

8. Xtreme 5

In Dota 2, Global Esports lead the table with a close three point lead over runners-up and defending champions, Entity Gaming. The latter will definitely be looking how they can close the gap in the coming phases of the ESL India Premiership. The complete rankings are as follows-

1. Global Esports

2. Entity Gaming

3. Reckoning Esports

4. KingPanda Gaming

5. HoA

6. 3c4sr.4m

7. GoFigure

8. ROG Titans

Team 8bit are the Brawl Stars leaders for the second phase of the fall season of the ESL India Premiership. Just like in Dota 2, the defending champions, ODA have fallen to second place but are definitely one of the favorites to win this season as well. The rankings are-

1. Team 8bit

2. ODA

3. Attituder boiz

4. Tom esports

5. Crow Scavengers

6. Martial warlocks

7. Suicide Squad

8. Do or Die

In Clash Royale, Md Abbas leads the table with some amazing gameplay throughout the phase. He has only dropped one game out of the seven he played. The ranking are-

1. Md Abbas

2. SMOKE

3. Devesh

4. Moh Saif I Patel

5. Bhavyajot singh

6. NARUTO

7. JON

8. Karan Manganani

The ESL India Premiership is an open for all tournament which starts from the starters cup. Teams advance to the challenger cups followed by the masters league. To participate, you can register for the next starter cup on ESL Play. The link can be found here.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News.

Also, read

Aman Leaves Team Velocity; Team Insidious is back in PMIT 2019 as Team Nexus

sc0ut to Join Team SouL after PMSC 2019; Will Teamup with SouL Viper, SouL Ronak & SouL Owais for PMIT 2019