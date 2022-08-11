Genshin Impact community reacts to Tower of Fantasy releasing worldwide 

Despite its recent release, Tower of Fantasy has made a huge impact on the online gaming community. Developed by Perfect World, the game's rapid rise across multiple countries is simply remarkable.

Suffice to say, such fervent responses and allure were previously garnered by its biggest competitor, Genshin Impact. In fact, many players in the Genshin community are turning their eyes over towards the new release, as it boasts quite a few features missing in their game whilst retaining a similar combat and exploration style.

Quick to share their opinions on social media, here's how the community reacted to Perfect World's latest gem.

Tower of Fantasy: Genshin Impact community reacts to the new release

With the release of a new open-world adventure Gacha game, many from the Genshin Impact community were quick to dive into Tower of Fantasy. Suffice to say, Perfect World has given the reigning king of the genre something to worry about.

The new release boasts a huge open world with tons of characters and weapons to choose from, along with flashy and incredible graphics. Considering the game is free-to-play and offers great rewards, players will want to join early.

Tower of Fantasy @ToF_EN_Official Ranked #1 in 22 Countries!!



We're excited to see that Tower of Fantasy reached 1st place on the Free Games Chart in the App Store in 22 countries! Thanks for your support!



We hope to always be by your side in your adventures!

Tower of Fantasy has already risen to the top in multiple countries and is sitting at number one on both mobile platforms. Coupled with that, players are clamoring to get into this new gaming experience, as it brings a ton to the table.

Boasting extensive character creation and customization, there'll be no shortage of creative influence. With that being said, the game has drawn comparisons with Genshin Impact as both capitalize on the same playerbase.

Both titles arrive with similar gameplay and mechanics, which provide players with further grounds for comparisons. However, Tower of Fantasy looks to focus on different aspects of gameplay that many may have missed from Genshin, such as better multiplayer functionality.

Regardless, the community has been quick to pit the two against each other.

Many members and content creators in the Genshin Impact community were quick to share their opinions. This means that there will likely be a ton of Tower of Fantasy content throughout YouTube and Twitter over the next few days. Furthermore, this might hint towards a mass exodus from Genshin's playerbase.

Considering the rousing response from the online Gacha community, Perfect World's latest release could quickly build a massive playerbase and challenge its counterpart.

Coupled with the reviews and comments, the Genshin community has also been quick to share tons of memes featuring both titles. Aside from drawing comparisons, many are simply blown away by what the latest release has to offer.

With that being said, players from both communities will likely trade blows for the foreseeable future. However, with Tower of Fantasy still in its early stages, one cannot predict which Gacha adventure title will come out on top.

