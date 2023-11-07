Eversoul tier list: All Souls ranked (November 2023)

Eversoul, developed by Nine Ark, was published globally by Kakao Games on January 5, 2023. The anime-style mobile RPG features an idle reward system and combat mechanics. You collect characters called Souls and build a squad of five to complete various game modes. It features over 30 characters belonging to one of these classes: Caster, Ranger, Defender, Striker, Support, and Warrior.

You must select the most robust Souls or upgrade them regularly to make a formidable squad. However, choosing a few from such a massive roster might be confusing. This article ranks all Souls in a tier list according to their battle prowess to help you create a winning team in November 2023.

Eversoul Souls come in three rarities: Common, Rare, and Epic. They belong to different factions that cyclically interact with each other. The strong ones deal 25% additional damage to the weaker factions.

Humanlike deals 25% more damage to Beast

Beast to Fairy

Fairy to Undead

Undead to Humanlike

The other two, Angel and Demon, deal 25% additional damage to each other and are neutral against the four factions given above.

With all this in consideration, you can find all Souls divided into SS, S, A, and B tiers. Like other gachas’ tier lists, SS tier characters are overpowered and dominate the current meta. In contrast, C-tier Souls are the weakest and do not provide any utility in the battles.

SS-tier

Honglan in Eversoul (Image via Nine Ark)

Every Soul belonging to whichever classes falling under this tier is the best among all in the current meta. They help breeze through any stages of Event, Love, and Main story with their uncontested combat prowess in this idle title.

Honglan: Caster

Claudia: Caster

Naiah: Caster

Vivienne: Caster

Adrianne: Defender

Daphne: Defender

Chloe: Defender

Lizolette: Ranger

Aki: Striker

Talia: Supporter

Yuria: Supporter

Catherine: Supporter

Velanna: Warrior

S-tier

Ayame in Eversoul (Image via Nine Ark)

S-tier souls are the second-best options to use in your team. If you possess the majority of S-tier characters, max out their upgrades and equip them with the best artifacts to make them as robust as SS-tier.

Ayame: Caster

Mephistopheles: Caster

Nini: Caster

Claire: Defender

Petra: Defender

Garnet: Ranger

Nicole: Ranger

Jacqueline: Striker

Jiho: Supporter

Prim: Supporter

Linzy: Warrior

A-tier

Jade in Eversoul (Image via Nine Ark)

They are average fighters, but if you upgrade them at every opportunity and spend most of your resources on them, they can yield winning results in most battles. However, you cannot depend entirely on them after clearing early and mid-game stages.

Manon: Caster

Naomi: Caster

Jade: Caster

Bryce: Defender

Soonie: Defender

Lute: Defender

Miriam: Ranger

Rebecca: Ranger

Haru: Striker

Renee: Striker

Xiaolin: Striker

Clara: Supporter

Seeha: Supporter

Erika: Supporter

Dora: Warrior

Mica: Warrior

Aira: Warrior

B-tier

Cherrie in Eversoul (Image via Nine Ark)

The worst characters to use are in B-tiers. They can help you understand the game’s meta better if you are a beginner in this mobile gacha title.

Erusha: Caster

Violette: Caster

Cherrie: Ranger

Flynn: Ranger

Melfice: Warrior

