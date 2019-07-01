ESL India Premiership Summer Season final Results; Entity Gaming wins Dota 2 and Team Signify Clinches CS:GO Crown

ESL India Premiership

The summer season LAN finale of the Omen by HP ESL India Premiership was held at the Dublin Square, Kurla West, Mumbai on June 29 to 30.

In the two days of competition, four teams were crowned as the winners in the four different games that are currently played in the Omen by HP ESL India Premiership. The four games are- CS:GO, Dota 2, Brawl Stars, and Clash Royale. Four teams had qualified for the live finals from each game. The latter two are mobile games while the former are PC ones. The tournament had a prize pool of Rs. 30 Lacs.

In CS:GO, Signify emerged as the champions after taking down Entity Gaming 2-0 in the finals. Global Esports and Wings came in no particular order, third and fourth placed. Signify pocketed Rs. 5,25,000 with this win while the runners up, Entity Gaming got Rs. 2,50,000. Global Esports and Wings received Rs. 1,25,000 each.

Dota 2 saw some amazing games as well. Entity Gaming emerged as the overall champions as they took down Reckoning Esports 2-1 in an intense final. Signify and Global Esports came in the third and fourth place. The prize pool was the same as CS:GO with Entity Gaming receiving Rs. 5,25,000, Team Reckoning bagging Rs. 2,50,000 and Global Esports and Signify got Rs. 1,25,000 each.

In Clash Royale, Jin Kazama took down Saif 4-2 in the finals to be crowned as the champions. Mabbas and Devsh came in third and fourth place. Clash Royale had a total prize pool of Rs. 2,50,000 and Jin Kazama pocketed a half of that with Rs. 1,25,000. Saif got Rs. 75,000 while Mabbas and Devesh received Rs. 25,000 each.

This was the first LAN event in the ESL India Premiership for the newly included game in the competition- Brawl Stars. The 3v3 game had a prize pool of Rs. 6,25,000. Team ODA bagged a majority of that (Rs. 3,50,000) as they took down Tom Esports 3-1 in an intense final. Tom Esports received Rs. 1,50,000 while 8bit Legends and Team 8bit (they’re different teams by the same parent organization) got Rs. 75,000 each.

With this, the summer season of the ESL India Premiership which has a prize pool of Rs. 1.1 crores for the entire year has ended. It will be followed by the Fall season, for which registrations are currently open on ESL Play. Anyone can register in the present stage of the Fall season (the starter cups). If you perform well, you may even get a chance to play in a live event in a big stage somewhere in India. For now, enjoy this after movie of the ESL India Premiership LAN Finale Summer Season-

