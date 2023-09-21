Every Liner (defense part) in Lies of P

Liners are defense parts in Lies of P that negate incoming damage from physical weapons. It is divided into three categories, namely, Slash Reduction, Strike Reduction, and Pierce Reduction. The equipment is the cheapest in the Defense parts lineup but doesn't enhance the player's base statistics, unlike other components.

This article will cover all Liners in Lies of P.

Liners are a crucial component in reducing physical weapon damage in Lies of P

Arch Fiber-Reinforced

Location: Hotel Krat (1700 Ergo from Pulcinella)

Pierce Damage Reduction: 9.53

Slash Damage Reduction: 15.25

Slash Damage Reduction: 6.35

Weight: 9.8

Arch Multi-Layer

Location: Hotel Krat (1700 Ergo from Pulcinella)

Pierce Damage Reduction: 19.06

Slash Damage Reduction: 7.62

Slash Damage Reduction: 6.35

Weight: 9.8

Arch Spaced Armor

Location: Hotel Krat (1700 Ergo from Pulcinella)

Pierce Damage Reduction: 9.53

Slash Damage Reduction: 7.62

Slash Damage Reduction: 12.71

Weight: 9.8

Belford Fiber-Reinforced

Location: Hotel Krat (1000 Ergo from Pulcinella)

Pierce Damage Reduction: 7.3

Slash Damage Reduction: 11.68

Slash Damage Reduction: 4.87

Weight: 7.8

Belford Multi-Layer

Location: Hotel Krat (1000 Ergo from Pulcinella)

Pierce Damage Reduction: 14.6

Slash Damage Reduction: 5.84

Slash Damage Reduction: 4.87

Weight: 7.8

Belford Spaced Armor

Location: Hotel Krat (1000 Ergo from Pulcinella)

Pierce Damage Reduction: 7.3

Slash Damage Reduction: 5.84

Slash Damage Reduction: 9.74

Weight: 7.8

Workshop Union Certified

Location: Default

Pierce Damage Reduction: 5.16

Slash Damage Reduction: 4.12

Slash Damage Reduction: 3.44

Weight: 3.5

Workshop Union Fiber-Reinforced

Location: Hotel Krat (500 Ergo from Pulcinella)

Pierce Damage Reduction: 4.95

Slash Damage Reduction: 7.92

Slash Damage Reduction: 3.3

Weight: 5.8

Workshop Union Multi-Layer

Location: Hotel Krat (500 Ergo from Pulcinella)

Pierce Damage Reduction: 9.9

Slash Damage Reduction: 3.96

Slash Damage Reduction: 3.3

Weight: 5.8

Workshop Union Spaced Armor

Location: Hotel Krat (500 Ergo from Pulcinella)

Pierce Damage Reduction: 4.95

Slash Damage Reduction: 3.96

Slash Damage Reduction: 6.6

Weight: 5.8

This concludes the list of every Liner in Lies of P. These defensive parts are not collectible by exploring the map but can be purchased from Pulchinella at Hotel Krat.

Lies of P is available for download on PC (through Steam and Xbox Game Pass), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.