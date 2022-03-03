Europa Universalis IV's subscription service is coming exclusively to Steam and will give access to all past and future content

Europa Universalis IV has been around since 2013, and since its original launch has had 14 expansions and a wealth of other content/immersion packs. Many of these additions can be costly and daunting, so Paradox Interactive introduced a subscription service back in 2021.

The service is being moved exclusively to Steam in March 2022. Players will have the option to subscribe for $4.99 to gain all past and future content for the game.

Europa Universalis @E_Universalis



Previously you had to start up the game to access the subscription service, now you can buy it directly through Steam like any other content for the game.



Get it here; Europa Universalis IV subscription service is undergoing some minor changes.Previously you had to start up the game to access the subscription service, now you can buy it directly through Steam like any other content for the game.Get it here; pdxint.at/3ICRkKe Europa Universalis IV subscription service is undergoing some minor changes. Previously you had to start up the game to access the subscription service, now you can buy it directly through Steam like any other content for the game.Get it here; pdxint.at/3ICRkKe https://t.co/t0wjEJxUHL

Mountains of Europa Universalis IV content for 5 bucks a month

Europa Universalis IV is one of the most expansive Grand Strategy titles in gaming history across its 14 expansions. It can be a daunting start with nearly ten years of gaming content. However, long-time fans and newcomers alike have another option.

The deal is now exclusively on Steam for owners of the base game. They can pay $4.99 a month to unlock a wealth of content for the game. According to Paradox, the subscription gives a ton of content.

Europa Universalis IV subscription benefits

All 14 major expansions

Four immersion packs

Nine content packs

All future expansions

Further improvements to the core game experience

Not every player will want to spend tons of money to get every expansion, so this is an option for players to pick up the subscription and play the game however they want. This includes every significant development, the mechanics they introduced, and so much more.

This is every extra bit of content and updates to the game, period. New mechanics for Spain, Great Britain, Russia, and the African nations, nine different content packs, and perhaps best of all, future expansions and content developed for the game.

EUIV’s subscription will continue to renew until canceled at the end of every month. This subscription is now exclusive to Steam, and current subscribers on other platforms will expire. It will also be recommended for the player to subscribe to Steam.

The price does not change if the player owns other expansions already and cannot be refunded. Starting in March, however, fans who want to subscribe to EUIV’s subscription service will have to do so on Steam.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar