Potential Genshin Impact competitor Tower of Fantasy continues to impress the GI community

Tower of Fantasy continues to distance itself from the terrible moniker that is "Genshin Impact clone." Some Travelers might find the game similar to miHoYo's most famous title, and a few of them won't forgive the Tower of Fantasy devs for stealing Honkai Impact assets.

That said, the game has gotten plenty of coverage from various content creators as of late. A few of them have even gone as far as to say that Tower of Fantasy is even better than Genshin Impact. The recent perception of the game is positive, and it's worth exploring why some players like it.

Tower of Fantasy seems like a worthy Genshin Impact competitor

There are several similarities between this game and miHoYo's most popular title:

Art direction

An explorable 3D open world with materials to collect

World map with various teleport options (which also show exploration progress)

UI

They're both gacha games

Some animations

However, there are some notable differences, with Tower of Fantasy having:

Gadgets like a motorcycle to assist exploration

Sci-fi elements

Far more animations for combat

More of a focus on weapons

Given the similarities, it's not surprising that some Genshin Impact fans are enjoying this new game. This new gacha has its own merits, making it far more than a clone, which also leads to some fans calling it a good alternative.

Add in some impressive movement options and other quality-of-life improvements, and it's clear that Tower of Fantasy learned from some of Genshin Impact's weaker aspects. It's also interesting how this game doesn't rely on teams for combos, rather, the player swaps weapons.

Of course, there are other aspects of the game worth highlighting why the GI community likes what they've seen lately.

One of the main draws for gamers is the impressive customization. The above video does a good job detailing how some players were able to make a character that looked like:

Hu Tao

Ganyu

Keqing

Hinata (Naruto)

Naruto

Genshin Impact pales in comparison in this regard, even if other aspects of the game are more polished. Some customization options include:

Hair

Facial Features

Head

Neck

Bust I

Bust II

Height

Skin Color

Outfit

Accessory

Anybody who appreciates making their own character will likely enjoy this game's good customization options.

This game also has PvP, which is something that Travelers have been wanting for a long time now. The game's fluid combat synergizes excellently with PvP, and the balancing helps make the fights feel fairer than one would expect.

Twitter reactions

Meitav Kleinfeld @MacroKrome I’m really enjoying the Tower of Fantasy closed beta so far.



More than anything, it feels like it has an answer for everything that’s missing from Genshin Impact.



Screenshots are from the mobile version btw. This is one heck of a pretty game, especially for mobile! I’m really enjoying the Tower of Fantasy closed beta so far.More than anything, it feels like it has an answer for everything that’s missing from Genshin Impact.Screenshots are from the mobile version btw. This is one heck of a pretty game, especially for mobile! https://t.co/1xYgNIzjco

Some Twitter users find Tower of Fantasy to look visually impressive for a mobile game. It's not as popular as Genshin Impact, especially since it was just in a beta test, but the game has hyped up some players nonetheless.

Tostify 🐉 VTUBER @Tostifyy I've been addicted to Tower of fantasy I've been addicted to Tower of fantasy

Like any good game, some users are addicted to it. The only question now would be if it's sustainable for a global market. With that being said, Hotta Studio's upcoming game has a ton of potential. At the very least, some fans of the game hope that it won't just be written off as a clone and will instead be viewed on its own merit.

