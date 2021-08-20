ESL One Fall 2021: When and where to watch?

ESL One Fall 2021 is set to kick off tomorrow. It is one of the only Dota 2 tournaments taking place between the rescheduled TI10 and its open qualifiers which ended last month.

This is also the first tournament where the leading Dota 2 teams will be playing in patch 7.30. Dota 2 fans are eager to check out how the metagame evolves with the new balance changes brought forth by the new patch as TI10 will be played on this patch most likely, although some sub-patches are expected.

These are our 12 teams for #ESLOne Fall: Bootcamp Edition! 🔥



Who do you think will win 1st place and take home the lion's share of that $400,000 prize pool? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/D3ymiAUOrQ — ESL Dota2 🚁 (@ESLDota2) August 12, 2021

The 12 teams that will be battling out for the $400,000 USD prize pool of ESL One Fall 2021 are:

Alliance (direct invite) Team Liquid (direct invite) Tundra Esports (direct invite) Team Spirit (direct invite) Virtus.pro (direct invite) T1 (direct invite) PSG.LGD (direct invite) Thunder Predator (direct invite) SG esports (direct invite) Beastcoast (direct invite) Team Empire (qualifier) Creepwave (qualifier)

ESL One Fall 2021: Schedule, live streams, format, and more

ESL One Fall 2021 kicks off on August 21 and will run till August 29. The group stage has divided the 12 teams into two groups and will run till August 24. The playoffs will take place between August 26 to 29.

The group stage will have matches starting every day at 4:30 pm IST / 11 am UTC with two matches being played simultaneously.

A new file has just dropped in: our #ESLOne Fall: Bootcamp Edition Groups! 🕵️



Who do you think will come top of each? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6BDBbRWwSB — ESL Dota2 🚁 (@ESLDota2) August 17, 2021

The group stage featuring all best-of-2 series in the single-round robin format will culminate in the top two teams of each group proceeding to the upper bracket of the playoffs, the third and fourth-placed teams advancing to the lower bracket, while the bottom two teams of each group being eliminated from ESL One Fall 2021.

The schedule for the group stage has been provided by ESL:

21st August (Saturday)

Time Stream 1 Stream 2 4:30 PM IST Virtus.pro vs Creepwave T1 vs Team Spirit 7:00 PM IST Thunder Predator vs Tundra Esports Alliance vs Team Empire 9:30 AM IST Team Liquid vs SG esports Virtus.pro vs Team Spirit 12:00 AM IST T1 vs Tundra Esports Thunder Predator vs Creepwave

22nd August (Sunday)

Time Stream 1 Stream 2 4:30 PM IST Virtus.pro vs Thunder Predator T1 vs Creepwave 7:00 PM IST PSG.LGD vs beastcoast Alliance vs SG esports 9:30 AM IST Team Spirit vs Tundra Esports T1 vs Thunder Predator 12:00 AM IST Team Liquid vs beastcoast PSG.LGD vs Team Empire

23rd August (Monday)

Time Stream 1 Stream 2 4:30 PM IST Alliance vs PSG.LGD Team Liquid vs Team Empire 7:00 PM IST SG esports vs beastcoast Virtus.pro vs Tundra Esports 9:30 AM IST Team Spirit vs Creepwave Team Liquid vs PSG.LGD 12:00 AM IST Alliance vs beastcoast SG esports vs Team Empire

24th August (Tuesday)

9:30 PM IST Alliance vs Team Liquid PSG.LGD vs SG esports Team Empire vs beastcoast 12:00 AM IST Virtus.pro vs T1 Thunder Predator vs Team Spirit Creepwave vs Tundra Esports

ESL One Fall 2021 matches will be streamed on ESL Dota 2 and ESL Dota 2’s secondary Twitch channel.

