Eversoul tier list: All Souls ranked (November 2023)

Eversoul, developed by Nine Ark, was published globally by Kakao Games on January 5, 2023. The anime-style mobile RPG features an idle reward system and combat mechanics. You collect characters called Souls and build a squad of five to complete various game modes. It features over 30 characters belonging to one of these classes: Caster, Ranger, Defender, Striker, Support, and Warrior.
You must select the most robust Souls or upgrade them regularly to make a formidable squad. However, choosing a few from such a massive roster might be confusing. This article ranks all Souls in a tier list according to their battle prowess to help you create a winning team in November 2023.
Eversoul Souls come in three rarities: Common, Rare, and Epic. They belong to different factions that cyclically interact with each other. The strong ones deal 25% additional damage to the weaker factions.
- Humanlike deals 25% more damage to Beast
- Beast to Fairy
- Fairy to Undead
- Undead to Humanlike
The other two, Angel and Demon, deal 25% additional damage to each other and are neutral against the four factions given above.
With all this in consideration, you can find all Souls divided into SS, S, A, and B tiers. Like other gachas’ tier lists, SS tier characters are overpowered and dominate the current meta. In contrast, C-tier Souls are the weakest and do not provide any utility in the battles.
SS-tier
Every Soul belonging to whichever classes falling under this tier is the best among all in the current meta. They help breeze through any stages of Event, Love, and Main story with their uncontested combat prowess in this idle title.
- Honglan: Caster
- Claudia: Caster
- Naiah: Caster
- Vivienne: Caster
- Adrianne: Defender
- Daphne: Defender
- Chloe: Defender
- Lizolette: Ranger
- Aki: Striker
- Talia: Supporter
- Yuria: Supporter
- Catherine: Supporter
- Velanna: Warrior
S-tier
S-tier souls are the second-best options to use in your team. If you possess the majority of S-tier characters, max out their upgrades and equip them with the best artifacts to make them as robust as SS-tier.
- Ayame: Caster
- Mephistopheles: Caster
- Nini: Caster
- Claire: Defender
- Petra: Defender
- Garnet: Ranger
- Nicole: Ranger
- Jacqueline: Striker
- Jiho: Supporter
- Prim: Supporter
- Linzy: Warrior
A-tier
They are average fighters, but if you upgrade them at every opportunity and spend most of your resources on them, they can yield winning results in most battles. However, you cannot depend entirely on them after clearing early and mid-game stages.
- Manon: Caster
- Naomi: Caster
- Jade: Caster
- Bryce: Defender
- Soonie: Defender
- Lute: Defender
- Miriam: Ranger
- Rebecca: Ranger
- Haru: Striker
- Renee: Striker
- Xiaolin: Striker
- Clara: Supporter
- Seeha: Supporter
- Erika: Supporter
- Dora: Warrior
- Mica: Warrior
- Aira: Warrior
B-tier
The worst characters to use are in B-tiers. They can help you understand the game’s meta better if you are a beginner in this mobile gacha title.
- Erusha: Caster
- Violette: Caster
- Cherrie: Ranger
- Flynn: Ranger
- Melfice: Warrior
