Potential Genshin Impact rival ‘Tower of Fantasy’ to host closed beta test this April: Registrations and more details revealed

Something that has been trending lately in relation to Genshin Impact is another game known as Tower of Fantasy. The latter game isn't made by miHoYo, as Hotta Studio instead develops it.

However, the two games have been compared for over a year now, especially since Tower of Fantasy's global closed beta test is coming soon.

The game is already available in China since December 16, 2021, for PC, Android, and iOS. This article focuses on the global beta test, which is for a version of the game that isn't out yet. The deadline to sign up for the first closed beta test is 8.00 PM (EDT) on March 28, 2022.

Tower of Fantasy to host a closed beta test in April and how it compares to Genshin Impact

The above tweet contains the relevant information that players will need if they wish to sign up for Tower of Fantasy's first closed beta test for the global servers. Remember, the deadline is 8.00 PM (EDT) on March 28, 2022.

Curious players should click on the first hyperlink in that tweet to see the application. That application includes:

The platform the beta tester plans to use (iOS, Android, or PC)

The device they're currently using

An email address

Past games the player has played (includes Genshin Impact among other games)

A question about the beta tester's favorite video game genre

Terms of service and a privacy policy section

Once the player is done, they just have to click on the submit button.

The above countdown should make it clear to gamers when the deadline is. EDT is a timezone used in America, and it includes Daylight Savings. This recruitment period started from 12.00 on March 15, 2022, to 19.59 on March 28, 2022.

If the player misses the deadline for the first closed beta test for Tower of Fantasy, they must wait until the next beta test to sign up.

Comparisons to Genshin Impact

This video comparison is a bit on the older side (as it shows Genshin Impact 2.0), but the core gameplay should still suffice for basic comparisons. Both games feature:

Anime-esque designs

Open-world combat (although there are key differences between the core mechanics)

Basic movement options (such as running, sprinting, climbing, and swimming)

A similar HP bar above an enemy's head

Some notable differences exclusive to Tower of Fantasy but missing in Genshin Impact include:

More sci-fi elements

Deeper customization options related to outfits

It's an MMO with PVP

Completely different gadgets serving different purposes (like a jetpack)

GameSpot @GameSpot The popular open-world RPG, Tower of Fantasy, will be traveling out of China and coming to the rest of the world this year! trib.al/bKDZcOp The popular open-world RPG, Tower of Fantasy, will be traveling out of China and coming to the rest of the world this year! trib.al/bKDZcOp https://t.co/SgaAmFalVu

Both games are from Chinese developers, although Genshin Impact had a global release, whereas Tower of Fantasy has not. The latter game will finally be making its global debut later this year.

Whether it makes an impact similar to miHoYo's most popular title remains to be seen. However, there have been some controversial moments in the past involving the game plagiarizing Honkai Impact 3rd.

Still, it's a game with a fanbase that's greatly anticipating its global debut. Anybody curious to check out the game is highly recommended to follow the official Twitter account (@ToF_EN_Official).

