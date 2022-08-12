How to alter your character’s appearance in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy brings all the beloved elements of Genshin Impact into a new science fiction MMORPG ecosystem. Players who've enjoyed pulling for their favorite characters and wandering the fantasy world will love all the new features of Perfect World's latest release.

Though comparisons have been pervasive and well-earned, there are a few new ideas in this sci-fi game. One such addition to the formula is the ability to change the appearance of the main character with customization. This is far more robust than other examples of the genre, and fans will enjoy transforming their look.

Character customization in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy leans into a lot of MMORPG tropes alongside the numerous noted similarities to Genshin Impact. By combining these two famed genres, the game creates something new and interesting.

Players will hit the creation screen as soon as they start the game, there's no way to skip through without it. It features a variety of options that fans have used to create unique creations.

The first option is s*x, the game offers a default male or female character. From there, players are free to pick one of several pre-made options that sit on a menu. This will skip most of the customizations, but many of them look great.

Those who'd rather pick every detail can start with the body. There are four sliders that allow the player to select the shape of their character's frame. There are three heights to choose from, as well as head, neck, and bust sizes.

Outfits can be selected from a menu and players are free to choose a color from a wheel. Coupled with that, extra accessories are also on the table. The final body option is skin color, which can be customized through a variety of shades.

With that being said, hair and facial options are more than plentiful. Players can choose from a variety of haircuts, including a ton of classic anime options. Furthermore, face customization allows them to change the size and look of all major features.

These are the primary options to create a character, but players do have the option to customize their creation again. At a cost of 100 Dark Crystals, they can take another shot at making their character. This, however, doesn't include the s*x of the character.

Adding wanderers to the game in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy does allow players to add other people's designs to their game. The MMO options allow them to see someone else they like and borrow their design.

Players can head to the Character Lobby and select from a variety of other Wanderers. Select a user-generated character, then pick Copy Character ID to steal their look.

The game ranks other people's designs by popularity and showcases a few big hits. Players will find tons of recreations of beloved anime characters in the top slot.

Tower of Fantasy allows them to make their own icon or take one from someone else. Just pick whatever looks best and take to the open world.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul