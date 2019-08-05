PUBG News: Tanmay Singh aka sc0ut To Leave TeamIND after PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019

Utsav FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 45 // 05 Aug 2019, 16:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tanmay Singh aka "sc0ut"

Tanmay Singh, better known as sc0ut in the PUBG mobile community has taken his Instagram account to declare that he would be leaving TeamIND after the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019.

TeamIND, currently is in Taipei for PMSC 2019 preparations. PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019 is scheduled to be held on 7th and 8th September 2019. TeamIND are one of the 16 PUBG Mobile Pro teams who are going to participate in this tournament.

Also, read 16 Pro PUBG Mobile Teams for PMSC 2019 Revealed

Currently, TeamIND's roster has Sc0ut, Daljit, Trance and Kratos. This news comes in as a shocking one especially with PUBG Mobile India Tour in sight.

Tanmay posted a story from his Instagram account about this update.

sc0ut's Instagram Post

TeamIND has been one of the best Indian PUBG Mobile team for some time now. They finished runners-up in the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Indian Regional Finals and qualified for the PMCO 2019 Global Finals Prelims. sc0ut is the best fragger in the Indian PUBG Mobile community.

In the PMCO 2019 Global Finals Prelims, TeamIND's sc0ut displayed amazing gameplay and was among the top 10 players in the Prelims. He was placed at seventh position with nineteen kills. This actually doesn't reflect the true image of his impact for TeamIND at the prelims.

Despite facing ping issues and the situation the team was in, sc0ut was able to crank up huge damage in the Prelims and was placed third in the list of players with most damage. Sc0ut racked up damage of 5374 in the PMCO 2019 Global Final Prelims.

Advertisement

This news of sc0ut leaving TeamIND comes after SouL MortaL decided to step down for the PUBG Mobile Esports scene for the time being. These are two big news for the Indian PUBG Mobile community as both have a good fan following, especially SouL MortaL.

After MortaL's decision, it was obvious that Team SouL would look out for a worthy replacement who could come in place of SouL MortaL.

Sc0ut can be a perfect replacement for SouL MortaL at Team SouL. He is a dedicated gamer who spends a lot of time practicing and has terrific game sense which is very important to take a team forward. Plus, he knows SouL Owais, SouL Ronak and SouL Viper well and this can become one of the destructive teams to look forward to in the coming national and international PUBG Mobile tournaments.

But, it is not yet confirmed and the fans have to wait for an official update from sc0ut on his future team and planning.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.

Also, read

PUBG News: SouL MortaL Decides To Step Down From Competitive PUBG Esports For Now; To Focus on Streaming