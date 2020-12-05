Every new CS: GO skin from Operation Broken Fang Case showcased

As is customary with every operation in CS: GO, a weapon case of the same is shipped in the update. Operation Broken Fang not only sports the Broken Fang Weapon case, but also has new agent skins, three new weapon collections, skill group patches, graffiti and stickers.
Take a look at all the new CS: GO skins with the in-game flavor text from the case right here.
Note: Valve added flavor text to weapon skins to CS: GO in 2015. Flavor text is usually (but not always) shared between all skins with the same name. Unique lines of flavor text are given below.
All skins from CS: GO Operation Broken Fang Weapon Case
1. Covert Skins (Red)
M4A1-S | PRINTSTREAM by JTPNZ
"WHITE_1; BLACK_1; PEARLESCENT_1; SILENCED_1;"
GLOCK-18 | Neo-Noir by donschi and Blazer
"Things were starting to turn and she began to feel hope—then she looked up"
2. Classified Skins (Pink)
M4A4 | Cyber Security by Conne and 11it
"AVAILABLE NOW AT YOUR LOCAL CYBERNETICS RETAILER"
Five-Seven | Fairy Tale by Rafok
"Today's gonna be a good day—I can just feel it"
USP-S | Monster Mashup by Nextgenz
"X__X"
3. Restricted Skins (Purple)
UMP-45 | Gold Bismuth by G-99Factory
"You have expensive taste…"
SSG 08 | Parallax by kosear
"Shoot twice, kill once"
Dual Berettas | Dezastre by Des and el_tus
"Always follow manufacturer guidelines for safe use"
AWP | Exoskeleton by Rozzy
"Full tilt"
Nova | Clear Polymer by Strenson
"Your goals are clear"
4. Mil-Spec Skins (Blue)
MP5-SD | Condition Zero by Andy and tanapta
"RPG from three o'clock! Evade!"
M249 | Deep Relief by Teo~ and VisHomin
"How many bullets to get to the center?"
P250 | Contaminant by kiku
"It's only as bad as it looks"
Galil AR | Vandal by MONIKA
"Each drawing tells a story, some more memorable than others"
G3SG1 | Digital Mesh by hexeth
"Disruptingly intricate"
P90 | Cocoa Rampage by .krM5 and mara_der
"Dinosaurs and aliens and comets, oh my!"
CZ75 | Vendetta by emu
"From my cold, dead hands"