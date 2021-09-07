Create
Every class in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

There are over two dozen classes to choose from (Image via Owlcat Games)
Daniel Wenerowicz
ANALYST
Modified Sep 07, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Feature

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has an extensive list of RPG elements, and part of that is picking a class when the game begins. While many titles have just a handful of classes to choose from, Pathfinder has far more than the average RPG.

In total, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has 25 different classes for players. For anyone just starting the game, the classes in Pathfinder will affect their character in a few ways. They determine the overarching playstyle, the available character abilities, and the ability scores that a character has.

Mixed with the chosen race of a player character, the combination of abilities and bonuses can get in-depth, especially as users level up. Even beyond the base classes, there are sub-archetypes for players to invest in.

And once gamers reach level 5 in their Pathfinder class, they can move on to prestige classes, which also have their own bonuses to choose from.

All classes and their primary stats in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

It can be hard to select the class that players want when the game starts. It's an important choice, and there are a lot of factors. One of the main factors is the primary stats or the main ability score that each class has. That will determine how a character is played to a degree or what abilities they will have.

Below are listed all of the classes in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and their primary proficiency scores.

Pathfinder classes

  • Alchemist - Support 5
  • Arcanist - Magic 5
  • Barbarian - Melee 4
  • Bard - Support 5
  • Bloodrager - Melee 4
  • Cavalier - Melee 5
  • Cleric - Magic 5, Support 5
  • Druid - Control 5
  • Fighter - Melee 5, Ranged 5, Defense 5
  • Hunter - Ranged 4
  • Inquisitor - Melee 4, Ranged 4
  • Kineticist - Ranged 5
  • Magus - Melee 5
  • Monk - Melee 5
  • Oracle - Support 5
  • Paladin - Melee 4
  • Ranger - Melee 5, Ranged 5
  • Rogue - Melee 5
  • Shaman - Support 4
  • Skald - Melee 4
  • Slayer - Melee 5, Ranged 5
  • Sorcerer - Magic 5
  • Warpriest - Melee 4
  • Witch - Magic 5, Support 5
  • Wizard - Magic 5

As mentioned, each of the numbers listed next to each Pathfinder class indicates their primary proficiency. In other words, players who want to use a class like the Wizard will want to prioritize magic and excel in the subject.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
