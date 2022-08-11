How to download Tower of Fantasy on PC and Mobile (Android & iOS)

Tower of Fantasy has finally launched on PC and Mobile, and fans around the world can download the game and begin a new journey. The game is an open-world adventure title, allowing players to traverse a massive environment that is full of secrets to discover and treasures to find around every corner.

Gamers will definitely want to try this game as it is free-to-play and has a ton of potential. Players can find out how to get into this new release here.

How to download Tower of Fantasy on Mobile and PC

Gamers can find Tower of Fantasy on several platforms, including Mobile and PC. Installing it is a fairly easy task regardless of the platform. Here's how to do it:

Android

Tower of Fantasy @ToF_EN_Official Celebrate with



August 11th to September 4th



Keep an eye on our feed - activities announced on Aug 11th!



Wanderers - download the game and customize your character! Link Here: Celebrate with #TOFSummerFest , a special event for our #ToF Wanderers in Europe!August 11th to September 4thKeep an eye on our feed - activities announced on Aug 11th!Wanderers - download the game and customize your character! Link Here: bit.ly/TOF_predownload 🎉Celebrate with #TOFSummerFest, a special event for our #ToF Wanderers in Europe!August 11th to September 4th ⏰ Keep an eye on our feed - activities announced on Aug 11th! 👀Wanderers - download the game and customize your character! Link Here: bit.ly/TOF_predownload https://t.co/OKrt9u6XzJ

Downloading Tower of Fantasy on Android is simple. All players need to do is head to the Google Play Store, search for the game, and download it to their devices. The game is quite large, and it is recommended that players download it over a Wi-Fi connection.

Given that the game can run at some surprisingly high settings, boasting great graphics, fans with higher-spec Android phones definitely won't be disappointed.

iOS

Downloading Tower of Fantasy on iOS is quite similar to Android. Players need to head to the App Store to pick up the game. Fans will want to make sure they have enough space on their devices as this can be quite a hefty download. The title runs smoothly on iOS, making it an easy choice for players on the Apple platform.

PC

PC players have several options when it comes to playing this new title, and picking the best one comes down to convenience and preference. Players can opt to download the game's official launcher from its website to get into the game whenever they want.

They can also pick Steam or the Epic Games Store gaming platforms on PC that will carry the title later on this year. Downloading the game from these two marketplaces is easy since it's as simple as navigating to the listing and downloading it from there. The game should run the same on all of these platforms, making the choice purely about preference.

System requirements

The requirements for this game on PC and Android are quite low. Players with lower-spec machines can easily log in and begin their adventure. Here are the minimum system requirements for PC players:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 25 GB available space

For Android players, the requirements are even lower, giving them the ability to play it on aging devices:

Minimum: Kirin 710 / Snapdragon 660

Recommended: Kirin 980/985/990/9000, Snapdragon 855/865/870/888, or Dimensity 800/1000

As for Apple devices, players with phones before the iPhone 7 will unfortunately not be able to play the game. Every device released after the iPhone 7 can comfortably run the game:

Minimum: iPhone 7

Recommended: iPhone 11 Pro/iPhone 11 Pro Max/iPhone 11/iPhone SE second generation/iPhone Xs/iPhone Xs Max/iPhone XR iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Mini/iPhone 12 Pro/iPhone 12 Pro Max/iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Pro/iPhone 13 Pro Max/iPhone 13 mini

Tower of Fantasy has finally been released on PC and Mobile, allowing players to try out this massive new game. The game boasts some incredible character designs and a huge world to explore. Fans won't want to miss out on this experience, especially given that there isn't a price tag for this adventure.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi