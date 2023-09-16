Starfield is known for the numerous planets and moons spread across its wide universe. All of them are made up of unique elements that determine their habitability. Players can pilot their ships and explore these astronomical bodies. On their journey of exploration, they will find different types of friendly and hostile beings.

This article lists every planet and moon in Starfield along with their habitability.

Note: This article contains the names of planets and moons discovered until September 16, 2023.

All planets and moons in Starfield

Planet

The list of every planet in Starfield is as follows:

Inhabitable

Akila

Al-Battani II

Algorab II

Alpha Marae I

Altair II

Andromas II

Andromas III

Aranae I

Archimedes II

Archimedes III

Arcturus II

Bannoc II

Bara II

Bara III

Bardeen III

Bel I

Bel II

Beta Marae I

Beta Ternion I

Beta Ternion II

Beta Ternion III

Bohr II

Bolivar I

Bradbury III

Bradbury IV

Cassiopeia I

Celebrai II

Charybdis II

Charybdis III

Charybdis IV

Copernicus II

Copernicus III

Copernicus IV

Decaran I

Enlil II

Eridani II

Eridani III

Eridani IV

Fermi III

Feynman I

Feynman III

Feynman IV

Foucault II

Freya III

Gagarin

Gamma Vulpes I

Groombridge I

Guniibuu II

Hawking I

Heisenberg II

Huygens III

Huygens IV

Hyla I

Hyla II

Indum II

Ixyll II

Jaffa II

Jaffa III

Jaffa IV

Jemison

Kang III

Khayyam II

Kumasi I

Kumasi II

Kumasi III

Lantana III

Lantana IV

Leonis III

Leonis IV

Leonis V

Leviathan IV

Linnaeus II

Maal IV

Maal V

Magnar

Maheo I

Marduk III

Marduk IV

Masada III

McClure II

Moloch II

Muphrid IV

Nemeria I

Nemeria II

Newton II

Niira

Nirvana II

Oborum I

Piazzi I

Polvo

Porrima II

Porrima III

Procyon III

Proxima Ternion III

Proxima Ternion IV

Pyraas II

Rana III

Rana IV

Rasalhague II

Rivera I

Rutherford III

Schrodinger III

Schrodinger IV

Serpentis II

Serpentis III

Serpentis IV

Shoza II

Shoza III

Shoza IV

Shoza V

Sparta III

Sparta IV

Strix I

Sumati

Suvorov

Syrma III

Syrma IV

Tau Ceti II

Ternion III

Tidacha I

Tirna II

Toliman II

Ursa Minor II

Ursae Major I

Ursae Major II

Verne II

Vesta

Volii Alpha

Volii Epsilon

Zelazny II

Zelazny III

Zeta Ophiuchi I

Uninhabitable

Agamon

Aion

Al-Battani I

Al-Battani III

Al-Battani IV

Al-Battani V

Al-Battani VI

Al-Battani VII

Al-Battani VIII

Alchiba I

Alchiba II

Alchiba III

Alchiba IV

Alchiba IX

Alchiba V

Alchiba VI

Alchiba VII

Alchiba VIII

Alchiba X

Algorab I

Algorab III

Alpha Marae II

Alpha Marae III

Alpha Marae IV

Alpha Marae V

Altair I

Altair III

Altair IV

Altair V

Ananke

Andromas I

Andromas IV

Andromas V

Andromas VI

Anselon

Arachna

Aranae II

Aranae III

Aranae IV

Aranae V

Archimedes I

Archimedes IV

Archimedes V

Archimedes VI

Arcturus I

Arcturus III

Bannoc I

Bannoc III

Bannoc IV

Bannoc Secundus I

Bara I

Bara IV

Bara V

Bara VI

Bara VII

Bardeen I

Bardeen II

Bardeen IV

Bardeen V

Bardeen VI

Bardeen VII

Bel III

Bel IV

Bel V

Bel VI

Bel VII

Bessel I

Bessel II

Bessel III

Beta Andraste I

Beta Marae II

Beta Marae III

Beta Marae IV

Beta Marae V

Beta Marae VI

Bode

Bohr I

Bohr III

Bohr IV

Bohr V

Bohr VI

Bohr VII

Bohr VIII

Bondar

Bradbury I

Bradbury II

Bradbury V

Burran

Cantra

Carinae I

Carinae II

Carinae III

Carinae IV

Carinae V

Cassini

Cassiopeia II

Cassiopeia III

Cassiopeia IV

Celebrai I

Celebrai III

Celebrai IV

Charybdis I

Charybdis IX

Charybdis V

Charybdis VI

Charybdis VII

Charybdis VIII

Copernicus I

Copernicus Minor I

Copernicus V

Copernicus VI

Copernicus VII

Copernicus VIII

Cruth

Cthol

Curie

Danra

Decaran II

Decaran III

Decaran IV

Decaran IX

Decaran V

Decaran VI

Decaran VII

Decaran VIII

Deepala

Delah

Delta Vulpes I

Delta Vulpes II

Delta Vulpes III

Delta Vulpes IV

Delta Vulpes V

Delta Vulpes VI

Delta Vulpes VII

Denebola I

Denebola II

Denebola III

Earth

Enlil I

Enlil III

Enlil IV

Enlil V

Enlil VI

Enlil VII

Erebus

Eridani I

Eridani IX

Eridani V

Eridani VI

Eridani VII

Eridani VIII

Faraday

Fenn

Fermi I

Fermi II

Fermi IV

Fermi IX

Fermi V

Fermi VI

Fermi VII

Fermi VIII

Fermi X

Feynman II

Feynman IX

Feynman V

Feynman VI

Feynman VII

Feynman VIII

Foucault I

Foucault III

Foucault IV

Foucault V

Foucault VI

Foucault VII

Foucault VIII

Freya I

Freya II

Freya IV

Freya IX

Freya V

Freya VI

Freya VII

Freya VIII

Gaea

Gamma Vulpes II

Gamma Vulpes III

Gamma Vulpes IV

Gamow

Groombridge II

Groombridge III

Groombridge IV

Groombridge V

Groombridge VI

Groombridge VII

Groombridge VIII

Guniibuu I

Guniibuu III

Guniibuu IV

Guniibuu V

Guniibuu VI

Guniibuu VII

Hawking II

Hawking III

Hawking IV

Hawking V

Hawking VI

Heinlein I

Heinlein II

Heinlein III

Heinlein IV

Heinlein V

Heinlein VI

Heinlein VII

Heisenberg I

Heisenberg III

Heisenberg IV

Heisenberg IX

Heisenberg V

Heisenberg VI

Heisenberg VII

Heisenberg VIII

Heisenberg X

Hillex

Huygens I

Huygens II

Huygens V

Huygens VI

Huygens VII

Huygens VIII

Hyla III

Hyla IV

Hyla V

Hyla VI

Hyla VII

Hyla VIII

Indum I

Indum III

Indum IV

Indum V

Ixyll I

Ixyll III

Ixyll IV

Ixyll IX

Ixyll V

Ixyll VI

Ixyll VII

Ixyll VIII

Jaffa I

Jaffa V

Jaffa VI

Jaffa VII

Jaffa VIII

Jupiter

Kang I

Kang II

Kang IV

Kang V

Kang VI

Kang VII

Kang VIII

Kapteyn I

Kapteyn II

Katydid I

Katydid II

Katydid III

Kazarah

Khayyam I

Khayyam III

Khayyam IV

Khayyam V

Khayyam VI

Kumasi IV

Kumasi IX

Kumasi V

Kumasi VI

Kumasi VII

Kumasi VIII

Lantana I

Lantana II

Lantana IX

Lantana V

Lantana VI

Lantana VII

Lantana VIII

Leonis I

Leonis II

Leonis IX

Leonis VI

Leonis VII

Leonis VIII

Leviathan I

Leviathan II

Leviathan III

Leviathan V

Leviathan VI

Leviathan VII

Linnaeus I

Linnaeus III

Linnaeus IV

Linnaeus V

Linnaeus VI

Linnaeus VII

Lontrah

Lumos

Maal I

Maal II

Maal III

Maal IX

Maal VI

Maal VII

Maal VIII

Maal X

Magreth

Maheo II

Maheo III

Maheo IV

Maheo V

Maheo VI

Maheo VII

Marduk I

Marduk II

Marduk IX

Marduk V

Marduk VI

Marduk VII

Marduk VIII

Mars

Masada I

Masada II

Masada IV

Masada IX

Masada V

Masada VI

Masada VII

Masada VIII

McClure I

McClure III

Mercury

Moloch I

Moloch III

Moloch IV

Moloch V

Moloch VI

Moloch VII

Montara

Muphrid I

Muphrid II

Muphrid III

Muphrid V

Muphrid VI

Muphrid VII

Muphrid VIII

Nascent

Navaha

Nemeria III

Nemeria IV

Nemeria V

Nemeria VI

Nemeria VII

Neptune

Nesoi

Newton I

Newton III

Newton IV

Newton V

Newton VI

Nikola I

Nikola II

Nikola III

Nikola IV

Nikola IX

Nikola V

Nikola VI

Nikola VII

Nikola VIII

Nikola X

Nirah Prime

Nirvana I

Nirvana III

Nirvana IV

Numitor

Oborum II

Oborum III

Oborum IV

Oborum Proxima I

Okoro

Olivas

Orphion I

Ourea

Petria

Piazzi II

Piazzi III

Piazzi IV

Piazzi V

Piazzi VI

Piazzi VII

Pluto

Porrima I

Porrima IV

Porrima V

Porrima VI

Prax

Procyon I

Procyon II

Procyon IV

Procyon V

Procyon VI

Procyon-B I

Proxima Ternion I

Proxima Ternion II

Pup I

Pyraas I

Pyraas III

Pyraas IV

Pyraas V

Pyraas VI

Pyraas VII

Pyraas VIII

Rana I

Rana II

Rana IX

Rana V

Rana VI

Rana VII

Rana VIII

Rasalhague I

Rasalhague III

Rasalhague IV

Reva's World

Rivera II

Rivera III

Rivera IV

Rivera V

Rutherford I

Rutherford II

Rutherford IV

Rutherford V

Rutherford VI

Sagan I

Saturn

Schrodinger I

Schrodinger II

Schrodinger V

Schrodinger VI

Schrodinger VII

Schrodinger VIII

Serpentis I

Serpentis V

Serpentis VI

Shoza I

Shoza IX

Shoza VI

Shoza VII

Shoza VIII

Sirius I

Sirius II

Sirius III

Skink

Sparta I

Sparta II

Sparta V

Sparta VI

Sparta VII

Sparta VIII

Stellis

Strix II

Strix III

Strix IV

Strix V

Strix VI

Syrma I

Syrma II

Syrma V

Syrma VI

Syrma VII

Tau Ceti I

Tau Ceti III

Tau Ceti IV

Tau Ceti IX

Tau Ceti V

Tau Ceti VI

Tau Ceti VII

Tau Ceti VIII

Ternion I

Ternion II

Ternion IV

Ternion IX

Ternion V

Ternion VI

Ternion VII

Ternion VIII

Thanatos

Tirna I

Tirna III

Tirna IV

Tirna IX

Tirna V

Tirna VI

Tirna VII

Tirna VIII

Tirna X

Toliman I

Umanah

Uranus

Ursa Minor I

Ursa Minor III

Ursae Major III

Van Maanen I

Vega I

Vega II

Venus

Verne I

Verne III

Verne IV

Verne V

Verne VI

Verne VII

Volii Beta

Volii Chi

Volii Omega

Volii Tau

Washakie

Xi Ophiuchi I

Xi Ophiuchi II

Xi Ophiuchi III

Xi Ophiuchi IV

Xi Ophiuchi IX

Xi Ophiuchi V

Xi Ophiuchi VI

Xi Ophiuchi VII

Xi Ophiuchi VIII

Zelazny I

Zelazny IV

Zelazny V

Zelazny VI

Zelazny VII

Zelazny VIII

Zeta Ophiuchi II

Zeta Ophiuchi III

Zeta Ophiuchi IV

Zeta Ophiuchi V

Zeta Ophiuchi VI

Zosma I

Zosma II

Zosma III

Zosma IV

Zosma V

Moons

Here is the list of every moon in Starfield:

Habitable

Algorab III-B

Bardeen V-C

Beta Andraste I-A

Cassiopeia IV-A

Codos

Copernicus Minor I-A

Delta Vulpes V-C

Denebola I-B

Enlil I-A

Fermi VII-A

Freya IX-B

Gamma Vulpes II-A

Groombridge VIII-A

Heinlein IV-B

Heinlein VI-A

Heisenberg V-A

Huygens VII-B

Ixyll III-B

Ka'zaal

Kang VIII-C

Katydid I-A

Kreet

Lantana VIII-B

Leonis VIII-A

Maal IX-B

Montara Luna

Muphrid V-B

Neebas

Nemeria IV-A

Piazzi IV-C

Porrima IV-C

Pyraas VII-B

Pyraas VIII-A

Rana VI-A

Schrodinger VIII-A

Strix III-A

Syrma VII-A

Tau Ceti VIII-B

Tirna VIII-C

Tirna X-A

Vega II-C

Xi Ophiuchi VIII-B

Zeta Ophiuchi VI-A

Zosma V-A

Uninhabitable

Abetti

Agamon A

Agamon B

Agamon C

Agamon D

Al-Battani I-A

Al-Battani I-B

Al-Battani I-C

Al-Battani III-A

Al-Battani III-B

Al-Battani IV-A

Al-Battani IV-B

Al-Battani V-A

Al-Battani VI-A

Al-Battani VI-B

Al-Battani VII-A

Al-Battani VIII-A

Alchiba II-A

Alchiba III-A

Alchiba III-B

Alchiba III-C

Alchiba IV-A

Alchiba IX-A

Alchiba V-A

Alchiba VI-A

Alchiba VI-B

Alchiba VI-C

Alchiba VII-A

Alchiba VII-B

Alchiba VII-C

Alchiba VII-D

Alchiba VIII-A

Alchiba VIII-B

Alchiba X-A

Alchiba X-B

Algorab III-A

Algorab III-C

Algorab III-D

Algorab III-E

Alpha Marae II-A

Alpha Marae III-A

Alpha Marae III-B

Alpha Marae III-C

Alpha Marae III-D

Alpha Marae IV-A

Alpha Marae IV-B

Altair III-A

Altair III-B

Altair III-C

Altair IV-A

Altair IV-B

Altair IV-C

Altair IV-D

Altair V-A

Ampere

Andraphon

Andromas IV-A

Andromas V-A

Andromas V-B

Andromas VI-A

Andromas VI-B

Antharum

Aranae II-A

Aranae II-B

Aranae IV-A

Aranae IV-B

Aranae IV-C

Aranae IV-D

Archimedes I-A

Archimedes IV-A

Archimedes V-A

Archimedes V-B

Archimedes VI-A

Archimedes VI-B

Arcturus III-A

Ariel

Augur

Az-Valok

Bannoc III-A

Bannoc IV-A

Bannoc IV-B

Bara II-A

Bara III-A

Bara V-A

Bara VI-A

Bara VI-B

Bara VI-C

Bara VII-A

Bara VII-B

Bara VII-C

Bara VII-D

Bardeen I-A

Bardeen III-A

Bardeen III-B

Bardeen IV-A

Bardeen V-A

Bardeen V-B

Bardeen V-D

Bardeen V-E

Bardeen V-F

Bardeen VI-A

Bardeen VI-B

Bardeen VII-A

Bel I-A

Bel II-A

Bel III-A

Bel III-B

Bel III-C

Bel IV-A

Bel IV-B

Bel IV-C

Bel IV-D

Bel IV-E

Bel V-A

Belwah

Bessel III-A

Bessel III-B

Beta Andraste I-B

Beta Andraste I-C

Beta Andraste I-D

Beta Marae I-A

Beta Marae II-A

Beta Marae II-B

Beta Marae III-A

Beta Marae IV-A

Beta Marae IV-B

Beta Marae IV-C

Beta Marae IV-D

Beta Marae V-A

Beta Marae V-B

Beta Marae V-C

Beta Marae V-D

Beta Marae VI-A

Beta Marae VI-B

Beta Marae VI-C

Beta Ternion I-A

Beta Ternion III-A

Bindi

Bismark

Bitsy

Bohr I-A

Bohr III-A

Bohr III-B

Bohr VI-A

Bohr VI-B

Bohr VI-C

Bohr VI-D

Bonner

Boron

Bose

Bradbury I-A

Bradbury I-B

Bradbury IV-A

Bradbury V-A

Callisto

Candore

Carinae II-A

Carinae III-A

Carinae III-B

Carinae III-C

Carinae III-D

Carinae IV-A

Carinae V-A

Carinae V-B

Carinae V-C

Cassiopeia II-A

Cassiopeia III-A

Cassiopeia IV-B

Cassiopeia IV-C

Celebrai III-A

Celebrai III-B

Celebrai III-C

Charon

Charybdis IV-A

Charybdis V-A

Charybdis VI-A

Charybdis VI-B

Charybdis VII-A

Charybdis VII-B

Charybdis VII-C

Charybdis VII-D

Charybdis VIII-A

Charybdis VIII-B

Chawla

Chthonia

Coeus

Copernicus III-A

Copernicus Minor I-B

Copernicus VII-A

Copernicus VII-B

Copernicus VIII-A

Copernicus VIII-B

Copernicus VIII-C

Copernicus VIII-D

Coulomb

Cragg

Crius

Curbeam

Cybele

Dalvik

Decaran V-A

Decaran V-B

Decaran VI-A

Decaran VII-A

Decaran VII-B

Decaran VIII-A

Decaran VIII-B

Deimos

Delta Vulpes III-A

Delta Vulpes IV-A

Delta Vulpes V-A

Delta Vulpes V-B

Delta Vulpes V-D

Delta Vulpes V-E

Delta Vulpes VI-A

Denebola I-A

Denebola II-A

Denebola III-A

Denebola III-B

Dione

Dionysus

Earrach

Enceladus

Enlil II-A

Enlil IV-A

Enlil VI-A

Enlil VI-B

Enlil VI-C

Enlil VI-D

Enlil VII-A

Eridani III-A

Eridani III-B

Eridani III-C

Eridani IV-A

Eridani IV-B

Eridani IV-C

Eridani VI-A

Eridani VII-A

Eridani VII-B

Eridani VII-C

Eridani VIII-A

Eridani VIII-B

Eridani VIII-C

Eridani VIII-D

Etherea

Europa

Fermi II-A

Fermi III-A

Fermi III-B

Fermi IV-A

Fermi IV-B

Fermi IX-A

Fermi IX-B

Fermi IX-C

Fermi IX-D

Fermi IX-E

Fermi V-A

Fermi VI-A

Fermi VII-B

Fermi VII-C

Fermi VIII-A

Fermi VIII-B

Fermi VIII-C

Fermi VIII-D

Feynman IX-A

Feynman V-A

Feynman V-B

Feynman VI-A

Feynman VI-B

Feynman VI-C

Feynman VII-A

Feynman VII-B

Feynman VII-C

Feynman VIII-A

Feynman VIII-B

Feynman VIII-C

Feynman VIII-D

Feynman VIII-E

Foucault I-A

Foucault I-B

Foucault II-A

Foucault II-B

Foucault III-A

Foucault III-B

Foucault V-A

Foucault V-B

Foucault V-C

Foucault V-D

Foucault VI-A

Foucault VI-B

Foucault VI-C

Foucault VI-D

Foucault VI-E

Foucault VII-A

Foucault VII-B

Foucault VII-C

Foucault VII-D

Foucault VII-E

Foucault VIII-A

Freya IV-A

Freya IV-B

Freya IV-C

Freya IX-A

Freya IX-C

Freya VII-A

Freya VIII-A

Frost

Fundament

Gamma Vulpes II-B

Gamma Vulpes II-C

Gamma Vulpes II-D

Gamma Vulpes III-A

Gamma Vulpes IV-A

Gamma Vulpes IV-B

Gamma Vulpes IV-C

Gamma Vulpes IV-D

Ganymede

Gasparis

Golga

Grimsey

Grissom

Grizzit

Groombridge II-A

Groombridge II-B

Groombridge II-C

Groombridge III-A

Groombridge IV-A

Groombridge V-A

Groombridge V-B

Groombridge V-C

Groombridge V-D

Groombridge V-E

Groombridge VI-A

Groombridge VI-B

Groombridge VII-A

Groombridge VII-B

Groombridge VIII-B

Groombridge VIII-C

Groombridge VIII-D

Gryphus

Guniibuu I-A

Guniibuu I-B

Guniibuu III-A

Guniibuu III-B

Guniibuu III-C

Guniibuu IV-A

Guniibuu IV-B

Guniibuu V-A

Guniibuu V-B

Guniibuu V-C

Guniibuu V-D

Guniibuu V-E

Guniibuu VI-A

Guniibuu VI-B

Guniibuu VI-C

Guniibuu VI-D

Guniibuu VI-E

Guniibuu VII-A

Guniibuu VII-B

Guniibuu VII-C

Hardpoint

Hawking I-A

Hawking IV-A

Hawking V-A

Hawking VI-A

Hawking VI-B

Hawley

Heilo

Heinlein II-A

Heinlein II-B

Heinlein III-A

Heinlein IV-A

Heinlein IV-C

Heinlein IV-D

Heinlein IV-E

Heinlein V-A

Heinlein V-B

Heinlein V-C

Heinlein VI-B

Heinlein VI-C

Heinlein VI-D

Heinlein VI-E

Heisenberg VI-A

Heisenberg VI-B

Heisenberg VI-C

Heisenberg VII-A

Heisenberg VIII-A

Heisenberg VIII-B

Heisenberg VIII-C

Heisenberg VIII-D

Herald

Huygens I-A

Huygens I-B

Huygens II-A

Huygens II-B

Huygens V-A

Huygens V-B

Huygens VI-A

Huygens VII-A

Huygens VII-C

Huygens VII-D

Huygens VII-E

Hyla I-A

Hyla II-A

Hyla II-B

Hyla IV-A

Hyla IV-B

Hyla V-A

Hyla VI-A

Hyla VI-B

Hyla VII-A

Hyla VIII-A

Hyla VIII-B

Hyla VIII-C

Hyla VIII-D

Hyla VIII-E

Hyperia

Hypnos

Iapetus

Ice

Indum I-A

Indum III-A

Indum III-B

Indum III-C

Indum III-D

Indum IV-A

Indum IV-B

Indum IV-C

Indum IV-D

Indum V-A

Io

Itsy

Ixyll II-A

Ixyll III-A

Ixyll IX-A

Ixyll IX-B

Ixyll IX-C

Ixyll IX-D

Ixyll VI-A

Ixyll VI-B

Ixyll VI-C

Ixyll VI-D

Ixyll VI-E

Ixyll VII-A

Ixyll VII-B

Ixyll VII-C

Ixyll VIII-A

Ixyll VIII-B

Jaffa I-A

Jaffa II-A

Jaffa IV-A

Jaffa V-A

Jaffa VI-A

Jaffa VI-B

Jaffa VI-C

Jaffa VII-A

Jaffa VII-B

Jaffa VII-C

Jaffa VII-D

Jaffa VII-E

Kalira

Kang IV-A

Kang IV-B

Kang IV-C

Kang VI-A

Kang VII-A

Kang VII-B

Kang VII-C

Kang VII-D

Kang VIII-A

Kang VIII-B

Kang VIII-D

Katydid I-B

Khayyam I-A

Khayyam II-A

Khayyam III-A

Khayyam III-B

Khayyam III-C

Khayyam IV-A

Khayyam V-A

Khayyam VI-A

Khayyam VI-B

Khayyam VI-C

Khayyam VI-D

Khayyam VI-E

Kindi

Kumasi I-A

Kumasi II-A

Kumasi III-A

Kumasi IV-A

Kumasi IX-A

Kumasi V-A

Kumasi V-B

Kumasi V-C

Kumasi V-D

Kumasi V-E

Kumasi VI-A

Kumasi VII-A

Kumasi VII-B

Kumasi VII-C

Kumasi VII-D

Kumasi VIII-A

Kumasi VIII-B

Kumasi VIII-C

Kumasi VIII-D

Kurtz

Lantana III-A

Lantana IX-A

Lantana IX-B

Lantana IX-C

Lantana IX-D

Lantana IX-E

Lantana V-A

Lantana V-B

Lantana VIII-A

Lantana VIII-C

Lantana VIII-D

Laramie

Leonis I-A

Leonis I-B

Leonis II-A

Leonis V-A

Leonis VI-A

Leonis VIII-B

Leonis VIII-C

Leviathan V-A

Leviathan VI-A

Leviathan VI-B

Lillius

Linnaeus II-A

Linnaeus III-A

Linnaeus IV-A

Linnaeus IV-B

Linnaeus IV-C

Lovell

Luna

Luyten's Rock

Maal I-A

Maal I-B

Maal II-A

Maal III-A

Maal IX-A

Maal IX-C

Maal IX-D

Maal V-A

Maal VI-A

Maal VI-B

Maal VI-C

Maal VIII-A

Maheo III-A

Maheo III-B

Maheo IV-A

Maheo IV-B

Maheo IV-C

Maheo IV-D

Maheo V-A

Maheo VI-A

Maheo VII-A

Marduk I-A

Marduk III-A

Marduk IX-A

Marduk IX-B

Marduk V-A

Marduk VII-A

Marduk VII-B

Marduk VII-C

Marduk VII-D

Masada IV-A

Masada V-A

Masada V-B

Masada V-C

Masada VI-A

Masada VII-A

Masada VII-B

Masada VIII-A

Max

McClure I-A

McClure II-A

McClure II-B

McClure II-C

Miatha

Mimas

Mir II

Miranda

Mithras

Moloch I-A

Moloch V-A

Moloch V-B

Moloch V-C

Moloch V-D

Moloch VI-A

Moloch VI-B

Muphrid I-A

Muphrid I-B

Muphrid II-A

Muphrid III-A

Muphrid III-B

Muphrid III-C

Muphrid V-A

Muphrid V-C

Muphrid V-D

Muphrid VI-A

Muphrid VI-B

Muphrid VI-C

Muphrid VI-D

Muphrid VII-A

Muphrid VII-B

Muphrid VII-C

Muphrid VIII-A

Muphrid VIII-B

Muphrid VIII-C

Muphrid VIII-D

N'raal

Navacci

Nemeria II-A

Nemeria II-B

Nemeria III-A

Nemeria IV-B

Nemeria V-A

Nemeria V-B

Nemeria V-C

Nemeria VI-A

Nemeria VI-B

Nemeria VI-C

Nemeria VI-D

Newton I-A

Newton II-A

Newton II-B

Newton V-A

Newton V-B

Newton V-C

Nikola II-A

Nikola III-A

Nikola III-B

Nikola IV-A

Nikola VI-A

Nikola VI-B

Nikola VII-A

Nikola VIII-A

Nikola X-A

Nirvana II-A

Nirvana III-A

Nirvana IV-A

Nox

Nyarloth

Oberon

Oborum II-A

Oborum II-B

Oborum III-A

Oborum III-B

Oborum III-C

Oborum III-D

Ohm

Okoro Alpha

Okoro Beta

Okoro Delta

Okoro Epsilon

Okoro Gamma

Olaran

Orphion I-A

Orphius

Phobos

Piazzi III-A

Piazzi III-B

Piazzi IV-A

Piazzi IV-B

Piazzi V-A

Piazzi V-B

Piazzi V-C

Piazzi VI-A

Piazzi VI-B

Piazzi VI-C

Piazzi VII-A

Piazzi VII-B

Piazzi VII-C

Podius

Pontem

Pontus

Porrima I-A

Porrima I-B

Porrima II-A

Porrima II-B

Porrima II-C

Porrima III-A

Porrima III-B

Porrima IV-A

Porrima IV-B

Porrima IV-D

Porrima V-A

Porrima V-B

Porrima V-C

Porrima VI-A

Procyon I-A

Procyon III-A

Procyon IV-A

Procyon V-A

Procyon V-B

Procyon V-C

Procyon VI-A

Procyon VI-B

Procyon VI-C

Proxima Ternion I-A

Proxima Ternion I-B

Proxima Ternion I-C

Proxima Ternion IV-A

Pyraas II-A

Pyraas III-A

Pyraas III-B

Pyraas VI-A

Pyraas VI-B

Pyraas VI-C

Pyraas VI-D

Pyraas VII-A

Pyraas VIII-B

Pyraas VIII-C

Pyraas VIII-D

Rana I-A

Rana I-B

Rana I-C

Rana II-A

Rana III-A

Rana IX-A

Rana IX-B

Rana V-A

Rana VI-B

Rana VI-C

Rana VI-D

Rana VI-E

Rana VII-A

Rana VII-B

Rasalhague I-A

Rasalhague III-A

Rasalhague III-B

Rell

Remus

Rhea

Rivera I-A

Rivera II-A

Rivera II-B

Rivera II-C

Rivera IV-A

Rivera V-A

Rocklock

Romulus

Rudiment

Rutherford I-A

Rutherford I-B

Rutherford II-A

Rutherford III-A

Rutherford IV-A

Rutherford IV-B

Rutherford IV-C

Rutherford IV-D

Rutherford IV-E

Rutherford V-A

Rutherford V-B

Rutherford VI-A

Rutherford VI-B

Rutherford VI-C

Rutherford VI-D

Schrodinger I-A

Schrodinger III-A

Schrodinger V-A

Schrodinger VI-A

Schrodinger VI-B

Schrodinger VI-C

Schrodinger VII-A

Schrodinger VII-B

Schrodinger VII-C

Schrodinger VIII-B

Schrodinger VIII-C

Schrodinger VIII-D

Schrodinger VIII-E

Serpentis II-A

Serpentis II-B

Serpentis IV-A

Serpentis V-A

Serpentis V-B

Serpentis V-C

Serpentis V-D

Serpentis VI-A

Serpentis VI-B

Shorun

Shoza I-A

Shoza II-A

Shoza III-A

Shoza VI-A

Shoza VII-A

Shoza VII-B

Shoza VII-C

Shoza VIII-A

Shoza VIII-B

Shoza VIII-C

Shoza VIII-D

Sirius II-A

Sirius III-A

Sirius III-B

Smet

Sparta II-A

Sparta II-B

Sparta III-A

Sparta V-A

Sparta VI-A

Sparta VI-B

Sparta VI-C

Sparta VII-A

Sparta VII-B

Sparta VII-C

Sparta VIII-A

Sparta VIII-B

Sparta VIII-C

Stellis A

Stellis B

Stellis C

Stellis D

Strix I-A

Strix III-B

Strix III-C

Strix III-D

Strix IV-A

Strix VI-A

Strix VI-B

Strix VI-C

Syrma I-A

Syrma I-B

Syrma II-A

Syrma IV-A

Syrma V-A

Syrma VI-A

Syrma VI-B

Syrma VI-C

Syrma VI-D

Syrma VII-B

Tahrnis

Tau Ceti II-A

Tau Ceti IV-A

Tau Ceti IV-B

Tau Ceti VI-A

Tau Ceti VII-A

Tau Ceti VIII-A

Tau Ceti VIII-C

Tau Ceti VIII-D

Ternion III-A

Ternion IX-A

Ternion IX-B

Ternion IX-C

Ternion IX-D

Ternion V-A

Ternion V-B

Ternion VI-A

Tethys

Thalassa

Thren

Tidacha I-A

Tidacha I-B

Tidacha I-C

Tirna B

Tirna II-A

Tirna III-A

Tirna III-B

Tirna III-C

Tirna IV-A

Tirna VI-A

Tirna VI-B

Tirna VI-C

Tirna VI-D

Tirna VI-E

Tirna VII-A

Tirna VII-B

Tirna VII-C

Tirna VIII-A

Tirna VIII-B

Tirna VIII-D

Tirna VIII-E

Tirna X-B

Tirna X-C

Titan

Titania

Toliman II-A

Toliman II-B

Toliman II-C

Triton

Umbriel

Ursa Minor I-A

Ursa Minor I-B

Ursa Minor II-A

Ursae Major I-A

Ursae Major I-B

Ursae Major I-C

Uvhan

Vectera

Vega I-A

Vega I-B

Vega I-C

Vega II-A

Vega II-B

Vega II-D

Vega II-E

Verne I-A

Verne II-A

Verne III-A

Verne VI-A

Verne VI-B

Verne VII-A

Verne VII-B

Verne VII-C

Verne VII-D

Verne VII-E

Vesta Lunaris

Virum

Volii Delta

Volii Gamma

Volii Phi

Volii Psi

Volii Upsilon

Volt

Voss

Wellish

Worthless

Xi Ophiuchi III-A

Xi Ophiuchi V-A

Xi Ophiuchi VI-A

Xi Ophiuchi VI-B

Xi Ophiuchi VI-C

Xi Ophiuchi VI-D

Xi Ophiuchi VI-E

Xi Ophiuchi VII-A

Xi Ophiuchi VII-B

Xi Ophiuchi VIII-A

Xi Ophiuchi VIII-C

Xi Ophiuchi VIII-D

Xi Ophiuchi VIII-E

Zamka

Zelazny II-A

Zelazny VII-A

Zelazny VII-B

Zelazny VII-C

Zelazny VII-D

Zelazny VIII-A

Zelazny VIII-B

Zelazny VIII-C

Zelazny VIII-D

Zelazny VIII-E

Zeta Ophiuchi III-A

Zeta Ophiuchi IV-A

Zeta Ophiuchi IV-B

Zeta Ophiuchi IV-C

Zeta Ophiuchi IV-D

Zeta Ophiuchi IV-E

Zeta Ophiuchi V-A

Zeta Ophiuchi V-B

Zeta Ophiuchi VI-B

Zeta Ophiuchi VI-C

Zeta Ophiuchi VI-D

Zeta Ophiuchi VI-E

Zosma I-A

Zosma III-A

Zosma IV-A

Zosma IV-B

Zosma IV-C

Zosma V-B

Zosma V-C

This concludes the list of every planet and moon in Starfield. The game is now available to play on PCs and Xbox Series S|X consoles.