Every new CS: GO skin from Operation Broken Fang Case showcased

As is customary with every operation in CS: GO, a weapon case of the same is shipped in the update. Operation Broken Fang not only sports the Broken Fang Weapon case, but also has new agent skins, three new weapon collections, skill group patches, graffiti and stickers.

Take a look at all the new CS: GO skins with the in-game flavor text from the case right here.

Note: Valve added flavor text to weapon skins to CS: GO in 2015. Flavor text is usually (but not always) shared between all skins with the same name. Unique lines of flavor text are given below.

All skins from CS: GO Operation Broken Fang Weapon Case

1. Covert Skins (Red)

M4A1-S | PRINTSTREAM by JTPNZ

Image via u/B00steed on Reddit

"WHITE_1; BLACK_1; PEARLESCENT_1; SILENCED_1;"

GLOCK-18 | Neo-Noir by donschi and Blazer

Image via u/B00steed on Reddit

"Things were starting to turn and she began to feel hope—then she looked up"

2. Classified Skins (Pink)

M4A4 | Cyber Security by Conne and 11it

Image via u/B00steed on Reddit

"AVAILABLE NOW AT YOUR LOCAL CYBERNETICS RETAILER"

Five-Seven | Fairy Tale by Rafok

Image via u/B00steed on Reddit

"Today's gonna be a good day—I can just feel it"

USP-S | Monster Mashup by Nextgenz

Image via u/B00steed on Reddit

"X__X"

3. Restricted Skins (Purple)

UMP-45 | Gold Bismuth by G-99Factory

Image via u/B00steed on Reddit

"You have expensive taste…"

SSG 08 | Parallax by kosear

Image via u/B00steed on Reddit

"Shoot twice, kill once"

Dual Berettas | Dezastre by Des and el_tus

Image via u/B00steed on Reddit

"Always follow manufacturer guidelines for safe use"

AWP | Exoskeleton by Rozzy

Image via u/B00steed on Reddit

"Full tilt"

Nova | Clear Polymer by Strenson

Image via u/B00steed on Reddit

"Your goals are clear"

4. Mil-Spec Skins (Blue)

MP5-SD | Condition Zero by Andy and tanapta

Image via u/B00steed on Reddit

"RPG from three o'clock! Evade!"

M249 | Deep Relief by Teo~ and VisHomin

Image via u/B00steed on Reddit

"How many bullets to get to the center?"

P250 | Contaminant by kiku

Image via u/B00steed on Reddit

"It's only as bad as it looks"

Galil AR | Vandal by MONIKA

Image via u/B00steed on Reddit

"Each drawing tells a story, some more memorable than others"

G3SG1 | Digital Mesh by hexeth

Image via u/B00steed on Reddit

"Disruptingly intricate"

P90 | Cocoa Rampage by .krM5 and mara_der

Image via u/B00steed on Reddit

"Dinosaurs and aliens and comets, oh my!"

CZ75 | Vendetta by emu

Image via u/B00steed on Reddit

"From my cold, dead hands"