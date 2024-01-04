Eversoul January 4 patch notes: First-anniversary events, New Year's event, and more

Eversoul is celebrating its first anniversary in a few days, and developer Kakao Games is releasing an update for the occasion. Several new events, special costumes for the winners of the Eden’s Got Talent, Free 100 Times Summoning event, and more will be available once the patch arrives. Chloe’s Strange Dream will also be rerun as the New Year’s event after the update.

Kakao Games will conduct the server maintenance from January 3, 2024, at 23:50 to January 4, 2024, at 02:30 UTC. Fans will be able to enjoy the new content after the maintenance concludes.

This article provides detailed information about all content in the upcoming Eversoul's January 4, 2024 update.

All details about Eversoul’s first-anniversary events

Eversoul maintenance notice on X (Image via X/@Eversoul_EN)

Here are all the Eversoul first-anniversary events that will go live after the maintenance on January 4, 2024:

1st Year Anniversary Special Attendance Check

This event will be available from January 5, 2024, to February 1, 2024. Players can get in-game items for free by logging in to the game for seven days. Here are the reward details:

Day 1: 1 Aki, 1 Honglan, and 1 Mephistopheles

1 Aki, 1 Honglan, and 1 Mephistopheles Day 2: 10 Normal Summon Ticket

10 Normal Summon Ticket Day 3: 1 Epic Soul Type Selection Chest

1 Epic Soul Type Selection Chest Day 4: 10 Artifact Summon Ticket

10 Artifact Summon Ticket Day 5: 1 Special Epic Soul Selection Chest

1 Special Epic Soul Selection Chest Day 6: 2,100 Everstone

2,100 Everstone Day 7: 1 New Soul - Eve

Special costumes distribution

Special Eversoul costumes for Aki, Honglan, and Mephistopheles (Image via Kakao Games)

Special costumes for Aki, Honglan, and Mephistopheles characters will be available after the update. These souls are the winners of Eden’s Got Talent, which was held for two weeks starting June 22, 2023.

Players can claim the costumes by watching the second 2023 Eden’s Got Talent episode on the Archive or event page. A special music video featuring Aki, the winner, will also be released after the patch.

1st Year Anniversary - Free 100 Times Summoning

This event starts on January 4, 2024, and ends on February 1, 2024. Players can perform a free 10-time summon daily for 10 days during the event. The free pulls will only be available at the Normal Summon.

1st Year Anniversary Special Reward

Eversoul's first-year anniversary rewards window pop-up. (Image via Kakao Games)

Kakao Games will distribute various first-anniversary items to celebrate the occasion. The rewards will be available from January 4, 2024, to February 1, 2024. Players can get them by hitting the Claim button in the pop-up window displayed during the event period or clicking the 1st Year Special Reward button at the top right corner of the lobby.

Here is the list of first-anniversary rewards:

4 1st-year anniversary keepsakes (a Pocket watch of 1st year’s promise, folding mirror of 1st year’s promise, Orgel of 1st year’s promise, and Master key of 1st year’s promise)

1st-year anniversary furniture

1st-year anniversary frame

1st-year anniversary sticker

1st Year Anniversary Bingo

The Bingo event starts on January 4, 2024, and ends on February 1, 2024. During its run, players can get 10 Bingo tickets daily by completing daily quests. The event rewards Idle Gold (2 Hours), Idle Mana Dust (2 Hours), Soul’s Memory Rare, Everstone, Artifact, Normal, and Type summon tickets from the event.

Players completing Bingo Rounds will get Erika’s Alchemy Ticket, Resource Bundle (12 Hours), Everstone, and Type Summon Ticket as rewards. On the other hand, those completing Bingo will get Artifact Stone Set Chest, along with Type, Normal, and Artifact summon tickets.

1st Year Anniversary Everstone Shop and Lobby Voicelines

The Everstone Shop will be open from January 4, 2023, to January 11, 2024. Here, players can purchase various in-game items using Everstone. All items in the shop change daily.

The Souls in the lobby will also have special voicelines from January 4, 2024, to February 1, 2024.

What to know about Eversoul New Year’s event

Chloe's Strange Dream event will be rerun in Eversoul (Image via Kakao Games)

Here are the details of Eversoul’s New Year’s event, which goes live after the maintenance of January 4, 2024:

Chloe’s Strange Dream rerun: Kakao Games have yet to reveal the details about the content of this event. However, it will be available till January 18, 2024. The event shop will be around till January 25, 2024.

New Year’s Daily Attendance Check: This sign-in event will be available during Chloe’s Strange Dream. Players can get 12,000 Everstone and 10 Normal Summon Tickets by logging in to the game for seven days.

Event Raid - Corrupted Chloe: Players can challenge the raid boss, Corrupted Chloe, during the event period. They can get Gold, Mana Dust, Mana Crystal, and Gold Dream Pouch based on the damage dealt to Corrupted Chloe. Gold Dream Pouch can be used to purchase various in-game items at the event shop.

More new content

Besides Eversoul's first-year anniversary and New Year’s events, Kakao Games has introduced other new content.

A new Battlefront 26th Area called Entrance of Lumen Castle will be available after the update. Tower of Origin will also be a permanent game mode after the patch, but it won’t have a set progress period. The update will also bring Tower of Origin for Ascalon (Adrianne) and Hand of Midas (Jade). Players can access them after clearing Battlefront 8-35.

Chloe and Naiah's Pick-Up summon event will also be available after the update and will run until January 18, 2024. The Eversoul characters will have a boosted drop rate during the period. Additionally, new Soul Links, A Special Menu, and A Friend of Sister and Her Sister will be available once the patch arrives.