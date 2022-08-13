How to find Dandelion Seeds in Tower of Fantasy

There are a multitude of resources and materials that players can gather in Tower of Fantasy. A very common one that they will find is the Dandelion Seed. These seeds are acquired in the game just like they would be in real life: through Dandelions.

The only difference is that the Dandelions in Tower of Fantasy are massive. They're about the same size as the player, maybe even slightly bigger. Their size should make it easy to hit them and get the seeds.

How to acquire Dandelion Seeds in Tower of Fantasy

Dandelion Seeds can be gathered in bunches (Image via Perfect World)

The world in Tower of Fantasy is beautiful. There is a ton of plant life that players can discover and interact with.

Dandelions are perhaps the simplest of all the flora on the map, and collecting seeds from the plant isn't difficult at all. Here's how to spot a Dandelion and acquire its seeds:

Dandelions can be found all over the map and can spawn anywhere.

Look for the tall, fluffy, white plant with large red and green leaves at the bottom of the stems.

Each Dandelion has three fluff balls attached to it, making them easier to recognize.

Strike it with any weapon to start the collecting process.

The fluff balls will fall, break apart, and leave seeds, but sometimes they will float away in the air.

Jump at them and attack the balls individually to have the seeds fall to the ground.

Walk over the seeds to gather them and add them to the inventory.

Players will find that harvesting Dandelion Seeds may be the easiest resource to gather in all of Tower of Fantasy. Moreover, they won't travel too far without seeing a Dandelion poking out of the grass.

How to use Dandelion Seeds in Tower of Fantasy

Dandelion Seeds are a common ingredient (Image via Perfect World)

After rounding up a decent amount of Dandelion Seeds, players can use them. Primarily, they will be utilized in a few of the game's cooking recipes. Cooking can be done at any cooking robot found on the map. Access to cooking comes pretty early in the game, and here's how to do it:

Locate a cooking robot.

Interact with it and select the Creation option at the bottom of the screen.

Choose Dandelion Seeds to add them to a dish that requires them as an ingredient.

Shift over to the Cooking tab that can be selected next to the Creation option.

Any recipes that are completed and available to cook can be chosen and made at the cooking robot.

Of course, other ingredients will need to be acquired in order to complete a full cooking recipe. A look at the Cooking tab will show what further ingredients are needed after Dandelion Seeds have been added to the pot.

Alternatively, players can use Dandelion Seeds in Tower of Fantasy for healing. A single Dandelion Seed can be eaten at a time to replenish 1,000 Health Points as well as three percent of the max health. It also regenerates one Satiety.

