PUBG News: sc0ut to Join Team SouL after PMSC 2019; Will Teamup with SouL Viper, SouL Ronak & SouL Owais for PMIT 2019

Utsav FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 96 // 05 Aug 2019, 19:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Team SouL

In the afternoon of 5th August, 2019, Tanmay Singh aka sc0ut, revealed that he would be leaving TeamIND after the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019.

In the evening, he took his Instagram account, again, to announce that he is teaming up with Team SouL for the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019. Sc0ut will join SouL Owais, Soul Viper and SouL Ronak to complete the lineup for PMIT 2019.

This is big news since Team SouL was looking for a worthy replacement for SouL MortaL, who has decided to step down from competitive PUBG Mobile scene for the time being. In his YouTube post, SouL MortaL conveyed that he will continue streaming and will be a mentor for teams who want to take up Esports as a profession.

Also, read SouL MortaL Decides To Step Down From Competitive PUBG Esports For Now; To Focus on Streaming

Coming to the announcement made by sc0ut, here is the Instagram stroy posted from his handle:

sc0ut's Instagram story

Further, sc0ut also posted through his YouTube channel on his decision to leave TeamIND right now and join Team SouL for the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019.

And TeamIND will be headed by Kratos, Trance and Daljit and are looking for a temporary member for PMIT 2019. Further, Tanmay also mentioned that he will forever be a part of TeamIND. He stressed that the decisions between TeamIND members have were made with full cooperation.

Here is the detailed post by sc0ut from his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Sc0ut's post to PUBG Mobile Community

Even though fans are upset about SouL MortaL's decision, which should be respected given what he has given to the community, addition of sc0ut is a big news. He is an aggresive player who is fearless and is probably the best user of assault rifles in PUBG Mobile atleast in India.

This is a perfect team and has all the ingredients to take the PMIT title and further, if they decide so, to go on into PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019.

There is an exciting time ahead of PUBG mobile India fans and would expect the new Team SouL to live show their worth in national as well as international PUBG Mobile tournaments.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.

Also, read

16 Pro PUBG Mobile Teams for PMSC 2019 Revealed Featuring SouL MortaL's Team SouL and scOut's TeamIND

Tanmay Singh aka sc0ut To Leave TeamIND after PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019