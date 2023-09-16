Starfield is known for the numerous planets and moons spread across its wide universe. All of them are made up of unique elements that determine their habitability. Players can pilot their ships and explore these astronomical bodies. On their journey of exploration, they will find different types of friendly and hostile beings.
This article lists every planet and moon in Starfield along with their habitability.
Note: This article contains the names of planets and moons discovered until September 16, 2023.
All planets and moons in Starfield
Planet
The list of every planet in Starfield is as follows:
Inhabitable
- Akila
- Al-Battani II
- Algorab II
- Alpha Marae I
- Altair II
- Andromas II
- Andromas III
- Aranae I
- Archimedes II
- Archimedes III
- Arcturus II
- Bannoc II
- Bara II
- Bara III
- Bardeen III
- Bel I
- Bel II
- Beta Marae I
- Beta Ternion I
- Beta Ternion II
- Beta Ternion III
- Bohr II
- Bolivar I
- Bradbury III
- Bradbury IV
- Cassiopeia I
- Celebrai II
- Charybdis II
- Charybdis III
- Charybdis IV
- Copernicus II
- Copernicus III
- Copernicus IV
- Decaran I
- Enlil II
- Eridani II
- Eridani III
- Eridani IV
- Fermi III
- Feynman I
- Feynman III
- Feynman IV
- Foucault II
- Freya III
- Gagarin
- Gamma Vulpes I
- Groombridge I
- Guniibuu II
- Hawking I
- Heisenberg II
- Huygens III
- Huygens IV
- Hyla I
- Hyla II
- Indum II
- Ixyll II
- Jaffa II
- Jaffa III
- Jaffa IV
- Jemison
- Kang III
- Khayyam II
- Kumasi I
- Kumasi II
- Kumasi III
- Lantana III
- Lantana IV
- Leonis III
- Leonis IV
- Leonis V
- Leviathan IV
- Linnaeus II
- Maal IV
- Maal V
- Magnar
- Maheo I
- Marduk III
- Marduk IV
- Masada III
- McClure II
- Moloch II
- Muphrid IV
- Nemeria I
- Nemeria II
- Newton II
- Niira
- Nirvana II
- Oborum I
- Piazzi I
- Polvo
- Porrima II
- Porrima III
- Procyon III
- Proxima Ternion III
- Proxima Ternion IV
- Pyraas II
- Rana III
- Rana IV
- Rasalhague II
- Rivera I
- Rutherford III
- Schrodinger III
- Schrodinger IV
- Serpentis II
- Serpentis III
- Serpentis IV
- Shoza II
- Shoza III
- Shoza IV
- Shoza V
- Sparta III
- Sparta IV
- Strix I
- Sumati
- Suvorov
- Syrma III
- Syrma IV
- Tau Ceti II
- Ternion III
- Tidacha I
- Tirna II
- Toliman II
- Ursa Minor II
- Ursae Major I
- Ursae Major II
- Verne II
- Vesta
- Volii Alpha
- Volii Epsilon
- Zelazny II
- Zelazny III
- Zeta Ophiuchi I
Uninhabitable
- Agamon
- Aion
- Al-Battani I
- Al-Battani III
- Al-Battani IV
- Al-Battani V
- Al-Battani VI
- Al-Battani VII
- Al-Battani VIII
- Alchiba I
- Alchiba II
- Alchiba III
- Alchiba IV
- Alchiba IX
- Alchiba V
- Alchiba VI
- Alchiba VII
- Alchiba VIII
- Alchiba X
- Algorab I
- Algorab III
- Alpha Marae II
- Alpha Marae III
- Alpha Marae IV
- Alpha Marae V
- Altair I
- Altair III
- Altair IV
- Altair V
- Ananke
- Andromas I
- Andromas IV
- Andromas V
- Andromas VI
- Anselon
- Arachna
- Aranae II
- Aranae III
- Aranae IV
- Aranae V
- Archimedes I
- Archimedes IV
- Archimedes V
- Archimedes VI
- Arcturus I
- Arcturus III
- Bannoc I
- Bannoc III
- Bannoc IV
- Bannoc Secundus I
- Bara I
- Bara IV
- Bara V
- Bara VI
- Bara VII
- Bardeen I
- Bardeen II
- Bardeen IV
- Bardeen V
- Bardeen VI
- Bardeen VII
- Bel III
- Bel IV
- Bel V
- Bel VI
- Bel VII
- Bessel I
- Bessel II
- Bessel III
- Beta Andraste I
- Beta Marae II
- Beta Marae III
- Beta Marae IV
- Beta Marae V
- Beta Marae VI
- Bode
- Bohr I
- Bohr III
- Bohr IV
- Bohr V
- Bohr VI
- Bohr VII
- Bohr VIII
- Bondar
- Bradbury I
- Bradbury II
- Bradbury V
- Burran
- Cantra
- Carinae I
- Carinae II
- Carinae III
- Carinae IV
- Carinae V
- Cassini
- Cassiopeia II
- Cassiopeia III
- Cassiopeia IV
- Celebrai I
- Celebrai III
- Celebrai IV
- Charybdis I
- Charybdis IX
- Charybdis V
- Charybdis VI
- Charybdis VII
- Charybdis VIII
- Copernicus I
- Copernicus Minor I
- Copernicus V
- Copernicus VI
- Copernicus VII
- Copernicus VIII
- Cruth
- Cthol
- Curie
- Danra
- Decaran II
- Decaran III
- Decaran IV
- Decaran IX
- Decaran V
- Decaran VI
- Decaran VII
- Decaran VIII
- Deepala
- Delah
- Delta Vulpes I
- Delta Vulpes II
- Delta Vulpes III
- Delta Vulpes IV
- Delta Vulpes V
- Delta Vulpes VI
- Delta Vulpes VII
- Denebola I
- Denebola II
- Denebola III
- Earth
- Enlil I
- Enlil III
- Enlil IV
- Enlil V
- Enlil VI
- Enlil VII
- Erebus
- Eridani I
- Eridani IX
- Eridani V
- Eridani VI
- Eridani VII
- Eridani VIII
- Faraday
- Fenn
- Fermi I
- Fermi II
- Fermi IV
- Fermi IX
- Fermi V
- Fermi VI
- Fermi VII
- Fermi VIII
- Fermi X
- Feynman II
- Feynman IX
- Feynman V
- Feynman VI
- Feynman VII
- Feynman VIII
- Foucault I
- Foucault III
- Foucault IV
- Foucault V
- Foucault VI
- Foucault VII
- Foucault VIII
- Freya I
- Freya II
- Freya IV
- Freya IX
- Freya V
- Freya VI
- Freya VII
- Freya VIII
- Gaea
- Gamma Vulpes II
- Gamma Vulpes III
- Gamma Vulpes IV
- Gamow
- Groombridge II
- Groombridge III
- Groombridge IV
- Groombridge V
- Groombridge VI
- Groombridge VII
- Groombridge VIII
- Guniibuu I
- Guniibuu III
- Guniibuu IV
- Guniibuu V
- Guniibuu VI
- Guniibuu VII
- Hawking II
- Hawking III
- Hawking IV
- Hawking V
- Hawking VI
- Heinlein I
- Heinlein II
- Heinlein III
- Heinlein IV
- Heinlein V
- Heinlein VI
- Heinlein VII
- Heisenberg I
- Heisenberg III
- Heisenberg IV
- Heisenberg IX
- Heisenberg V
- Heisenberg VI
- Heisenberg VII
- Heisenberg VIII
- Heisenberg X
- Hillex
- Huygens I
- Huygens II
- Huygens V
- Huygens VI
- Huygens VII
- Huygens VIII
- Hyla III
- Hyla IV
- Hyla V
- Hyla VI
- Hyla VII
- Hyla VIII
- Indum I
- Indum III
- Indum IV
- Indum V
- Ixyll I
- Ixyll III
- Ixyll IV
- Ixyll IX
- Ixyll V
- Ixyll VI
- Ixyll VII
- Ixyll VIII
- Jaffa I
- Jaffa V
- Jaffa VI
- Jaffa VII
- Jaffa VIII
- Jupiter
- Kang I
- Kang II
- Kang IV
- Kang V
- Kang VI
- Kang VII
- Kang VIII
- Kapteyn I
- Kapteyn II
- Katydid I
- Katydid II
- Katydid III
- Kazarah
- Khayyam I
- Khayyam III
- Khayyam IV
- Khayyam V
- Khayyam VI
- Kumasi IV
- Kumasi IX
- Kumasi V
- Kumasi VI
- Kumasi VII
- Kumasi VIII
- Lantana I
- Lantana II
- Lantana IX
- Lantana V
- Lantana VI
- Lantana VII
- Lantana VIII
- Leonis I
- Leonis II
- Leonis IX
- Leonis VI
- Leonis VII
- Leonis VIII
- Leviathan I
- Leviathan II
- Leviathan III
- Leviathan V
- Leviathan VI
- Leviathan VII
- Linnaeus I
- Linnaeus III
- Linnaeus IV
- Linnaeus V
- Linnaeus VI
- Linnaeus VII
- Lontrah
- Lumos
- Maal I
- Maal II
- Maal III
- Maal IX
- Maal VI
- Maal VII
- Maal VIII
- Maal X
- Magreth
- Maheo II
- Maheo III
- Maheo IV
- Maheo V
- Maheo VI
- Maheo VII
- Marduk I
- Marduk II
- Marduk IX
- Marduk V
- Marduk VI
- Marduk VII
- Marduk VIII
- Mars
- Masada I
- Masada II
- Masada IV
- Masada IX
- Masada V
- Masada VI
- Masada VII
- Masada VIII
- McClure I
- McClure III
- Mercury
- Moloch I
- Moloch III
- Moloch IV
- Moloch V
- Moloch VI
- Moloch VII
- Montara
- Muphrid I
- Muphrid II
- Muphrid III
- Muphrid V
- Muphrid VI
- Muphrid VII
- Muphrid VIII
- Nascent
- Navaha
- Nemeria III
- Nemeria IV
- Nemeria V
- Nemeria VI
- Nemeria VII
- Neptune
- Nesoi
- Newton I
- Newton III
- Newton IV
- Newton V
- Newton VI
- Nikola I
- Nikola II
- Nikola III
- Nikola IV
- Nikola IX
- Nikola V
- Nikola VI
- Nikola VII
- Nikola VIII
- Nikola X
- Nirah Prime
- Nirvana I
- Nirvana III
- Nirvana IV
- Numitor
- Oborum II
- Oborum III
- Oborum IV
- Oborum Proxima I
- Okoro
- Olivas
- Orphion I
- Ourea
- Petria
- Piazzi II
- Piazzi III
- Piazzi IV
- Piazzi V
- Piazzi VI
- Piazzi VII
- Pluto
- Porrima I
- Porrima IV
- Porrima V
- Porrima VI
- Prax
- Procyon I
- Procyon II
- Procyon IV
- Procyon V
- Procyon VI
- Procyon-B I
- Proxima Ternion I
- Proxima Ternion II
- Pup I
- Pyraas I
- Pyraas III
- Pyraas IV
- Pyraas V
- Pyraas VI
- Pyraas VII
- Pyraas VIII
- Rana I
- Rana II
- Rana IX
- Rana V
- Rana VI
- Rana VII
- Rana VIII
- Rasalhague I
- Rasalhague III
- Rasalhague IV
- Reva's World
- Rivera II
- Rivera III
- Rivera IV
- Rivera V
- Rutherford I
- Rutherford II
- Rutherford IV
- Rutherford V
- Rutherford VI
- Sagan I
- Saturn
- Schrodinger I
- Schrodinger II
- Schrodinger V
- Schrodinger VI
- Schrodinger VII
- Schrodinger VIII
- Serpentis I
- Serpentis V
- Serpentis VI
- Shoza I
- Shoza IX
- Shoza VI
- Shoza VII
- Shoza VIII
- Sirius I
- Sirius II
- Sirius III
- Skink
- Sparta I
- Sparta II
- Sparta V
- Sparta VI
- Sparta VII
- Sparta VIII
- Stellis
- Strix II
- Strix III
- Strix IV
- Strix V
- Strix VI
- Syrma I
- Syrma II
- Syrma V
- Syrma VI
- Syrma VII
- Tau Ceti I
- Tau Ceti III
- Tau Ceti IV
- Tau Ceti IX
- Tau Ceti V
- Tau Ceti VI
- Tau Ceti VII
- Tau Ceti VIII
- Ternion I
- Ternion II
- Ternion IV
- Ternion IX
- Ternion V
- Ternion VI
- Ternion VII
- Ternion VIII
- Thanatos
- Tirna I
- Tirna III
- Tirna IV
- Tirna IX
- Tirna V
- Tirna VI
- Tirna VII
- Tirna VIII
- Tirna X
- Toliman I
- Umanah
- Uranus
- Ursa Minor I
- Ursa Minor III
- Ursae Major III
- Van Maanen I
- Vega I
- Vega II
- Venus
- Verne I
- Verne III
- Verne IV
- Verne V
- Verne VI
- Verne VII
- Volii Beta
- Volii Chi
- Volii Omega
- Volii Tau
- Washakie
- Xi Ophiuchi I
- Xi Ophiuchi II
- Xi Ophiuchi III
- Xi Ophiuchi IV
- Xi Ophiuchi IX
- Xi Ophiuchi V
- Xi Ophiuchi VI
- Xi Ophiuchi VII
- Xi Ophiuchi VIII
- Zelazny I
- Zelazny IV
- Zelazny V
- Zelazny VI
- Zelazny VII
- Zelazny VIII
- Zeta Ophiuchi II
- Zeta Ophiuchi III
- Zeta Ophiuchi IV
- Zeta Ophiuchi V
- Zeta Ophiuchi VI
- Zosma I
- Zosma II
- Zosma III
- Zosma IV
- Zosma V
Moons
Here is the list of every moon in Starfield:
Habitable
- Algorab III-B
- Bardeen V-C
- Beta Andraste I-A
- Cassiopeia IV-A
- Codos
- Copernicus Minor I-A
- Delta Vulpes V-C
- Denebola I-B
- Enlil I-A
- Fermi VII-A
- Freya IX-B
- Gamma Vulpes II-A
- Groombridge VIII-A
- Heinlein IV-B
- Heinlein VI-A
- Heisenberg V-A
- Huygens VII-B
- Ixyll III-B
- Ka'zaal
- Kang VIII-C
- Katydid I-A
- Kreet
- Lantana VIII-B
- Leonis VIII-A
- Maal IX-B
- Montara Luna
- Muphrid V-B
- Neebas
- Nemeria IV-A
- Piazzi IV-C
- Porrima IV-C
- Pyraas VII-B
- Pyraas VIII-A
- Rana VI-A
- Schrodinger VIII-A
- Strix III-A
- Syrma VII-A
- Tau Ceti VIII-B
- Tirna VIII-C
- Tirna X-A
- Vega II-C
- Xi Ophiuchi VIII-B
- Zeta Ophiuchi VI-A
- Zosma V-A
Uninhabitable
- Abetti
- Agamon A
- Agamon B
- Agamon C
- Agamon D
- Al-Battani I-A
- Al-Battani I-B
- Al-Battani I-C
- Al-Battani III-A
- Al-Battani III-B
- Al-Battani IV-A
- Al-Battani IV-B
- Al-Battani V-A
- Al-Battani VI-A
- Al-Battani VI-B
- Al-Battani VII-A
- Al-Battani VIII-A
- Alchiba II-A
- Alchiba III-A
- Alchiba III-B
- Alchiba III-C
- Alchiba IV-A
- Alchiba IX-A
- Alchiba V-A
- Alchiba VI-A
- Alchiba VI-B
- Alchiba VI-C
- Alchiba VII-A
- Alchiba VII-B
- Alchiba VII-C
- Alchiba VII-D
- Alchiba VIII-A
- Alchiba VIII-B
- Alchiba X-A
- Alchiba X-B
- Algorab III-A
- Algorab III-C
- Algorab III-D
- Algorab III-E
- Alpha Marae II-A
- Alpha Marae III-A
- Alpha Marae III-B
- Alpha Marae III-C
- Alpha Marae III-D
- Alpha Marae IV-A
- Alpha Marae IV-B
- Altair III-A
- Altair III-B
- Altair III-C
- Altair IV-A
- Altair IV-B
- Altair IV-C
- Altair IV-D
- Altair V-A
- Ampere
- Andraphon
- Andromas IV-A
- Andromas V-A
- Andromas V-B
- Andromas VI-A
- Andromas VI-B
- Antharum
- Aranae II-A
- Aranae II-B
- Aranae IV-A
- Aranae IV-B
- Aranae IV-C
- Aranae IV-D
- Archimedes I-A
- Archimedes IV-A
- Archimedes V-A
- Archimedes V-B
- Archimedes VI-A
- Archimedes VI-B
- Arcturus III-A
- Ariel
- Augur
- Az-Valok
- Bannoc III-A
- Bannoc IV-A
- Bannoc IV-B
- Bara II-A
- Bara III-A
- Bara V-A
- Bara VI-A
- Bara VI-B
- Bara VI-C
- Bara VII-A
- Bara VII-B
- Bara VII-C
- Bara VII-D
- Bardeen I-A
- Bardeen III-A
- Bardeen III-B
- Bardeen IV-A
- Bardeen V-A
- Bardeen V-B
- Bardeen V-D
- Bardeen V-E
- Bardeen V-F
- Bardeen VI-A
- Bardeen VI-B
- Bardeen VII-A
- Bel I-A
- Bel II-A
- Bel III-A
- Bel III-B
- Bel III-C
- Bel IV-A
- Bel IV-B
- Bel IV-C
- Bel IV-D
- Bel IV-E
- Bel V-A
- Belwah
- Bessel III-A
- Bessel III-B
- Beta Andraste I-B
- Beta Andraste I-C
- Beta Andraste I-D
- Beta Marae I-A
- Beta Marae II-A
- Beta Marae II-B
- Beta Marae III-A
- Beta Marae IV-A
- Beta Marae IV-B
- Beta Marae IV-C
- Beta Marae IV-D
- Beta Marae V-A
- Beta Marae V-B
- Beta Marae V-C
- Beta Marae V-D
- Beta Marae VI-A
- Beta Marae VI-B
- Beta Marae VI-C
- Beta Ternion I-A
- Beta Ternion III-A
- Bindi
- Bismark
- Bitsy
- Bohr I-A
- Bohr III-A
- Bohr III-B
- Bohr VI-A
- Bohr VI-B
- Bohr VI-C
- Bohr VI-D
- Bonner
- Boron
- Bose
- Bradbury I-A
- Bradbury I-B
- Bradbury IV-A
- Bradbury V-A
- Callisto
- Candore
- Carinae II-A
- Carinae III-A
- Carinae III-B
- Carinae III-C
- Carinae III-D
- Carinae IV-A
- Carinae V-A
- Carinae V-B
- Carinae V-C
- Cassiopeia II-A
- Cassiopeia III-A
- Cassiopeia IV-B
- Cassiopeia IV-C
- Celebrai III-A
- Celebrai III-B
- Celebrai III-C
- Charon
- Charybdis IV-A
- Charybdis V-A
- Charybdis VI-A
- Charybdis VI-B
- Charybdis VII-A
- Charybdis VII-B
- Charybdis VII-C
- Charybdis VII-D
- Charybdis VIII-A
- Charybdis VIII-B
- Chawla
- Chthonia
- Coeus
- Copernicus III-A
- Copernicus Minor I-B
- Copernicus VII-A
- Copernicus VII-B
- Copernicus VIII-A
- Copernicus VIII-B
- Copernicus VIII-C
- Copernicus VIII-D
- Coulomb
- Cragg
- Crius
- Curbeam
- Cybele
- Dalvik
- Decaran V-A
- Decaran V-B
- Decaran VI-A
- Decaran VII-A
- Decaran VII-B
- Decaran VIII-A
- Decaran VIII-B
- Deimos
- Delta Vulpes III-A
- Delta Vulpes IV-A
- Delta Vulpes V-A
- Delta Vulpes V-B
- Delta Vulpes V-D
- Delta Vulpes V-E
- Delta Vulpes VI-A
- Denebola I-A
- Denebola II-A
- Denebola III-A
- Denebola III-B
- Dione
- Dionysus
- Earrach
- Enceladus
- Enlil II-A
- Enlil IV-A
- Enlil VI-A
- Enlil VI-B
- Enlil VI-C
- Enlil VI-D
- Enlil VII-A
- Eridani III-A
- Eridani III-B
- Eridani III-C
- Eridani IV-A
- Eridani IV-B
- Eridani IV-C
- Eridani VI-A
- Eridani VII-A
- Eridani VII-B
- Eridani VII-C
- Eridani VIII-A
- Eridani VIII-B
- Eridani VIII-C
- Eridani VIII-D
- Etherea
- Europa
- Fermi II-A
- Fermi III-A
- Fermi III-B
- Fermi IV-A
- Fermi IV-B
- Fermi IX-A
- Fermi IX-B
- Fermi IX-C
- Fermi IX-D
- Fermi IX-E
- Fermi V-A
- Fermi VI-A
- Fermi VII-B
- Fermi VII-C
- Fermi VIII-A
- Fermi VIII-B
- Fermi VIII-C
- Fermi VIII-D
- Feynman IX-A
- Feynman V-A
- Feynman V-B
- Feynman VI-A
- Feynman VI-B
- Feynman VI-C
- Feynman VII-A
- Feynman VII-B
- Feynman VII-C
- Feynman VIII-A
- Feynman VIII-B
- Feynman VIII-C
- Feynman VIII-D
- Feynman VIII-E
- Foucault I-A
- Foucault I-B
- Foucault II-A
- Foucault II-B
- Foucault III-A
- Foucault III-B
- Foucault V-A
- Foucault V-B
- Foucault V-C
- Foucault V-D
- Foucault VI-A
- Foucault VI-B
- Foucault VI-C
- Foucault VI-D
- Foucault VI-E
- Foucault VII-A
- Foucault VII-B
- Foucault VII-C
- Foucault VII-D
- Foucault VII-E
- Foucault VIII-A
- Freya IV-A
- Freya IV-B
- Freya IV-C
- Freya IX-A
- Freya IX-C
- Freya VII-A
- Freya VIII-A
- Frost
- Fundament
- Gamma Vulpes II-B
- Gamma Vulpes II-C
- Gamma Vulpes II-D
- Gamma Vulpes III-A
- Gamma Vulpes IV-A
- Gamma Vulpes IV-B
- Gamma Vulpes IV-C
- Gamma Vulpes IV-D
- Ganymede
- Gasparis
- Golga
- Grimsey
- Grissom
- Grizzit
- Groombridge II-A
- Groombridge II-B
- Groombridge II-C
- Groombridge III-A
- Groombridge IV-A
- Groombridge V-A
- Groombridge V-B
- Groombridge V-C
- Groombridge V-D
- Groombridge V-E
- Groombridge VI-A
- Groombridge VI-B
- Groombridge VII-A
- Groombridge VII-B
- Groombridge VIII-B
- Groombridge VIII-C
- Groombridge VIII-D
- Gryphus
- Guniibuu I-A
- Guniibuu I-B
- Guniibuu III-A
- Guniibuu III-B
- Guniibuu III-C
- Guniibuu IV-A
- Guniibuu IV-B
- Guniibuu V-A
- Guniibuu V-B
- Guniibuu V-C
- Guniibuu V-D
- Guniibuu V-E
- Guniibuu VI-A
- Guniibuu VI-B
- Guniibuu VI-C
- Guniibuu VI-D
- Guniibuu VI-E
- Guniibuu VII-A
- Guniibuu VII-B
- Guniibuu VII-C
- Hardpoint
- Hawking I-A
- Hawking IV-A
- Hawking V-A
- Hawking VI-A
- Hawking VI-B
- Hawley
- Heilo
- Heinlein II-A
- Heinlein II-B
- Heinlein III-A
- Heinlein IV-A
- Heinlein IV-C
- Heinlein IV-D
- Heinlein IV-E
- Heinlein V-A
- Heinlein V-B
- Heinlein V-C
- Heinlein VI-B
- Heinlein VI-C
- Heinlein VI-D
- Heinlein VI-E
- Heisenberg VI-A
- Heisenberg VI-B
- Heisenberg VI-C
- Heisenberg VII-A
- Heisenberg VIII-A
- Heisenberg VIII-B
- Heisenberg VIII-C
- Heisenberg VIII-D
- Herald
- Huygens I-A
- Huygens I-B
- Huygens II-A
- Huygens II-B
- Huygens V-A
- Huygens V-B
- Huygens VI-A
- Huygens VII-A
- Huygens VII-C
- Huygens VII-D
- Huygens VII-E
- Hyla I-A
- Hyla II-A
- Hyla II-B
- Hyla IV-A
- Hyla IV-B
- Hyla V-A
- Hyla VI-A
- Hyla VI-B
- Hyla VII-A
- Hyla VIII-A
- Hyla VIII-B
- Hyla VIII-C
- Hyla VIII-D
- Hyla VIII-E
- Hyperia
- Hypnos
- Iapetus
- Ice
- Indum I-A
- Indum III-A
- Indum III-B
- Indum III-C
- Indum III-D
- Indum IV-A
- Indum IV-B
- Indum IV-C
- Indum IV-D
- Indum V-A
- Io
- Itsy
- Ixyll II-A
- Ixyll III-A
- Ixyll IX-A
- Ixyll IX-B
- Ixyll IX-C
- Ixyll IX-D
- Ixyll VI-A
- Ixyll VI-B
- Ixyll VI-C
- Ixyll VI-D
- Ixyll VI-E
- Ixyll VII-A
- Ixyll VII-B
- Ixyll VII-C
- Ixyll VIII-A
- Ixyll VIII-B
- Jaffa I-A
- Jaffa II-A
- Jaffa IV-A
- Jaffa V-A
- Jaffa VI-A
- Jaffa VI-B
- Jaffa VI-C
- Jaffa VII-A
- Jaffa VII-B
- Jaffa VII-C
- Jaffa VII-D
- Jaffa VII-E
- Kalira
- Kang IV-A
- Kang IV-B
- Kang IV-C
- Kang VI-A
- Kang VII-A
- Kang VII-B
- Kang VII-C
- Kang VII-D
- Kang VIII-A
- Kang VIII-B
- Kang VIII-D
- Katydid I-B
- Khayyam I-A
- Khayyam II-A
- Khayyam III-A
- Khayyam III-B
- Khayyam III-C
- Khayyam IV-A
- Khayyam V-A
- Khayyam VI-A
- Khayyam VI-B
- Khayyam VI-C
- Khayyam VI-D
- Khayyam VI-E
- Kindi
- Kumasi I-A
- Kumasi II-A
- Kumasi III-A
- Kumasi IV-A
- Kumasi IX-A
- Kumasi V-A
- Kumasi V-B
- Kumasi V-C
- Kumasi V-D
- Kumasi V-E
- Kumasi VI-A
- Kumasi VII-A
- Kumasi VII-B
- Kumasi VII-C
- Kumasi VII-D
- Kumasi VIII-A
- Kumasi VIII-B
- Kumasi VIII-C
- Kumasi VIII-D
- Kurtz
- Lantana III-A
- Lantana IX-A
- Lantana IX-B
- Lantana IX-C
- Lantana IX-D
- Lantana IX-E
- Lantana V-A
- Lantana V-B
- Lantana VIII-A
- Lantana VIII-C
- Lantana VIII-D
- Laramie
- Leonis I-A
- Leonis I-B
- Leonis II-A
- Leonis V-A
- Leonis VI-A
- Leonis VIII-B
- Leonis VIII-C
- Leviathan V-A
- Leviathan VI-A
- Leviathan VI-B
- Lillius
- Linnaeus II-A
- Linnaeus III-A
- Linnaeus IV-A
- Linnaeus IV-B
- Linnaeus IV-C
- Lovell
- Luna
- Luyten's Rock
- Maal I-A
- Maal I-B
- Maal II-A
- Maal III-A
- Maal IX-A
- Maal IX-C
- Maal IX-D
- Maal V-A
- Maal VI-A
- Maal VI-B
- Maal VI-C
- Maal VIII-A
- Maheo III-A
- Maheo III-B
- Maheo IV-A
- Maheo IV-B
- Maheo IV-C
- Maheo IV-D
- Maheo V-A
- Maheo VI-A
- Maheo VII-A
- Marduk I-A
- Marduk III-A
- Marduk IX-A
- Marduk IX-B
- Marduk V-A
- Marduk VII-A
- Marduk VII-B
- Marduk VII-C
- Marduk VII-D
- Masada IV-A
- Masada V-A
- Masada V-B
- Masada V-C
- Masada VI-A
- Masada VII-A
- Masada VII-B
- Masada VIII-A
- Max
- McClure I-A
- McClure II-A
- McClure II-B
- McClure II-C
- Miatha
- Mimas
- Mir II
- Miranda
- Mithras
- Moloch I-A
- Moloch V-A
- Moloch V-B
- Moloch V-C
- Moloch V-D
- Moloch VI-A
- Moloch VI-B
- Muphrid I-A
- Muphrid I-B
- Muphrid II-A
- Muphrid III-A
- Muphrid III-B
- Muphrid III-C
- Muphrid V-A
- Muphrid V-C
- Muphrid V-D
- Muphrid VI-A
- Muphrid VI-B
- Muphrid VI-C
- Muphrid VI-D
- Muphrid VII-A
- Muphrid VII-B
- Muphrid VII-C
- Muphrid VIII-A
- Muphrid VIII-B
- Muphrid VIII-C
- Muphrid VIII-D
- N'raal
- Navacci
- Nemeria II-A
- Nemeria II-B
- Nemeria III-A
- Nemeria IV-B
- Nemeria V-A
- Nemeria V-B
- Nemeria V-C
- Nemeria VI-A
- Nemeria VI-B
- Nemeria VI-C
- Nemeria VI-D
- Newton I-A
- Newton II-A
- Newton II-B
- Newton V-A
- Newton V-B
- Newton V-C
- Nikola II-A
- Nikola III-A
- Nikola III-B
- Nikola IV-A
- Nikola VI-A
- Nikola VI-B
- Nikola VII-A
- Nikola VIII-A
- Nikola X-A
- Nirvana II-A
- Nirvana III-A
- Nirvana IV-A
- Nox
- Nyarloth
- Oberon
- Oborum II-A
- Oborum II-B
- Oborum III-A
- Oborum III-B
- Oborum III-C
- Oborum III-D
- Ohm
- Okoro Alpha
- Okoro Beta
- Okoro Delta
- Okoro Epsilon
- Okoro Gamma
- Olaran
- Orphion I-A
- Orphius
- Phobos
- Piazzi III-A
- Piazzi III-B
- Piazzi IV-A
- Piazzi IV-B
- Piazzi V-A
- Piazzi V-B
- Piazzi V-C
- Piazzi VI-A
- Piazzi VI-B
- Piazzi VI-C
- Piazzi VII-A
- Piazzi VII-B
- Piazzi VII-C
- Podius
- Pontem
- Pontus
- Porrima I-A
- Porrima I-B
- Porrima II-A
- Porrima II-B
- Porrima II-C
- Porrima III-A
- Porrima III-B
- Porrima IV-A
- Porrima IV-B
- Porrima IV-D
- Porrima V-A
- Porrima V-B
- Porrima V-C
- Porrima VI-A
- Procyon I-A
- Procyon III-A
- Procyon IV-A
- Procyon V-A
- Procyon V-B
- Procyon V-C
- Procyon VI-A
- Procyon VI-B
- Procyon VI-C
- Proxima Ternion I-A
- Proxima Ternion I-B
- Proxima Ternion I-C
- Proxima Ternion IV-A
- Pyraas II-A
- Pyraas III-A
- Pyraas III-B
- Pyraas VI-A
- Pyraas VI-B
- Pyraas VI-C
- Pyraas VI-D
- Pyraas VII-A
- Pyraas VIII-B
- Pyraas VIII-C
- Pyraas VIII-D
- Rana I-A
- Rana I-B
- Rana I-C
- Rana II-A
- Rana III-A
- Rana IX-A
- Rana IX-B
- Rana V-A
- Rana VI-B
- Rana VI-C
- Rana VI-D
- Rana VI-E
- Rana VII-A
- Rana VII-B
- Rasalhague I-A
- Rasalhague III-A
- Rasalhague III-B
- Rell
- Remus
- Rhea
- Rivera I-A
- Rivera II-A
- Rivera II-B
- Rivera II-C
- Rivera IV-A
- Rivera V-A
- Rocklock
- Romulus
- Rudiment
- Rutherford I-A
- Rutherford I-B
- Rutherford II-A
- Rutherford III-A
- Rutherford IV-A
- Rutherford IV-B
- Rutherford IV-C
- Rutherford IV-D
- Rutherford IV-E
- Rutherford V-A
- Rutherford V-B
- Rutherford VI-A
- Rutherford VI-B
- Rutherford VI-C
- Rutherford VI-D
- Schrodinger I-A
- Schrodinger III-A
- Schrodinger V-A
- Schrodinger VI-A
- Schrodinger VI-B
- Schrodinger VI-C
- Schrodinger VII-A
- Schrodinger VII-B
- Schrodinger VII-C
- Schrodinger VIII-B
- Schrodinger VIII-C
- Schrodinger VIII-D
- Schrodinger VIII-E
- Serpentis II-A
- Serpentis II-B
- Serpentis IV-A
- Serpentis V-A
- Serpentis V-B
- Serpentis V-C
- Serpentis V-D
- Serpentis VI-A
- Serpentis VI-B
- Shorun
- Shoza I-A
- Shoza II-A
- Shoza III-A
- Shoza VI-A
- Shoza VII-A
- Shoza VII-B
- Shoza VII-C
- Shoza VIII-A
- Shoza VIII-B
- Shoza VIII-C
- Shoza VIII-D
- Sirius II-A
- Sirius III-A
- Sirius III-B
- Smet
- Sparta II-A
- Sparta II-B
- Sparta III-A
- Sparta V-A
- Sparta VI-A
- Sparta VI-B
- Sparta VI-C
- Sparta VII-A
- Sparta VII-B
- Sparta VII-C
- Sparta VIII-A
- Sparta VIII-B
- Sparta VIII-C
- Stellis A
- Stellis B
- Stellis C
- Stellis D
- Strix I-A
- Strix III-B
- Strix III-C
- Strix III-D
- Strix IV-A
- Strix VI-A
- Strix VI-B
- Strix VI-C
- Syrma I-A
- Syrma I-B
- Syrma II-A
- Syrma IV-A
- Syrma V-A
- Syrma VI-A
- Syrma VI-B
- Syrma VI-C
- Syrma VI-D
- Syrma VII-B
- Tahrnis
- Tau Ceti II-A
- Tau Ceti IV-A
- Tau Ceti IV-B
- Tau Ceti VI-A
- Tau Ceti VII-A
- Tau Ceti VIII-A
- Tau Ceti VIII-C
- Tau Ceti VIII-D
- Ternion III-A
- Ternion IX-A
- Ternion IX-B
- Ternion IX-C
- Ternion IX-D
- Ternion V-A
- Ternion V-B
- Ternion VI-A
- Tethys
- Thalassa
- Thren
- Tidacha I-A
- Tidacha I-B
- Tidacha I-C
- Tirna B
- Tirna II-A
- Tirna III-A
- Tirna III-B
- Tirna III-C
- Tirna IV-A
- Tirna VI-A
- Tirna VI-B
- Tirna VI-C
- Tirna VI-D
- Tirna VI-E
- Tirna VII-A
- Tirna VII-B
- Tirna VII-C
- Tirna VIII-A
- Tirna VIII-B
- Tirna VIII-D
- Tirna VIII-E
- Tirna X-B
- Tirna X-C
- Titan
- Titania
- Toliman II-A
- Toliman II-B
- Toliman II-C
- Triton
- Umbriel
- Ursa Minor I-A
- Ursa Minor I-B
- Ursa Minor II-A
- Ursae Major I-A
- Ursae Major I-B
- Ursae Major I-C
- Uvhan
- Vectera
- Vega I-A
- Vega I-B
- Vega I-C
- Vega II-A
- Vega II-B
- Vega II-D
- Vega II-E
- Verne I-A
- Verne II-A
- Verne III-A
- Verne VI-A
- Verne VI-B
- Verne VII-A
- Verne VII-B
- Verne VII-C
- Verne VII-D
- Verne VII-E
- Vesta Lunaris
- Virum
- Volii Delta
- Volii Gamma
- Volii Phi
- Volii Psi
- Volii Upsilon
- Volt
- Voss
- Wellish
- Worthless
- Xi Ophiuchi III-A
- Xi Ophiuchi V-A
- Xi Ophiuchi VI-A
- Xi Ophiuchi VI-B
- Xi Ophiuchi VI-C
- Xi Ophiuchi VI-D
- Xi Ophiuchi VI-E
- Xi Ophiuchi VII-A
- Xi Ophiuchi VII-B
- Xi Ophiuchi VIII-A
- Xi Ophiuchi VIII-C
- Xi Ophiuchi VIII-D
- Xi Ophiuchi VIII-E
- Zamka
- Zelazny II-A
- Zelazny VII-A
- Zelazny VII-B
- Zelazny VII-C
- Zelazny VII-D
- Zelazny VIII-A
- Zelazny VIII-B
- Zelazny VIII-C
- Zelazny VIII-D
- Zelazny VIII-E
- Zeta Ophiuchi III-A
- Zeta Ophiuchi IV-A
- Zeta Ophiuchi IV-B
- Zeta Ophiuchi IV-C
- Zeta Ophiuchi IV-D
- Zeta Ophiuchi IV-E
- Zeta Ophiuchi V-A
- Zeta Ophiuchi V-B
- Zeta Ophiuchi VI-B
- Zeta Ophiuchi VI-C
- Zeta Ophiuchi VI-D
- Zeta Ophiuchi VI-E
- Zosma I-A
- Zosma III-A
- Zosma IV-A
- Zosma IV-B
- Zosma IV-C
- Zosma V-B
- Zosma V-C
This concludes the list of every planet and moon in Starfield. The game is now available to play on PCs and Xbox Series S|X consoles.