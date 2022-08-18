How to boost CS in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is the newest gacha game that adds a sci-fi aesthetic and an MMORPG edge to the Genshin Impact formula. The game has become a massive topic of conversation in the short time since its release, and it is making big waves in a unique genre.

When playing a massively multiplayer game like this one, becoming more powerful is important. Players won't want to drag down their party, and they'll need to keep up with their friends.

If players want to win all their favorite characters, they'll need to keep their Combat Score (CS) high.

Combat Score measures how powerful a Tower of Fantasy player's character is

Tower of Fantasy players must keep a constant eye on their Combat Score to get a consistent reading of their character's stats. This single numerical value is a distillation of the power level of all of the weapons and gear a character is using. Simply put, CS is a measurement of how powerful a character is.

The game doesn't exactly explain how players can raise their Combat Score. However, after observing the mechanics, players will realize that they can increase their CS by leveling up the character, leveling up their weapons, getting better gear, or progressing through the story.

Tower of Fantasy's central storyline is the quickest and most profitable way of gathering EXP. This will improve the character's level, thus providing a quick boost to their CS.

Players can unlock SR and SSR weapons and grant them the right Matrices to make them more powerful. This will require a fair amount of luck, successful Joint Operation runs, or enough spending on gacha pulls.

It is important to note that players won't have access to the Combat Score until they reach level 25.

Why should players worry about CS in Tower of Fantasy?

Tower of Fantasy players might be wondering what the Combat Score is good for. Sure, it's great to be more powerful, but is there any aspect of the game that will require a certain CS?

The answer is yes. CS determines whether or not the player is ready to enter new areas of the game world. This means that a ton of the game's PvE and PVP content is locked behind a high-enough CS.

Although CS is determined by upgrades to a character, some upgrades are dependent on the score.

Upgrades to the Suppressor will require gradually higher CS to become more powerful. Additionally, success in PVP encounters will largely be determined by CS. A vast gulf between two players' Combat Scores will almost always result in a loss for whoever is on the lower end.

As mentioned earlier, Combat Score is an important metric that isn't accessible to Tower of Fantasy players until 25 levels in. Players will need to consistently upgrade their weapons and gear or buy new ones to keep themselves highly rated and open every upcoming door.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh