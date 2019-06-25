ESL India Premiership Returns to Mumbai For The LAN Finale

ESL India Premiership Summer Season 2019 LAN Finals

The OMEN by HP ESL India Premiership Summer Season LAN Finale, the first LAN of the 2019 edition, is all set to take place on 29 & 30 June 2019 at Dublin Square, Kurla West, Mumbai.

For complete schedule, visit ESL India Premiership Summer Season 2019 LAN Finals Schedule

The country’s longest running professional gaming tournament, ESL India Premiership brings year-long esports action for an overall prize pool of 1.1 Crore INR across 4 major game titles. The tournament welcomes thousands of enthusiastic gamers from in and around the country every year to come and compete for national recognition. In its fourth year now, the ESL India Premiership has established itself as the most far-reaching esports tournament in India.

Every season in the ESL India Premiership is a ride, and every ride deserves a befitting destination. Mumbai has always been a high spot for esports in India, and we chose Dublin Square, a prime location for the Premiership, to culminate the first season of the year. After two momentous events in the form of DreamHack and ESL One, we look forward to seeing the ecstatic Mumbai crowd come out in numbers cheering for the local teams. NODWIN Gaming has worked extensively towards the interest of the gaming community and has left no stone unturned in bringing forth a quality event for them.

-Akshat Rathee, Founder and CEO, NODWIN Gaming

NODWIN Gaming is set on a journey to bring India on the maps of global esports and joining the journey are our prominent partners. Our title sponsors OMEN by HP have been a core integral part of the tournament. Their premium laptops provide gamers with a flawless gaming experience. High-performance gaming headset manufacturer, HyperX, continue their support for the fourth consecutive year. Iconic automobile manufacturers Mercedes-Benz joins the journey of the Premiership for yet another wonderful season. Energy drink manufacturers Redbull resumes its association with the tournament. The valuable partnership with Hotstar, our exclusive streaming partner, has been significant in providing seamless viewing experience for the fans.

Gaming in India is going through an evolutionary curve to become a serious and competitive esport. At HP, we are committed to enable this ecosystem with top-notch and powerful gaming technology that can cater to the requirements of the modern-era gameplay and deliver the best experience to the users.

-Neelima Burra, Country Marketing Director, HP India.

The Summer Season LAN finale will be the first Grand Finals under the restructured tournament format. The whole league was played in two phases for CS:GO, Brawl Stars, Dota 2 and Clash Royale. Phase 2 of the Masters League determined the top 4 contenders for the LAN finals. Hundreds of gamers took part in the online phase spanning over 40 days to reach the grand finals of the Summer Season. Additionally, the winners of the ESL India Premiership will get a chance to take part in global esports tournaments like ESL Pro League and ESL One.

Mr. Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, HyperX India said,

Our partnership with ESL India Premiership is now well structured and we find our key objectives aligned with this platform. Our aim is to support India to build on the growth in esports with best arenas, hardware and skills. HyperX has been receiving an overwhelming response from this association and it gives the audience an opportunity to experience our new products across price points.

Here are the teams/players who made it to the LAN finale:

#Dota 2

Entity Gaming

Signify

Reckoning Esports

Global Esports

#CS:GO

Signify

Wings

Entity Gaming

Global Esports

#Clash Royale

Devesh

Saif

Mabbas

Jin Kazama

#Brawl Stars

Team 8bit

8bit Legends

ODA

Tom Esports

Commenting on this, a Hotstar spokesperson said,

Hotstar is excited to be the exclusive streaming partner for the ESL India Premiership for the second consecutive year. As fans across the country gear up to witness the upcoming LAN Finale, the first live event of 2019 for the 3v3 game in India, Hotstar is readying itself to deliver an uninterrupted and immersive gameplay viewing experience. All those who won’t be able to make it to Mumbai, can catch the madness on Hotstar, irrespective of where they are.

