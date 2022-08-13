Tower of Fantasy: System requirements, size, and how to download on PC and mobile

Tower of Fantasy is the hottest new game around, especially for anybody looking for an alternative to Genshin Impact. As interesting as the new title sounds, it's worth looking at its file size and system requirements for both PC and mobile devices.

It's not a game intended for outdated devices, but the overall requirements aren't that outrageous either. Considering it's a free-to-play game, most players can at least give Tower of Fantasy a shot to see whether they like it or not.

Tower of Fantasy requirements

How the official Tower of Fantasy website looks like (Image via Level Infinite)

The requirements for this game vary from platform to platform. Here are its requirements on PC, based on the Steam Store page:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit

Windows 7 SP1 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

Intel Core i5 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030

NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 25 GB available space

These are just the minimum requirements. Anything better than that will obviously work better in the player's favor. For example, it's recommended that they have 30 GB of storage available, rather than just the minimum 25 GB shown here. The initial PC download through the official launcher only takes up 21.3 GB.

It's also available on iOS devices (Image via Level Infinite)

By comparison, here are its iOS requirements, based on the App Store preview:

iPhone: Requires iOS 12.0+

Requires iOS 12.0+ iPad: Requires iPadOS 12.0+

Requires iPadOS 12.0+ iPod Touch: Requires iOS 12.0+

Requires iOS 12.0+ Size: 12 GB

Keep in mind that the 3.9 GB shown on the app store is just for the app. The final file size is around 12 GB. It's recommended to have more free space to ensure that the game runs smoothly.

It's on Android too (Image via Level Infinite)

Android has similar requirements, with the file size also amounting to around 12 GB at launch. Both Android and iOS's total file size is expected to grow as the game gets more updates. Other important information includes:

Minimum Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Recommended Operating System: Android 7.0+

Android 7.0+ Size: 12 GB

How to download Tower of Fantasy

How the game launcher looks like on PC (Image via Level Infinite)

There are several ways to download this game. Here is a list of hyperlinks that players should check if they want to play it:

If the reader fulfills the requirements for either the mobile ports or the PC one, then they can play it without experiencing hiccups. If that isn't the case, they will need to upgrade either their mobile device or their PC, depending on where they wish to play Tower of Fantasy.

The game is slated to arrive in the second half of 2022, on Steam and the Epic Games Store. For PC, click on the PC hyperlink shown above, and then click on "Windows." Download the file as prompted, and install it to gain access to the official game launcher.

