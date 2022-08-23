Every PvP mode in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a gacha game that borrows many of its central ideas from the Genshin Impact model. However, it adds a ton of unique content and is an MMORPG that encourages players to group up and have a good time together.

One of the features that hardcore Genshin Impact fans have been demanding for years is a PvP mode. Perfect World's answer to the formula has it right off the bat, and players can just jump in. With such elements in place, they want to battle their friends and test their mettle in the big leagues.

How does PvP work in Tower of Fantasy?

Tower of Fantasy players are free to get into a duel right away, as long as they're ready to compete. They can choose between friendly encounters and the gradual pursuit of glory in the ranked leagues.

The easiest way to do battle with a friend or any other random player that one encounters in the game world is to simply click on them. Players will find the option to challenge anyone they encounter to a friendly duel right after meeting them.

These duels are mostly for the love of the game and they do take up Vitality. They allow players to set up their chosen bout and dictate the rules however they prefer.

However, if they want to fight for glory, they can take on the Apex League. This is the game's ranked PvP mode, it comes with a ranking system and a set of defined rules to make matches somewhat fair.

Apex League matches are 1v1 duels in which the first player to win two rounds takes the game. They are played on a slowly shrinking battlefield, like a battle royale take on Genshin Impact.

Apex League also disables most of the big advantages players can use to give themselves an edge. In this regard, Simulacrum weapon traits, weapon resonance effects, Matrix effects, and Phantasia are disabled. Players start out each match with a shield. It's almost a fair fight.

The Apex League is only available from 12:00 pm to 12:00 am local time every day. In addition, it is only available to those who have reached level 31.

What can players earn in the Apex League of Tower of Fantasy?

Tower of Fantasy players can enter the Apex League for the challenge or they can do it for the prestige. This mode allows them to work their way through the ranks and show off a title worth boasting about.

There are seven ranks in Apex League, each more daunting than the last:

Private Elite Sergeant Commander Star General Battle Lord Grand Marshal

It takes a lot of work, a ton of time investment, careful study of the meta, and often some real-world money to succeed. If players reach the highest level, they can unlock the Dust Wheeler vehicle.

Tower of Fantasy players can choose to pit themselves against their opponents. In that regard, the game's PvP ecosystem is one of its key aspects.

