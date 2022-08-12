How to find poultry eggs in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy players will collect plenty of items on their travels through the open-world MMORPG. For example, poultry eggs can be found to restore their health when consumed.

In addition to being eaten directly, poultry eggs in Tower of Fantasy can be used in cooking recipes as a protein source. However, since they're eggs, these items aren't exactly going to drop from bird-like enemies after being defeated.

Instead, users need to look for nesting areas scattered throughout the open world to snag their poultry eggs. Fortunately, when they find a clutch, they can typically pick up a cluster of up to three eggs at once.

Tower of Fantasy: Where are poultry eggs located?

When searching out poultry eggs in Tower of Fantasy, gamers will want to look for areas that might make for a suitable nest for birds. This means checking in high elevation areas, such as cliffs, spires, and mountains, which are ideal for finding poultry eggs.

While there won't be physical nests denoting these eggs' locations per se, players should find the eggs grouped together in a small formation. They may blend in somewhat with their surroundings depending on where users are looking, so it doesn't hurt to be as thorough as possible.

A nest of poultry eggs in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Fortunately, the futuristic world of Tower of Fantasy provides them with jetpacks that give them the ability to scale heights effortlessly. For specific locales where gamers can look for poultry eggs, Raincaller Island in North Aesperia is a great starting point.

In Southern Aesperia, readers can also check the Miner's Camp and the accompanying areas northwest of the Transport Hub for extra clutches that shouldn't be too difficult to spot.

Additionally, the region directly north of Anchorville is a solid spot to find multiple clutches of poultry eggs in the MMO title. As long as players stay high enough off the ground, spotting the eggs should be a reasonably straightforward process.

Once they approach the egg, all they need to do is press the interact button to collect them. It may also be ideal to note where the eggs are found as well, as they'll likely respawn after some time, and users can return to collect them again if needed.

While poultry eggs can help restore their health and satiety, it's wise to save these eggs for cooking recipes. Dishes made via cooking are much more beneficial to gamers in most circumstances as opposed to devouring ingredients whole.

However, if they are in a pinch and need a quick restoration of health, it never hurts to wolf down an egg or two. Since individuals can collect three eggs per nest area, they can rack up a sizable number in their inventories.

Readers can use a handful for cooking recipes and keep some leftovers if they run out of cooking dishes for healing.

Edited by Ravi Iyer