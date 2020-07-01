ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership Finals 2020: Day 1 results and overall standings

A total of 16 teams are battling it out in the ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 Finals stage.

SWAT Official is currently at the top of the leaderboard with 91 points after the first day

The PUBG Mobile Finals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 is heating up. A total of 16 teams are battling it out against each other for the title and massive prize pool of ₹1.15 crore. The Grand Finals stage of PUBGM ESL India Premiership 2020 will go on till 7th July.

The first day of this stage is over, and one game (Erangel) was played. All the teams played a single match each on the map, in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

At the end of Day 1, SWAT Official topped the PUBG Mobile charts with a total of 34 points. They were followed by Havoc eSports and Off Guard, who earned 24 and 21 points, respectively.

ESL India PUBG Mobile Finals Day 1 overall standings

#1 SWAT Official - 34 points

#2 Havoc eSports - 24 points

#3 Off Guard - 21 points

#4 Revenge Esports - 11 points

#5 Megastars - 9 points

#6 SynerGE - 9 points

#7 Team INSANE Esports - 9 points

#8 AES - 6 points

#9 vsg Crawlers - 5 points

#10 Celtz - 3 points

#11 Team Tamilas - 3 points

#12 Team Namma Bengaluru - 3 points

#13 Norules Xtreme - 2 points

#14 Optimum Esports - 1 points

#15 Marcos Gaming - 1 points

#16 Element Esports - 0 points

The ESL India Premiership 2020 event includes all major competitive games, i.e, PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20 and CS:GO. It also offers a massive prize pool of ₹1.15 crore.

The ESL PUBG Mobile finals will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 6:00 PM IST on the scheduled days.