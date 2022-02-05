Every new monster and boss coming to Genshin Impact 2.5 update

Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream has the community hyped for updates since the patch is expected to go live in approximately two weeks. MiHoYo released their version 2.5 trailer on February 4. The new official trailer has teased numerous events, characters, five-star reruns and, most importantly, new enemies.

Players will get to fight the new enemies in the Enkanomiya and a weekly boss based in Inazuma. The new enemies are said to be more powerful than the existing ones and will prove to be a challenge for the players.

New monster and boss in the new Genshin Impact 2.5 update

The Genshin Impact 2.5 will introduce a boss who looks like Raiden Shogun. The new boss has multiple arms along with a super massive katana. This will be the first time where players have to fight an archon as a weekly boss.

Players will have to complete the new Raiden Shogun story quest before they can fight with the new boss.

According to leaks, players will have to use an electro element character in their party while fighting the new boss. The new boss has an unavoidable attack that can kill characters in one shot.

Players will need an electro character to generate a shield that protects them from this attack. One can catch a glimpse of her attacking animations in the new version 2.5 trailer along with a new Enkanomiya-based enemy.

In addition to this new weekly boss, version 2.5 will also introduce a new series of enemies called Shadowy Husks. There are three different types of Shadowy Husk monsters :

Standard Bearers

Line Breakers

Defenders

Each type of Shadowy Husk is different from the other in terms of the weapons they use and their elements. Each Shadowy Husk will also have their own characteristics.

When a Shadowy Husk hits a character protected by a shield, it will create a shield for itself and other Shadowy Husk monsters nearby. Players will have to come up with new team comps or new strategies to handle these monsters.

The Genshin Impact 2.5 update will be coming in two weeks so players still have time to prepare teams and strategies to tackle the new enemies and the new weekly boss.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul