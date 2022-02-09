Every Metro Station location in Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2 is a game with a tremendous amount of content, requiring a significant time investment. A dedicated player can throw hundreds of hours into Villedor and still find new things to do.

In an open-world game, a large map is only fun if there are fun ways to travel around. While Dying Light 2 is heavy on parkour and mobility options, it also features a fast travel system based around subway tunnels.

Where are the Metro Stations in Dying Light 2?

There are ten Metro Stations in the Villedor map of Dying Light 2. The first is 'The Holy Trinity,' located in Trinity, central to the Old Villedor map. Players will then gain access to 'Quarry End,' situated in the south of the first portion of the map.

The fast travel space in Houndfield is called 'Hayward Square,' located further west of the map. The remaining seven Metro Stations are located in the Central Loop portion of the map. 'Downtown Court' in the Downtown District is the northwest point. 'Waterslide' in The Wharf can be found on the northern edge of the map.

'Newalls Crossing' is located in New Dawn Park, just south of The Wharf. 'King William Bridge' is further east, located in the Muddy Grounds district. 'The Cathedral' in St. Paul Island is near the eastern corner of the map.

'South Loop' is situated in Lower Dam Ayre, which can be found towards the southeast. Finally, 'Garrison' is the southernmost fast travel point, located in the VNC Tower district.

How to unlock Metro Stations

Fast travel must first be unlocked by progressing through the main story missions. After completing the tenth main mission, Lets Waltz, the first fast travel point is unlocked. This will open the station in Quarry End. A later quest will unlock the Metro Station in The Wharf.

Other Metro Stations will be unlocked as the player explores the open world. To identify a Metro Station, mark it using binoculars. To unlock a Metro Station, clear out the infected or bandits who occupy it. This is often best completed at night when the infected are more likely to vacate the station for the street.

Once the area is clear of the enemies, the player must restore power to the station to use it. This requires finding a fuse box and activating a series of emergency generators. Once power is restored to a Metro Station, open up the map and select the fast travel point to get Aiden where he needs to go.

