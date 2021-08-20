Create
ESL One Fall 2021: When and where to watch?

ESL One Fall 2021 (Image via ESL Dota 2)
Manodeep Mukherjee
ANALYST
Modified Aug 20, 2021, 12:32 PM ET

22 mins ago

Feature

ESL One Fall 2021 is set to kick off tomorrow. It is one of the only Dota 2 tournaments taking place between the rescheduled TI10 and its open qualifiers which ended last month.

This is also the first tournament where the leading Dota 2 teams will be playing in patch 7.30. Dota 2 fans are eager to check out how the metagame evolves with the new balance changes brought forth by the new patch as TI10 will be played on this patch most likely, although some sub-patches are expected.

The 12 teams that will be battling out for the $400,000 USD prize pool of ESL One Fall 2021 are:

  1. Alliance (direct invite)
  2. Team Liquid (direct invite)
  3. Tundra Esports (direct invite)
  4. Team Spirit (direct invite)
  5. Virtus.pro (direct invite)
  6. T1 (direct invite)
  7. PSG.LGD (direct invite)
  8. Thunder Predator (direct invite)
  9. SG esports (direct invite)
  10. Beastcoast (direct invite)
  11. Team Empire (qualifier)
  12. Creepwave (qualifier)

ESL One Fall 2021: Schedule, live streams, format, and more

ESL One Fall 2021 kicks off on August 21 and will run till August 29. The group stage has divided the 12 teams into two groups and will run till August 24. The playoffs will take place between August 26 to 29.

The group stage will have matches starting every day at 4:30 pm IST / 11 am UTC with two matches being played simultaneously.

The group stage featuring all best-of-2 series in the single-round robin format will culminate in the top two teams of each group proceeding to the upper bracket of the playoffs, the third and fourth-placed teams advancing to the lower bracket, while the bottom two teams of each group being eliminated from ESL One Fall 2021.

The schedule for the group stage has been provided by ESL:

21st August (Saturday)

Time

Stream 1

Stream 2

4:30 PM IST

Virtus.pro vs Creepwave

T1 vs Team Spirit

7:00 PM IST

Thunder Predator vs Tundra Esports

Alliance vs Team Empire

9:30 AM IST

Team Liquid vs SG esports

Virtus.pro vs Team Spirit

12:00 AM IST

T1 vs Tundra Esports

Thunder Predator vs Creepwave

22nd August (Sunday)

Time

Stream 1

Stream 2

4:30 PM IST

Virtus.pro vs Thunder Predator

T1 vs Creepwave

7:00 PM IST

PSG.LGD vs beastcoast

Alliance vs SG esports

9:30 AM IST

Team Spirit vs Tundra Esports

T1 vs Thunder Predator

12:00 AM IST

Team Liquid vs beastcoast

PSG.LGD vs Team Empire

23rd August (Monday)

Time

Stream 1

Stream 2

4:30 PM IST

Alliance vs PSG.LGD

Team Liquid vs Team Empire

7:00 PM IST

SG esports vs beastcoast

Virtus.pro vs Tundra Esports

9:30 AM IST

Team Spirit vs Creepwave

Team Liquid vs PSG.LGD

12:00 AM IST

Alliance vs beastcoast

SG esports vs Team Empire

24th August (Tuesday)

9:30 PM IST

Alliance vs Team Liquid

PSG.LGD vs SG esports

Team Empire vs beastcoast

12:00 AM IST

Virtus.pro vs T1

Thunder Predator vs Team Spirit

Creepwave vs Tundra Esports

ESL One Fall 2021 matches will be streamed on ESL Dota 2 and ESL Dota 2’s secondary Twitch channel.

Edited by Ashish Yadav
