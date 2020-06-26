ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership Semi-Finals 2020: Day 6 results and overall standings

A total of 20 teams are battling it out in the ESL PUBG Mobile India Premiership 2020 semifinals stage.

Optimum Esports, Team Tamilas & Megastars were the top three teams at the end of Day 6.

The PUBG Mobile semifinals of the ESL India Premiership 2020 is heating up. A total of 20 teams are battling it out against each other for a spot in the next stage of the competition, with the semifinals stage (Round of 20) of the PUBG Mobile event scheduled to go on for the next few days.

The sixth day of this stage is now over, and one game (Erangel) was played. All the teams played a single match each on the map, in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

At the end of Day 6, Optimum Esports topped the PUBG Mobile charts with a total of 95 points. They were followed by Team Tamilas and Megastars, who earned 90 and 81 points, respectively.

#1 Optimum Esports - 95 points

#2 Team Tamilas - 90 points

#3 Megastars - 81 points

#4 Havoc eSports - 78 points

#5 Celtz - 74 points

#6 Revenge Esports - 73 points

#7 Off guard - 56 points

#8 Team Namma Bengaluru - 55 points

#9 vsgCRAWLERS - 50 points

#10 Norules Xtreme - 50 points

#11 Marcos Gaming - 49 points

#12 AES - 48 points

#13 SynerGE - 44 points

#14 Initiative Esports - 44 points

#15 Team iNSANE ESPORTS - 42 points

#16 SWAT OFFICIAL - 35 points

#17 Elxr Athena - 26 points

#18 ORANGE ROCK - 26 points

#19 Element Esports - 17 points

#20 TSM Entity - 5 points

The ESL India Premiership 2020 includes all major competitive games, i.e, PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, FIFA 20 and CS:GO. It also offers a massive prize pool of ₹1.15 crore.

The ESL PUBG Mobile semifinals will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 3:00 PM IST on the scheduled days.