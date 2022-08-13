How to get Hermit Crabs in Tower of Fantasy

Players will come across many resources that can be used as cooking ingredients in Tower of Fantasy.

While some ingredients are easy to find in the game, others can be quite difficult to locate. Hermit Crabs fall under the latter category as they aren't a dormant and docile resource.

Hermit Crabs will be on the move when they spot a player, and only the quickest Wanderers can snatch them up.

Players can only find Hermit Crabs after they make it to the Banges area in Tower of Fantasy

A player comes across a Hermit Crab in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Players will not be able to find any Hermit Crabs near the beginning of Tower of Fantasy. These small creatures can only be obtained after players leave Astra and make it to Banges.

Here are some tips on catching these sneaky crustaceans:

The in-game description says Hermit Crabs can be found along the beaches of Crown, Navia, and Banges. Banges is the first place that players access where the creatures are available, so start by searching there.

Move to the southern beach of Banges as Hermit Crabs seem to be in abundance there compared to the other locations. This area also has little enemy interference, so hunting Hermit Crabs should be quick and efficient.

Look for a tan shell on the back of a set of legs moving in the shallow water, near the water's edge, or on the beach itself.

Walk over to one slowly. When close, sprint at the Hermit Crab and strike it with a weapon.

Striking it with a weapon will knock it out, and players will be able to pick it up and add it to their inventory.

Players will need to be fast so that the Hermit Crab doesn't get startled and scurry off. Precision speed and aim with a melee weapon is the only guaranteed way to gather this resource.

How to use Hermit Crabs in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy has quite a few meals that players can prepare (Image via Perfect World)

After gathering a bunch of Hermit Crabs, players will obviously want to know how to use them.

Hermit Crabs can be used as a cooking ingredient for dishes that players can eat to heal up or receive other buffs.

Cooking requires players to find a cooking robot on the map. These aren't too hard to come by, but the right amount of ingredients must be available in order to make anything.

Players can navigate the cooking robot's menu to see what can be cooked. If the proper ingredients are on hand, they can select the recipe to start cooking. If not, they must gather them and come back.

Cooking can also boost Satiety. This is a stat that depletes whena player is slowly healing outside of combat. Unless the Satiety meter is low, players should not eat a Hermit Crab by itself. These creatures provide two Satiety points. However, unless they are added to a dish, they won't heal players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh