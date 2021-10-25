Eula's birthday in Genshin Impact: Date, mail and rewards revealed

It's a special time of the year for Genshin Impact's Spindrift Knight, as Eula is now celebrating her first birthday since debuting as a playable character.

Like other Genshin Impact characters, Eula sends the Traveler a message on her birthday. Players can open their in-game mailbox to find a unique letter paired with some rewards.

When is Eula’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, Eula’s birthday is on October 25. On this date, the most vengeful Knight of Favonius takes the time to reach out to Genshin Impact's main character.

Eula's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Eula’s birthday mail

Eula's birthday message begins with a depiction of traditional birthdays in the Lawrence Clan. Eula's family is very strict when it comes to etiquette, so it's no surprise that there are stringent rules for birthdays as well.

Now, however, Eula is no longer obligated to follow her family's old traditions. Despite the difference in status, Eula claims to have only invited the Traveler to her birthday so far. She suggests skiing in Dragonspine to celebrate her birthday. Furthermore, Eula warns the Traveler to bring warm clothes lest they draw her ire.

For the full message from Eula's birthday, Genshin Impact players can refer to the image below:

Eula's birthday letter (Image via Genshin Impact)

Eula’s birthday rewards in Genshin Impact

Eula's rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Along with the special letter, Eula gives Genshin Impact's main character a few rewards on her birthday. Players can find a meal as well as a talent book paired with the message, waiting to be claimed.

Stormcrest Pie

Stormcrest Pie (Image via Genshin Impact)

Eula gives the players a copy of her specialty dish, Stormcrest Pie. For five minutes after use, this dish buffs shield strength by 40% and defense by 282.

Genshin Impact players who have Eula on their roster may also make this dish in their free time. If Eula attempts to cook a Moon Pie dish, there's a chance she will instead cook a Stormcrest Pie. Eula's Stormcrest Pie is an improved version of Moon Pie, with slightly stronger buffs.

Guide to Resistance

Guide to Resistance (Image via Genshin Impact)

Eula's birthday rewards also include one Guide to Resistance. This material can be used to improve Eula's combat talents or those of many other characters in Genshin Impact.

Combat talents are essential to building any character in Genshin Impact, and this talent book may be useful to a variety of characters. Gamers can farm Resistance books from the Forsaken Rift domain on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

