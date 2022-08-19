How to acquire the Dust Wheeler in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is the science fiction answer to Genshin Impact, with an added layer of MMORPG gameplay. The game has shaken up the format, adding a ton of new elements that have enticed players across the world.

Players have a variety of vehicle options when it comes to navigating the massive world of Tower of Fantasy. One vehicle is the fantastical Dust Wheeler, a monowheel structure that looks kind of like a sci-fi version of Twisted Metal. Players can unlock it through a punishing grind.

The Dust Wheeler serves as a status symbol for top-ranked PvP players in Tower of Fantasy

Unlocking the Dust Wheeler in Tower of Fantasy will require a great deal of work and a ton of dedication. Unfortunately, players will also need a ton of real-world cash.

To get the Dust Wheeler, players will have to reach the rank of Grand Marshal and enter the Apex League through PvP. This means players have to reach level 30 in the PvP game mode within any current ranked season, which will require either a lot of luck or a lot of cash.

PvP is one of the most heavily criticized aspects of the game, with many decrying it as an entirely pay-to-win grind. Basically, victory is almost always decided by who has the highest CS, which is determined by who has the best gear.

The best weapons can simply be bought through the random rotations, and the balance is heavily tilted in favor of SSR weapons. Players who haven't been lucky enough to win those or are unwilling to buy them won't see much success against whales in PvP.

Unlocking the Dust Wheeler will take a ton of time, effort, and money. While it functions like a status symbol for top-ranked PvP players (like many of the rarest items in World of Warcraft), the grind to get the vehicle is intense.

Tower of Fantasy players can choose to take a casual approach to the game and enjoy it, but if they want to get competitive, it'll be tough. It requires a lot of time and money to compete against players who have already put all that into their experience.

One-on-one combat essentially functions like a first-to-two-points duel between player characters. Composing the best possible team in accordance with the latest meta is key to victory, and that's where the pay-to-win mechanics come in.

The most powerful options in the game's combat require pulling on limited-time banners for characters and SSR weaponry. To reach the top ranks, players will either have to beat people with better gear or buy the stuff they need to succeed.

Tower of Fantasy players can earn the Dust Wheeler by competing at the top levels of the system's competitive element. If players want to put in the time and effort, they can get the sci-fi bike and use it as the expensive status symbol that it is.

