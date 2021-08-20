ESL One Fall 2021: When and where to watch?

ESL One Fall 2021 is set to kick off tomorrow. It is one of the only Dota 2 tournaments taking place between the rescheduled TI10 and its open qualifiers which ended last month.
This is also the first tournament where the leading Dota 2 teams will be playing in patch 7.30. Dota 2 fans are eager to check out how the metagame evolves with the new balance changes brought forth by the new patch as TI10 will be played on this patch most likely, although some sub-patches are expected.
The 12 teams that will be battling out for the $400,000 USD prize pool of ESL One Fall 2021 are:
- Alliance (direct invite)
- Team Liquid (direct invite)
- Tundra Esports (direct invite)
- Team Spirit (direct invite)
- Virtus.pro (direct invite)
- T1 (direct invite)
- PSG.LGD (direct invite)
- Thunder Predator (direct invite)
- SG esports (direct invite)
- Beastcoast (direct invite)
- Team Empire (qualifier)
- Creepwave (qualifier)
ESL One Fall 2021: Schedule, live streams, format, and more
ESL One Fall 2021 kicks off on August 21 and will run till August 29. The group stage has divided the 12 teams into two groups and will run till August 24. The playoffs will take place between August 26 to 29.
The group stage will have matches starting every day at 4:30 pm IST / 11 am UTC with two matches being played simultaneously.
The group stage featuring all best-of-2 series in the single-round robin format will culminate in the top two teams of each group proceeding to the upper bracket of the playoffs, the third and fourth-placed teams advancing to the lower bracket, while the bottom two teams of each group being eliminated from ESL One Fall 2021.
The schedule for the group stage has been provided by ESL:
21st August (Saturday)
22nd August (Sunday)
23rd August (Monday)
24th August (Tuesday)
ESL One Fall 2021 matches will be streamed on ESL Dota 2 and ESL Dota 2’s secondary Twitch channel.